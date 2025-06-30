ADVERTISEMENT

What if your favorite LEGO minifigures starred in a movie? Los Angeles-based commercial photographer Alexander Gusev, the creative mind behind Snapshot Studio LA, brings that idea to life through stunning LEGO photography. With expert lighting, clever setups, and a cinematic eye, he turns tiny bricks into epic, movie-like scenes.

From action heroes frozen mid-battle to quiet, emotional moments between minifigs, Alexander’s work is a mix of storytelling, nostalgia, and serious photography skills. His images don’t just show toys; they tell stories that capture the imagination.

More info: Instagram | lasnapshot.space | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

LEGO figure paddling a boat through misty water at sunset, showcasing creative Hollywood-level LEGO scenes photography.

    #2

    LEGO figures in a spooky graveyard scene with glowing flashlight, showcasing Hollywood-level LEGO photography skills.

    #3

    LEGO Star Wars scene recreated with a minifigure holding a lightsaber and a detailed AT-ST walker in a forest setting.

    #4

    LEGO figure wearing a cat mask and goggles jumping from water with two LEGO dolphins in a dynamic scene.

    #5

    LEGO figures of Batman and Robin engaged in a snowy snowball fight scene with a snowman in a detailed diorama.

    #6

    Two LEGO figures holding and juggling hazelnuts in front of a spilled sack of hazelnuts in a cinematic scene.

    #7

    LEGO scene of a snowy toy shop with glowing lights and a minifigure walking a dog in the winter night.

    #8

    LEGO taxi crashing into a building, captured in a detailed Hollywood-level scene by a photographer.

    #9

    LEGO model of the Ghostbusters car with lights on, set in a dramatic nighttime scene with a starry sky.

    #10

    LEGO minifigures staged in a Hollywood-level scene with characters dancing on a city street in black and white.

    #11

    LEGO Batman minifigure snowboarding down a snowy slope in a detailed Hollywood-level LEGO scene by a photographer.

    #12

    LEGO figure in detailed outdoor scene holding a bag and gun, showcasing Hollywood-level photography with dramatic rain effects.

    #13

    LEGO figures performing a detailed pit stop on a red LEGO race car, showcasing Hollywood-level LEGO scenes by a skilled photographer.

    #14

    LEGO minifigure snowboarding in a detailed snowy mountain scene created by a photographer with Hollywood-level effects.

    #15

    LEGO figures on top of a van with guitar, set in a dramatic Hollywood-level scene with moody lighting and fog effects.

    #16

    LEGO figures staged in a detailed Hollywood-level scene with soldiers and a villain holding a glowing red lightsaber.

    #17

    LEGO soccer scene with a player kicking a ball towards the goal captured in a Hollywood-level photography style.

    #18

    LEGO figures facing a dinosaur in a foggy forest scene created by a photographer turning LEGO into Hollywood-level scenes.

    #19

    LEGO BB-8 droid captured in dynamic desert scene, showcasing a photographer turning LEGO into Hollywood-level scenes.

    #20

    LEGO photographer creates a detailed Statue of Liberty scene with a miniature boat on reflective water, showcasing Hollywood-level artistry.

