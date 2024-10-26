Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We Got A Great Grade”: Students Maliciously Comply After Professor Forgets Their Presentation

“We Got A Great Grade”: Students Maliciously Comply After Professor Forgets Their Presentation

Interview With Expert
As a student, you have to juggle countless responsibilities—completing homework, tackling assignments, crafting presentations, and, of course, adhering to your professor’s strict schedule. But every so often, these schedules can actually work in your favor. 

One student shared online how their group faced an unexpected twist when their professor completely forgot about their scheduled presentation. Rather than accepting defeat, the students stood their ground and confronted the professor about the mix-up. Their determination not only led to an impromptu presentation but also resulted in an impressive grade. Keep reading to discover how they turned the situation around and made the most of their moment in the spotlight! Also, don’t miss our interview for valuable insights on how students can ace their projects with expert tips from Cynthia D’Souza, a supervisor at a public university in India.

Occasionally, professors can be strict about deadlines, even if it might adversely affect your grade

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A student recounted how they prepared meticulously for their presentation, only to be informed that it might be canceled because their professor had forgotten about it

Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WarmKitten

A good grade can be important for students as it not only reflects their academic efforts but also plays a key role in securing future opportunities

When you’re in school or college, getting a good grade is often a top priority. Students put in a lot of hard work to finish their assignments on time, attend classes, and put in extra effort to ensure their presentations shine. These efforts seem worth it when they get those good marks, which can open doors to better universities or even secure great job opportunities.

But from the educator’s side, grading isn’t just about handing out marks; there are specific guidelines they must follow. We spoke with Cynthia D’Souza, a seasoned supervisor at a public university in India, about what professors look for when grading.

Cynthia explains, “We have certain criteria that projects need to meet for students to earn a good grade. First and foremost is content quality—students must ensure the research is relevant and the information presented is accurate.”

She added that when students rush to finish projects at the last minute, they often skip fact-checking, which can be costly. “I’ve reviewed assignments where students included irrelevant or inaccurate data, and that instantly affects their grade,” Cynthia notes, drawing from over 20 years of teaching experience.

Creativity in a student project is appreciated because it shows originality, effort, and a fresh approach

Creativity and originality are also crucial. “When a project takes a unique approach, it shows the student put in extra time and effort,” she explains. Cynthia says educators can easily spot the difference between a generic copy-paste job from the internet and a well-thought-out, self-made project. She adds, “A creative touch makes all the difference and often boosts the overall score.”

Group projects also come with their own set of challenges. “Effective teamwork, division of tasks, and group participation are key,” Cynthia emphasizes. “You can’t expect one student to do all the work while everyone gets the same grade. It’s important that everyone contributes equally.”

As for deadlines, they exist for a reason. “Professors often need to submit grades by a certain time, so deadlines help ensure everything stays on track,” she explains. But Cynthia does acknowledge that sometimes, there’s a bit of room for flexibility. “In some cases, when situations arise, professors can be accommodating.”

Interestingly, in this particular instance, the professor forgot about his own deadline, and the students had to remind him. So, it only seemed fair that the professor accommodated their presentation. What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever encountered a situation where a professor forgot something important, and how did they handle it?

The author clarified the details surrounding the presentation as people online applauded them for managing the situation so effectively

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't STAND when time is a factor, and there are people signed up, and you know how many people are presenting and "someone's"" supposed to be watching the time ...and they don't, and presentations "go over" then everyone else has to rush and scramble! This makes my blood boil, as it takes a LOT of time to prepare and rehearse a great presentation.

