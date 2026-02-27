Priyanka Chopra Triggers Thirst Frenzy With A “Powerful” Sheer Dress Amid Film Promo

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra brought her star power to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 26, to promote her latest movie, The Bluff, however, the project was not the only thing the internet discussed during her appearance

Priyanka ended up wowing the masses with her stunning sheer ensemble by Epuzer, which featured bold lace details.

Highlights Priyanka Chopra turned heads on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a daring sheer Epuzer gown.

Fans flooded social media with admiration, praising her beauty and commanding presence, while many remarked that Nick Jonas is fortunate to have her.

Beyond the viral fashion moment, Priyanka teased her projects, The Bluff and her Indian cinema comeback Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Styled by Wayman + Micah, her outfit balanced sensuality and sophistication, leaving netizens envious of her husband and showering her with praise.

“Nick Jonas is a lucky man,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “How is she not the most beautiful woman in the world?”

Priyanka Chopra’s look on The Tonight Show was sheer perfection

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer black lace dress posing at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with wavy hair and minimal accessories.

Image credits: NBC

The black Epuzer number worn by Priyanka was maxi-length, featuring a sleeveless silhouette elevated by a single-sided train that trailed smoothly as she walked onstage and took her seat beside Fallon.

She styled the gown with glossy black heels, keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, and her jewelry, which included a gold watch and layered rings, did not act as a distraction either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Social media was quick to react to the actress’s daring fashion moment, with one user calling her an “icon,” and another stating, “She is stunning.”

A third expressed that the dress made Priyanka look “powerful.”

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer powerful dress posing confidently during a film promotion event, sparking a thirst frenzy.

Image credits: Imsamtheone

Priyanka Chopra posing in a sheer black lace dress amid a film promo on a late night talk show set.

Image credits: NBC

“The outfit is heavenly,” a fourth noted.

“Queen is queening,” said a fifth.

“Is it just me, or does she get more gorgeous with every passing day?” another commented.

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer dress striking a powerful pose during film promotion, triggering a thirst frenzy.

Image credits: geminifairyy21

.@priyankachopra was inspired by The Bride from Kill Bill when she was filming her new movie The Bluff! #FallonTonightpic.twitter.com/ZSUpQEtzs5 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 27, 2026

The Bluff features Priyanka as Mary, a former pirate who has reformed into a family woman, but whose past soon catches up with her.

Yesterday was not the first time Priyanka donned a sheer dress and sparked a social media frenzy

Priyanka Chopra wearing a powerful sheer dress with a black fur coat and sunglasses during a film promo event.

Image credits: Aeon

At the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of Nick Jonas’s movie, The Good Half, the actress flaunted a sheer-on-sheer creation by Dolce & Gabbana.

Her outfit featured a black lace camisole tucked into black briefs. The lingerie was layered with a single-sleeved gown made of black mesh and gold lace.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a sheer black and gold floral dress posing on the red carpet with a co-star.

Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

“Good Lord, that dress,” an X user commented at the time, while a self-proclaimed critic of see through fashion added, “I hate sheer dresses, but I like this one.”

“This woman could wear a scuba suit and I would be transfixed,” another user wrote.

Priyanka’s chemistry with Nick on the red carpet also drew attention, with one netizen commenting, “I will not stop saying that I love them. I hope they stay together forever.”

A second added, “That is possibly one of the most beautiful couples I have seen.”

Priyanka Chopra wearing a sheer dress during film promo, triggering a thirst frenzy with a powerful look.

Image credits: v90176264

Priyanka Chopra wearing a powerful sheer dress, triggering a thirst frenzy during a film promotional event.

Image credits: SanjanaFlicks

“The haters must cry every time they see them because they just keep looking more beautiful together,” said a third.

Priyanka Chopra promoted Varanasi, her return to Indian cinema, on The Tonight Show

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress, aiming a gun dramatically amid an action-packed fiery scene from film promo Varanasi.

Image credits: Dolby Cinema

“I have not done an Indian movie in almost six or seven years. This one is called Varanasi and is directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who is one of India’s most incredibly talented directors. It is going to be an adventure,” Priyanka said after Fallon brought up the viral poster for the film, which features her in a yellow saree holding a firearm.

Priyanka Chopra posing in a floral sheer dress with flowing hair and elegant earrings during a film promotion.

Image credits: priyankachopra

Fallon went on to say that “the rumors are that it is epic.” Priyanka revealed that the movie is being shot in IMAX format, “So yes, it is going to be great.”

When asked whether filming had wrapped, she said, “We have been shooting for 14 months, and we will continue for another six.”

Priyanka Chopra wearing a powerful sheer dress, creating a thirst frenzy during a film promotion event.

Image credits: IronMan63064728

Image credits: Dolby Cinema

Fallon reacted playfully, saying, “Priyanka, you go big,” leading them to then agree in unison, “Go big or go home.”

Mahesh Babu, a Telugu cinema icon, co-stars alongside Priyanka in the film, which is slated for release on April 7, 2027.

The date coincides with a string of public holidays in India for festivals such as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami, potentially increasing its box office performance.

“Love her. So humble,” a netizen remarked about Priyanka

Comment saying she’s back with excitement emojis, posted by a user named Meena on social media.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently during a film promotional event, creating a thirst frenzy.

User comment on social media praising Priyanka Chopra's joyful and thriving presence in her work, with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently at a film promotion event causing a thirst frenzy.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a powerful sheer dress during a film promotion, sparking a thirst frenzy among fans.

Comment by alexandra saying she is obsessed with Priyanka Chopra’s hair on a social media post.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently during a film promotion event attracting attention.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a sheer dress posing confidently during a film promotion event, triggering a thirst frenzy.

Comment on a social media post praising Priyanka Chopra for being humble, accompanied by three smiling face with hearts emojis.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently during film promotion, triggering a thirst frenzy.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently during a film promotion event, sparking a thirst frenzy.

Priyanka Chopra posing in a powerful sheer dress amid a film promotion event, showcasing confident style and grace.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing during a film promotion event, sparking excitement and admiration.

Comment on social media post by user Rishie Harycharun saying "Charming" with one like, displayed in a minimalistic white interface.

Priyanka Chopra in a powerful sheer dress posing confidently during a film promotion event amid a thirst frenzy.

Comment by Gazmend Hoxha questioning the claim about Priyanka Chopra’s movie count and recent film activity.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a powerful sheer dress during a film promotion event, triggering a thirst frenzy online.

