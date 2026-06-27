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Private Investigator Warns Homeowners About The One Thing They Should Stop Doing
A woman with blonde hair smiling, possibly a private investigator, giving homeowners advice.
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Private Investigator Warns Homeowners About The One Thing They Should Stop Doing

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A licensed private investigator (PI) recently warned homebuyers to avoid a common mistake many new homeowners make.

Cassie Crofts, who runs Venus Investigations in Australia, specializes in pre-date background checks, investigating potential stalkers, and catching unfaithful partners.

She frequently posts videos on social media, sharing tips and tricks to help her followers stay safe. 

Highlights
  • A private investigator warned new homebuyers not to post a particular type of photo after the purchase.
  • This social media blunder could pose a risk to residents even if important texts are covered.
  • Even though break-ins have declined in recent years, they still occur every 26 seconds in the U.S.

In a video posted on Instagram on May 22, she warned homeowners to avoid the social media trend of sharing a post-purchase snap.

RELATED:

    A PI urged new homebuyers not to share this one detail on social media

    A private investigator warns homeowners about sharing too much online, compromising home safety.

    Image credits: venus_investigations/Instagram

    Cassie Crofts, who splits her time between NSW and Queensland, urged people not to post a picture with the sign in front of the house after buying it. 

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    This could reveal important clues to anyone with malicious intent and make it easier for them to track down the person.

    “If you’re buying a house, you need to hear this,” she started in the video. 

    “I know you think it’s safe to post your sold sign after taking out the address, but all someone like me or someone more nefarious needs to know is your real estate agent,” she said.

    A FOR SALE sign with SOLD sticker in front of a house, relevant to homeowner warnings.

    Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)

    Text from a private investigator about homeowners sharing school and house details on social media.

    Another private investigator warning about influencers revealing home details through subtle posts.

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    @venusinvestigations Everyone knows their employer might be monitoring them digitally – but what about in real life? 👀 #privateinvestigator#wfh#workfromhome♬ original sound – Venus Investigations
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    “They can go to the website, look at recently sold houses, and figure out which one yours is from the pictures,” she added.

    She suggested that it was very easy to match real photos with images on listing websites and narrow down to an address. 

    Among Croft’s other videos on her social media platform is also a warning to employees who work from home.

    In the clip, she claimed a company reached out to her to conduct surveillance of its remote workers to see whether they were doing anything else on the clock. She said she didn’t take the case.

    The “SOLD” sign can give away a home’s address even if all text is removed

    A couple celebrating in front of a home with a SOLD sign, highlighting the homeowners private investigator warning.

    Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    Even if someone does not go to all that trouble, it is fairly easy to find information, even if the poster removes any text that might give away the home address, according to a Daily Mail report. 

    “I bought my first home, and I used an app to erase all the texts from the ‘sold’ sign in my photo — including the address and the real estate agent’s contact details,” a homeowner told the outlet in early June. 

    “I shared it on my Instagram and didn’t think anything of it.”

    Private investigator warns homeowners to stop doing this one thing on their phone.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    Private investigator warns homeowners about a story regarding Zillow to find houses.

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    Private investigator warns homeowners about houses in a neighborhood with the same layout.

    “A year later, a friend told me she was able to find my address and how much I paid for the house in seconds because the QR code on my sign was still active,” she revealed. “I immediately took the photo down.”

    Zebra Insurance reported that, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigationreport, a break-in occurs every 26 seconds in the U.S., even as residential burglaries continued their downward trend, with reports decreasing by 19% in the first 6 months of 2025.

    The U.K. government’s2026 factsheet revealed that 2.9% of adults aged 16 and over experience stalking. By September 2025, the police recorded 141,645 stalking offenses, a 6.7% increase over 2024.

    Vacation photos on social media might also endanger homes

    Private investigator warns homeowners about posting vacation photos, making them vulnerable.

    Image credits: krakenimages.com/Freepik (Not the actual image)

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    Some other social media mistakes can also put homeowners at risk. 

    In 2022, a survey by Allstate Canada found that one in three Canadians who were active on social media posted about their vacations before or during a trip, which, according to experts, could become dangerous. 

    The survey also showed that a fifth of those aged 18 to 34 prioritize social media sharing over home security.

     

    @venusinvestigations Is your “I bought a house!” post giving away too much information…? 😳 #privateinvestigator♬ original sound – Venus Investigations
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    @melsellsfl I have an excuse bc I do this for a living BUT advice from a realtor: don’t ever post the front of your house on social media 😅 ib: @colorfullycasey #realestate#zillow#redfin#realtor♬ sonido original – Retro Music 🤟🕺

     

    “People post the exact dates of their vacation, and so obviously that makes it a lot fewer steps and a lot easier for the criminal,” said Allstate Canada’s Melissa Marquis. “It wouldn’t take very long from that first post for someone to find out exactly where you live and arrive at your house.”

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    Chris Gunn, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police representative, told CTV News at the time that investing in a home security system and requesting a trusted friend, relative, or neighbor to stop by occasionally is a good safety measure. 

    However, he suggested it is always ideal not to post vacation photos while the home is empty.

    “I never film anything outside of the house”, a netizen chimed in

    Private investigator warns homeowners about showing views from windows during house tours.

    A comment warning homeowners about sharing too much online, specifically apartment tours.

    A comment from a private investigator about a realtor posting a homeowner's full address online.

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    A comment about a homeowner blurring their home for safety reasons, due to a private investigator's warning.

    A private investigator's warning about not filming outside the house and blurring sensitive information.

    A comment from a private investigator regarding remote home locations and access limitations.

    A homeowner comment about breaking into a house to look for money. Private investigator warns homeowners about security.

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    A homeowner asks for cute picture ideas for closing next month. Private investigator warns homeowners about sharing home details.

    A homeowner discusses removing a realtor tag from their profile. Private investigator warns homeowners about home security.

    A homeowner discusses removing house pictures from Zillow. Private investigator warns homeowners about online safety.

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    A homeowner discusses the ease of finding house information online. Private investigator warns homeowners about digital security.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If people would just stop shouting about everything about their lives on social media, we wouldn't have this problem. Stop trying so desperately for likes. Don't share pics of your home or your children. Pets, ok, not so bad, plants or trees, nothing that can be identified. Ever.

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They would loose their minds if they ever saw a phone book :p

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    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If people would just stop shouting about everything about their lives on social media, we wouldn't have this problem. Stop trying so desperately for likes. Don't share pics of your home or your children. Pets, ok, not so bad, plants or trees, nothing that can be identified. Ever.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They would loose their minds if they ever saw a phone book :p

    0
    0points
    reply
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