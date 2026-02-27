Priyanka Chopra Triggers Thirst Frenzy With A “Powerful” Sheer Dress Amid Film Promo
Priyanka Chopra brought her star power to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 26, to promote her latest movie, The Bluff, however, the project was not the only thing the internet discussed during her appearance
Priyanka ended up wowing the masses with her stunning sheer ensemble by Epuzer, which featured bold lace details.
- Priyanka Chopra turned heads on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a daring sheer Epuzer gown.
- Fans flooded social media with admiration, praising her beauty and commanding presence, while many remarked that Nick Jonas is fortunate to have her.
- Beyond the viral fashion moment, Priyanka teased her projects, The Bluff and her Indian cinema comeback Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.
Styled by Wayman + Micah, her outfit balanced sensuality and sophistication, leaving netizens envious of her husband and showering her with praise.
“Nick Jonas is a lucky man,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “How is she not the most beautiful woman in the world?”
Priyanka Chopra’s look on The Tonight Show was sheer perfection
Image credits: NBC
The black Epuzer number worn by Priyanka was maxi-length, featuring a sleeveless silhouette elevated by a single-sided train that trailed smoothly as she walked onstage and took her seat beside Fallon.
She styled the gown with glossy black heels, keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, and her jewelry, which included a gold watch and layered rings, did not act as a distraction either.

Social media was quick to react to the actress’s daring fashion moment, with one user calling her an “icon,” and another stating, “She is stunning.”
A third expressed that the dress made Priyanka look “powerful.”
Image credits: Imsamtheone
Image credits: NBC
“The outfit is heavenly,” a fourth noted.
“Queen is queening,” said a fifth.
“Is it just me, or does she get more gorgeous with every passing day?” another commented.
Image credits: geminifairyy21
.@priyankachopra was inspired by The Bride from Kill Bill when she was filming her new movie The Bluff! #FallonTonight
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 27, 2026
The Bluff features Priyanka as Mary, a former pirate who has reformed into a family woman, but whose past soon catches up with her.
Yesterday was not the first time Priyanka donned a sheer dress and sparked a social media frenzy
Image credits: Aeon
At the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of Nick Jonas’s movie, The Good Half, the actress flaunted a sheer-on-sheer creation by Dolce & Gabbana.
Her outfit featured a black lace camisole tucked into black briefs. The lingerie was layered with a single-sleeved gown made of black mesh and gold lace.
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
“Good Lord, that dress,” an X user commented at the time, while a self-proclaimed critic of see through fashion added, “I hate sheer dresses, but I like this one.”
“This woman could wear a scuba suit and I would be transfixed,” another user wrote.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her highly anticipated return to Indian cinema in S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic, Varanasi! #FallonTonight#TonightShow#PriyankaChopraJonas#SSRajamouli#JimmyFallon
Priyanka’s chemistry with Nick on the red carpet also drew attention, with one netizen commenting, “I will not stop saying that I love them. I hope they stay together forever.”
A second added, “That is possibly one of the most beautiful couples I have seen.”
Image credits: v90176264
Image credits: SanjanaFlicks
“The haters must cry every time they see them because they just keep looking more beautiful together,” said a third.
Priyanka Chopra promoted Varanasi, her return to Indian cinema, on The Tonight Show
Image credits: Dolby Cinema
“I have not done an Indian movie in almost six or seven years. This one is called Varanasi and is directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who is one of India’s most incredibly talented directors. It is going to be an adventure,” Priyanka said after Fallon brought up the viral poster for the film, which features her in a yellow saree holding a firearm.
Image credits: priyankachopra
Fallon went on to say that “the rumors are that it is epic.” Priyanka revealed that the movie is being shot in IMAX format, “So yes, it is going to be great.”
When asked whether filming had wrapped, she said, “We have been shooting for 14 months, and we will continue for another six.”
Image credits: IronMan63064728
Image credits: Dolby Cinema
Fallon reacted playfully, saying, “Priyanka, you go big,” leading them to then agree in unison, “Go big or go home.”
Mahesh Babu, a Telugu cinema icon, co-stars alongside Priyanka in the film, which is slated for release on April 7, 2027.
The date coincides with a string of public holidays in India for festivals such as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami, potentially increasing its box office performance.
