If you like taking mirror selfies, these gorgeous, uniquely shaped mirrors by the Bad Glass Shop will step up your game.

Rachel Burnstein, the artist behind these stained glass mirrors, originally studied weaving and sculpture at the California College of the Arts in Oakland. Before founding the Bad Glass Shop in 2020, Burnstein had never worked with stained glass before – but in 2019, she decided to take a break from the loom and explore new forms of material expression.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Rachel's mirrors.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

10points
POST
#2

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

9points
POST
#3

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

9points
POST
#4

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

7points
POST
#5

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

7points
POST
#6

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

7points
POST
#7

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

6points
POST
#8

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

6points
POST
#9

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

6points
POST
#10

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

5points
POST
#11

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

5points
POST
#12

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

5points
POST
#13

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

5points
POST
#14

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

5points
POST
#15

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

4points
POST
#16

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

4points
POST
#17

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

4points
POST
#18

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

3points
POST
#19

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

3points
POST
#20

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
#22

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
#23

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
#24

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
#25

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

2points
POST
#26

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#27

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#28

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#29

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#30

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#32

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#33

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

1point
POST
#34

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

0points
POST
#35

Meet The Psychedelic Mirrors Of An La Artist

badglassshop Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!