They say that in medieval times, people didn’t believe in weather forecasts - according to legend, one of the dukes in a fit of anger ordered his court weather forecaster to be hanged right from the spire of his castle, saying that maybe now the guy would at least correctly indicate the wind direction. Today, we believe in weather forecasts as something completely usual, right?

Why am I telling you all this? Well, here’s the point: in our world, there are actually many things that by all indications are nothing more than pseudoscience, but people all over the world still fervently believe in them. Today’s list by Bored Panda is made up of exactly these ideas, theories, and things.

More info: Reddit

#1

Close-up of a hand holding a pencil and writing in a notebook illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for. "Manifestation." Babe, that’s not the universe aligning. That’s just you ignoring red flags while journaling in cursive.

DreamyyBabe1

    #2

    Clear quartz and amethyst crystals arranged in a circle on a dark surface, representing common bizarre beliefs. Crystals. Girl told me she put one under her bed to attract love and ended up hooking up with her ex who gave her chlamydia. The universe *did* send someone, just not with good intentions.

    FairybloomDimplelace

    #3

    Model of a human brain showing detailed anatomy, illustrating bizarre beliefs about brain science myths busted by research. The idea that the brain stops developing after a certain age, or that we only use 10% of it.

    angelnoraa

    It all started a couple of days ago, when the user u/miaangelaa decided to ask readers in the AskReddit community the question: "What’s a pseudoscience that people still commonly believe is real?" In just a couple of hours, a thread has formed that we are pretty sure will soon be a contender for viral status, with nearly 5K upvotes, and 4.3K different comments and counting.

    From strange theories to "full-fledged" scientists with licensed degrees and their own colleges, and from talismans and amulets to an obvious disregard for the achievements of modern science in favor of "mystical" considerations - now meet this selection of netizens' opinions, collected for you by Bored Panda!
    #4

    Man undergoing a polygraph test while examiner monitors results on laptop, illustrating bizarre beliefs and myth busted science. Lie detectors and most other forms of “forensic science” outside of DNA.

    SwingingtotheBeat

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Lie detectors are not forensic science. If anything they fall into the category of pop psychology.

    #5

    A pack of wolves standing and resting on rocky terrain in a dark forest, illustrating bizarre beliefs debunked by actual science. That a wolf pack has an alpha male.

    LJonReddit

    #6

    Baby chewing on a red teething toy, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science busting myths. Amber bracelets and necklaces on toddlers to prevent teething pain.

    AdelleDeWitt

    A special place in this selection is occupied by the so-called "flat Earth theory," which, despite the fact that its peak of popularity passed about a thousand years ago, continues to be believed by millions. At least, according to a survey conducted back in 2021 by the University of New Hampshire, about 10% of respondents admitted that they believed in various conspiracy theories - and in flat Earth, too.

    To be honest, I still don't understand why the authorities of hundreds of countries around the world, from democracies to totalitarian regimes, regularly hide from people the "fact" that the planet supposedly has the shape of a flat disk (and how does that even work?), but people believe, and it can be very, very difficult to convince rabid adherents of the opposite.
    #7

    Man in a blue polo shirt smiling and pointing to the side illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for myth busted Body language experts.

    Also I don't know if that counts since actual psychology is of course a real science, but there's a lot of pop psychology going around that is based on approximately nothing.

    rider-hider

    #8

    Earth at night showing illuminated cities, illustrating bizarre beliefs about the world despite science myth busting. Flat earth. I know a lot of it is trolling, but there are some sincere crazies out there.

    zealot_ratio

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    But the physics - and astrophysics - of an actual flat earth would be fascinating

    #9

    Hand holding detailed kidney model illustrating anatomy for bizarre beliefs about health myth busted by actual science. Cleanses to reduce the "toxins" in your body. We have organs for that: your liver and kidneys. If those aren't working you have problems way bigger than any juice can handle.

    Enigpragmatic

    However, public consciousness doesn't stand still, and those theories that were previously considered frankly vulgar and "pseudoscientific" may well become the cornerstone of modern science in the future. For example, Einstein faced a lot of ridicule for his theory of relativity, and in the middle of the 20th century, genetics was considered a completely false and incorrect theory in many countries.

    Does this mean that in a couple of decades, for example, astrology will become an absolute scientific standard throughout the world? More likely no than yes. In the end, science does have a certain flexibility, and the absence of dogmatism is what has always driven scientific progress. To what extent can progress be driven by faith in, for example, ancient astronauts? Honestly, I don't know.
    #10

    Rose gold bracelet with a central diamond placed on a brown circular platform on a sandy surface, illustrating bizarre beliefs. Copper bracelets etc to help with pain.

    NoChangingUserName

    #11

    Person bundled in heavy winter clothing with fur-lined hood, illustrating bizarre beliefs about cold weather myths. Getting a cold after being outside in the cold.

    photoexplorer

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Isn't it because the cold lower your body's defenses ? Real question by the way.

    #12

    Anatomical model showing human organs and skeleton, illustrating bizarre beliefs contradicted by actual science myths. Anti-trans "Basic Biology" that denies all scientific understanding of transgender people or how biological sex works.

    Expensive_Bit_2808

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Gender interacts with but is different from s*x, which refers to the different biological and physiological characteristics of females, males and intersex persons, such as chromosomes, hormones and reproductive organs. Gender and s*x are related to but different from gender identity. Gender identity refers to a person’s deeply felt, internal and individual experience of gender, which may or may not correspond to the person’s physiology or designated s*x at birth. - WHO

    What has always distinguished pseudosciences and false theories is an attempt to match incomprehensible facts to their own level of understanding. For example, people found dinosaur bones thousands of years ago - but of course, there was no scientific understanding of what they actually dug up. Hence the numerous legends and tales about dragons.

    We do the same thing today, only on a different level, when we claim, for example, that the pyramids of Egypt or Mesoamerica were built by aliens. At the same time, the adherents of such theories, of course, cannot explain why those aliens actually needed this - so they launch into lengthy conspiracy theories... This, in fact, accompanies almost all of the "theories" described on this list.
    #13

    Vintage apothecary jars filled with old remedies, illustrating bizarre beliefs still trusted despite science myths busted. Homeopathy. That really needs to go away.

    huntings098

    #14

    Person pouring essential oil into diffuser, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite myth busted science. Healing crystals and essential oils.

    scotthia

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I put lavender oil on my stomach when I'm in pain and it works, I 100% knows it's placebo but hey, if it makes the pain go away then I'll take it !

    #15

    Young woman with glasses reviewing graphs and charts indoors, illustrating bizarre beliefs debunked by actual science. Personality tests. Specifically Myers Briggs. The amount of smart people i encounter who think its real never ceases to amaze me.

    Cue folks chiming in here that's its actually scientific in 3...2....

    mayormcskeeze

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    It's actually science...just kidding. Personality testing has been fully debunked yet many companies still use them as part of the recruitment process, meaning that they just employ people who can lie their way through a personality test. EDIT: Downvotes for this? No need to run a personality test to find the ássholes on BP; just make a comment and wait for the downvotes 🙄

    It is interesting that the "Five Whys?" technique developed by Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Japanese company Toyota, works great to debunk such "theories." This technique is usually used in production to identify cause-and-effect relationships between work processes, but it is in fact quite universal.

    To use this technique, you just need to ask the question, "Why?" of each problem, and apply it to the answer to the previous question. Usually, five repetitions are quite enough to identify the root cause of the problem - or to make sure whether we are dealing with absolute nonsense. Just try it - perhaps this technique will come in handy to you.

    #16

    Young child wearing headphones indoors, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science busting myths. Vaccines cause autism.

    permyemail7

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's because unvaccinated kids d!e, so they never get a chance to get diagnosed.

    #17

    The Scientology building exterior with a large sign under a clear blue sky representing bizarre beliefs myth busted. Scientology.........................

    F**k them so bad there a******s reach all the way to their front flappas.

    antmanfan3911

    #18

    Chiropractor adjusting woman’s arm and back on table, demonstrating common myth busted in health and wellness beliefs. Chiropractor.

    Jonbazookaboz

    In the meantime, we also strongly recommend that you simply read this collection of opinions and stories to the very end. By the way, we don't guarantee that you will agree with all the points of view given here. Sometimes, you will laugh heartily, and sometimes you'll just become indignant and start arguing right in the comments. Well, don't hold back and let the discussion begin! Ultimately, truth is born from debate.

    #19

    Multiple one-dollar bills scattered randomly, illustrating bizarre beliefs about money myths busted by science. Trickle-down economics.

    JunkyardBardo

    #20

    Glass shelves filled with numerous vintage medicine bottles representing bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science. All those supplements bros on podcasts are selling you.

    BioWhack

    #21

    Two people wearing masks greeting with elbow bumps, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science. I've been told by alcoholics that drinking liquor stops you from getting diseases like COVID.

    cobalt_phantom

    #22

    Various phases of a lunar eclipse captured against a starry night sky, illustrating bizarre beliefs debunked by science. From a reddit interaction a few hours ago, astrology apparently.

    shiny_glitter_demon

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I saw someone say that Astrology believers are actually great at pattern recognitions, especially toxic ones, so Astrology does helps a bit with not getting trapped in a*****e friendships or relationships.

    #23

    A raised human fist against a plain background symbolizing bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite myth busted by actual science. That not [touching yourself] gives you special powers/self-mastery.

    kman0300

    #24

    Person receiving cupping therapy on back, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science busting myths. Cupping, acupuncture, aromatherapy, chiropractic, etc, etc, etc.

    InfidelZombie

    #25

    Ancient stone carving depicting bizarre beliefs and symbols often misunderstood despite science myth busted claims. "Ancient Astronaut Theory".

    anon

    #26

    Two people lying in bed with their legs and feet intertwined under white sheets, illustrating bizarre beliefs. My coworker just tried telling me yesterday that the s*x position you use will determine the gender of the baby. Boy s***m are heavier, apparently.

    omgsohc

    #27

    Clear glass cup with herbal tea surrounded by dried herbs and flowers on a wooden surface, illustrating bizarre beliefs. I know a lot of people praise eastern medicine, but I think it's BS. I remember that story of that influencer who thought she could beat cancer with juices and coffee enemas. Well guess what, she died of cancer.

    Edit- lots of comments about the validity of Eastern medicine.  Let me fix my original comment by saying “alternative medicine”.

    Word2DWise

    #28

    Colorful alphabet beads arranged to spell transgender, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite science. “Transvestigation” the batshit crazy idea that someone can be identified as transgender by wild assumptions about anatomy, angles and features of the body. Example: “feminine skulls” transposed onto male highly masculine people as “proof” of transition.

    Briaboo2008

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When I was a child people always took me for a boy with my "boyish" face, body and style of clothing. Weirdly that changed at puberty when I grew a C cup.

    #29

    Three young women with eyes closed outdoors, illustrating bizarre beliefs people still fall for despite myth busted by science. The concept of race. Our modern concept of race is pseudoscience on the level of flat earther type s**t.

    AnywhereNo6982

    #30

    Blue plate with basil and peas, measuring tape wrapped around, fork nearby, and a glass of water, illustrating bizarre beliefs. Alkaline Diets.

    Red_dit_deed

    #31

    Ghost hunters/ paranormal investigators/cyrptid investigators.

    ChirpMcBender

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why did the nymphomaniac go ghost-hunting? To keep her spirits up.

    #32

    As a teacher, I will chime in with **learning styles**. The idea that learners can be categorized as either those who learn by seeing, hearing or doing. No basis is peer reviewed research whatsoever.

    Turns out that the student's interest in the subject is far more important - as well as the quality of the teacher.

    Exceon

    #33

    BMI. The standards behind it are garbage, to put it mildly. It's Victorian era pseudo-science, akin to Phrenology.

    SardonicusR

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    According to the BMI I'm "borderline morbidly obese" when it's very obvious that I'm not. I'm fat, yes, but not that fat. Even my doctor said it was bullsh!t.

