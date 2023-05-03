Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been ‘Hoarding’ Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation
19points
Entertainment2 hours ago

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been ‘Hoarding’ Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

In the Middle Ages, scientists were not in vain called “bookworms” – after all, books in those days were actually the only source of knowledge, and the more written sources a scientist used when doing their study, the more confidence the scientific community had in the resulting work.

However, some modern researchers use this principle too literally… The best proof of this is the wonderful video by TikToker @historyhan, a PhD student at Binghamton University, and a true book lover. Maybe too much so…

More info: TikTok

The author of the video is a PhD student writing her dissertation about medieval history

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: historyhan

The student had been using many library books, hoarding them in her room for years

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: historyhan

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: historyhan

“The books aren’t lost, I’m just hoarding them until I finish my dissertation”

“Seriously, I’ve had the books for years lol. Not stolen, still in use. I’ve scanned lots of books, but in this case, they all came due at once! No one has requested them or I would return for sure!!! I’ve never replied to an email faster. A lesson was learned, I promise lol.”

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: historyhan

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: historyhan

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Image credits: Jukka Zitting (not the actual photo)

@historyhan The librarian who sent this email must have felt so powerful 🫠 #gradstudentlife #gradstudent ♬ Originalton – POV’s

One day Hannah faced an almost $12K fine for 119 unreturned books as the library reported them ‘lost’

So, Hannah is a PhD student, and is actively writing her dissertation, using all possible book sources for this. The author’s dwelling is literally littered with books – especially since Hannah is studying medieval history. As befits a real scientist, immersed headlong in her research, the woman regularly ignored various annoying emails from the university library – until one day she accidentally opened one of these messages!

The contents of the email struck Hannah in much the same way that Galileo Galilei was struck when he first looked at Jupiter through a telescope. Or maybe when he received a letter from the Inquisition – after all, this email from the library has a lot in common with it. The fact is that after thirty days, library rules considered an unreturned book lost, and for this the user was served a fine of a hundred dollars.

Hannah had no less than 119 library books at home, which meant she had to fork out $11.9K in library fines! Just agree that’s a very impressive amount. However, the author of the video does not agree at all with the the library clerks’ decision to consider the books that she did not return ‘lost’ or even ‘stolen’. After all, the historian was simply hoarding them until she finished her dissertation!

What’s more, in Hannah’s own words, she regularly put a reminder on her to-do list to return the books, but since this task had a low priority, it found itself buried under more important things almost every day. However, the end of the story turned out to be happy enough – like Galileo, Hannah managed to avoid serious punishment, and the library let her renew all of the 119 books for a ‘reasonable’ fee of $20.

On the other hand, the oblivious researcher faced another restriction – now she is only allowed to use five books at a time, while the standard university limit for graduate students is 200 books. Hopefully, this will not prevent Hannah from completing her study on time – and, perhaps, becoming no less famous in world science than Galileo Galilei. And yet it moves…

The commenters, however, just found this story funny, in no way condemning Hannah – especially since the student admitted in the comments that she usually receives notifications if someone else requested the book she borrowed. So, over the years that the books lay in her room, not one of the 119 was in demand by other library users. Either way, the original poster swore she’d learned her lesson. Probably, now the task of returning the books to the library will have the highest priority… By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever found yourself in a similar situation?

People in the comments were just cracking up at this story while Hannah promised that she learned her lesson quite well

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

College Library Threatens To Fine This Student $12K As She Had Been 'Hoarding' Books For Years In Order To Finish Her Dissertation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies. After six years of making pub quizzes in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are hoarding books instead of returning them you are TA. There are other people who wantvto ise those books.

6
6points
reply
David H
David H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in grad school, for books not regularly checked out, with a letter from your advisor, the college library would give you a 6 month check out. Or I would also use the scanner and have all the pages I needed digitally.

2
2points
reply
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are hoarding books instead of returning them you are TA. There are other people who wantvto ise those books.

6
6points
reply
David H
David H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in grad school, for books not regularly checked out, with a letter from your advisor, the college library would give you a 6 month check out. Or I would also use the scanner and have all the pages I needed digitally.

2
2points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda