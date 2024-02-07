ADVERTISEMENT

You have probably ended up with your foot in your mouth after saying something like “How is it going?” to a friend who is currently using crutches. A very human mistake. But sometimes people in positions of authority are a little more “blind” to others’ limitations and end up making worse mistakes.

An assistant to a blind student witnessed a creative and clever bit of malicious compliance when the student did exactly as the professor asked. Netizens thought the tale was a hilarious case of a person getting exactly what they asked for.

People with physical disabilities often have a lot of experience with folks making impossible requests

Share icon

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual image)

So one student found a perfect way to prank his professor

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: No-Cartographer-8435

Some readers wanted more details

Other’s shared their enjoyment at the story and tried their hands at some ferocious puns

ADVERTISEMENT