If you like taking mirror selfies, these gorgeous, uniquely shaped mirrors by the Bad Glass Shop will step up your game.

Rachel Burnstein, the artist behind these stained glass mirrors, originally studied weaving and sculpture at the California College of the Arts in Oakland. Before founding the Bad Glass Shop in 2020, Burnstein had never worked with stained glass before – but in 2019, she decided to take a break from the loom and explore new forms of material expression.

