An online community got schooled about home security from the most unlikely experts imaginable: former burglars. They spilled all their secrets on what makes a house an easy target, which "clever" false bottom planter is actually the most obvious, and the simple things that would make them skip your house entirely.

You know that "genius" hiding spot you have for your valuables? The one in the freezer behind that frostbitten tub of ice cream ? Well, the people who used to break into houses for a living are here to tell you they'd find it in about 90 seconds.

#1 Unlocking Simple Truths This doesn't exactly answer the question asked, but it is a tip on potentially protecting your valuables. Bear with me because it's a bit strange: Glue a spare key (not one that opens something important) under your door mat. Weird right? A few years ago I did this in addition to installing cameras. Over the last couple of years I've seen this exact scenario play out: thief walks to the door, checks under the mat, unsuccessfully tries to grab the key, backs up, looks around to see if anyone is watching (presumably because they think they have fallen for some trap/prank where they are being surveilled), and LEAVES. They don't even search for another way in because it spooks them.

#2 Window Watcher Alert My husband is so good at hiding things from burglars that there are a number of valuable items that we have never found again. So hiding things is fine, but remembering where you hid them is just as important.

#3 Morning Mood Check This will get burried, but here we go. Not a burglar but some broke into my family's house 4 or 5 years ago when we were out on a concert. They checked everything - took all money and jewelry they could find. Except! My room was a mess to begin with. I left piles of clothes on the floor, my study desk messy af, left piles of papers on both desk and floor (i was in a hurry before we all left and was searching for something I can quite remember now. Now. I had 800€ and golden earrings on my desk, just sitting there. The burglars opened the doors... and didn't move a thing. Left my 800€ and golden earrings alone and moved to another room. From then on I have been using this as an excuse why I don't need to clean up my room.

If you think a burglary is a rare, movie-plot event that happens to other people, the statistics might give you a jolt. According to data from The Zebra, a home burglary occurs in the United States approximately every 28 seconds. ADVERTISEMENT While the stereotype is a thief stealing priceless jewels, the reality is often more mundane and disruptive, with the average property loss per burglary clocking in at over $2,600. But more than the monetary loss is a profound and lasting violation of your personal space, which is why understanding how to prevent it is so critical.

#4 Off to New Adventures Former crime reporter here. Tampon box and kitty litter are good. I've also seen false outlets that are safe as a safe. I don't think burglars are the best folks to ask. Check with drug dealers, they're the best at hiding stuff.

#5 Always Watching You Also side note, I use to do door to door sales for ADT... people would let me in the house and just tell me where all the important stuff was before even verifying I was legit..... don’t do that.

#6 Laundry Day Confessions Had my house burglarized by a so-called friend. He missed by far the most valuable thing. it’s just a safe sitting on the laundry room floor. He missed it because I’m a scumbag and had it covered with a mountain of dirty clothes and towels. So not being tidy saved me upwards of $35K.

About your top-secret hiding spot... Is it the master bedroom? Under the mattress? In your sock drawer? According to experts at AAA, these are the first places any burglar is going to look. The master bedroom is the jackpot because it’s where people keep their most valuable items, from jewelry to cash. Other spots on a burglar’s greatest-hits list include the freezer, the toilet tank, and any desk drawers. They know you think these hiding places are clever, and they're on a tight schedule, so they check the most obvious "secret" spots first. Something like a lightbulb diversion safe might be the brightest idea you have today. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Quiet Corners and Hidden Doors Your shed. Seriously. LOCK YOUR SHED. Even if your house is well-locked, if your shed isn't, I likely have access to a plethora of tools I can use to gain access.

#8 Cash In Hand Vibes Fun fact - aunt died, and had valuables hidden throughout the house. She was a cranky old cur, the one who had a ton of dough, no offspring, didn't donate, and thought she could take it with her. Well, hell. When she died, I helped out my elderly parents clean out her place. Instead of just being able to throw away the junk and pile up the clothes and other items to donation centers, we had to rifle through every pocket, every damn planter, pot and pan, etc. It was sort of fun, but took a hell of a long time. From what I recall, there was a few hundred bucks inside a few planters, 4.5k in the bottom part of an unused planter, under some little foam brick you stick fake flowers into, that was tucked way in the back of a cabinet, jewelry stashed in the arm of a leather couch, more money in some sewing drawer, a few hundred bucks in several jackets, etc. I took forever to go through every goddamn pocket, sock, drawer, container of nails and buttons, etc. Gotta admit, sorta fun as well. She never told any of us that she had money hidden. My mother just had a hunch.

#9 Security Quit Early Any safe that's not bolted down and is small enough for 1-2 people to carry isn't safe at all.

At this point, it feels like we are just giving problems and not solutions! Where should you actually hide your valuables? The trick is to think about what a burglar hates most: wasting time and needing tools. According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, the best spots are inconvenient and unassuming. Consider a fake wall outlet or a hollowed-out book placed among dozens of others. Another brilliant strategy is to hide items in plain sight but in a boring context. A small safe inside a box labeled "Tax Receipts 1998" is far less likely to be investigated than one hidden in a closet. The goal is to make finding your stuff more trouble than it's worth.

#10 My grandfather had a huge safe in the basement. Inside that safe was another, smaller safe. And inside that other smaller safe was, you guessed it, an even smaller safe. When he got sick and had to be in the hospital for awhile he started telling everybody, from the people in line at the fast food place to the nurses, how we was okay because all his stuff was in this unbreakable safe in his basement. People thought he was crazy. Of course what was bound to happen happened and one time when he was out to the hospital someone broke into his home. When he got back maybe a week later, he saw that the first 2 safes we're opened but the guy gave up on the smallest one. Good for him because there wasn't anything in that last safe either. We had a good laugh about it for the 3 years he was still alive, trying to picture the would-be robber's face when he saw the third safe. So I guess one place you SHOULD keep your valuables is a safe inside a safe inside another safe. Robbers are lazy.

#11 Crafted Curiosities My cousin lives in a bad neighborhood, so she went to a thrift store, bought an obvious-looking jewelry box and a bunch of expensive looking costume jewelry that’s actually worthless and put it in the box. She keeps this in a conspicuous place. Then she leaves a few 20s on top. This way if someone breaks in, they will grab this and run, ignoring some of her well-hidden valuables.

#12 Quiet Moments Inside As a troubled teen, I robbed schools. I can say this: lock your damn windows. 99% of the time we got in with unlocked windows.

You should also forget the stereotype of a thief sneaking around in the dead of night. According to security experts at ADT, the vast majority of residential burglaries happen in broad daylight, typically between 10 AM and 3 PM. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT The logic is simple: that's when most people are at work or school, and the house is guaranteed to be empty. Burglars are not looking for a dramatic confrontation; they're looking for an easy, unopposed opportunity. The biggest risk isn't when you're asleep in your bed, but when you're out running errands on a Tuesday afternoon.

#13 Plugged Into Simplicity I've seen people make false outlets for hiding valuables like cash and jewelry. Just an idea, a burglar would have to be at your home for a long time to start checking outlets.

#14 I’m an electrician and was on a job installing some wall fixtures for a customer, we found $3500 in an octagon box. I told the customer about the find and he’d stashed it there when they bought the house 15yrs prior. I guess even he forgot about it being there, he did give me a handsome tip of $300 for being honest about finding it and not keeping it since he would have never known.

#15 Cozy Corners Ahead I'm going to look under your bed, I'm going to dump out any drawer I find. I'm checking your freezer. I'm looking under the bathroom cabinet. Think that incredibly smart hiding spot you saw in a spy movie will work? We watch spy movies too. It's really going to be a matter of security versus convenience for you. If it takes me more than a minute to get to something (and don't forget I'm more than willing to break s**t to get to stuff) then it's not worth my trouble. I want to be out of your house in less than 15 minutes tops.

Ultimately, the ex-burglars on the thread agreed on one fundamental truth: the best way to protect your home is to make it a frustrating and inconvenient target. Burglars are looking for the path of least resistance, guaranteeing their own safety at the end of the day. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Other powerful deterrents include visible cameras (even fake ones), motion-activated lights, and simply making the house look occupied by leaving a TV on. You might not have an impenetrable fortress but it’s more about being a less appealing option than the house next door. Do you have some burglar-proof tips we need to know? Share them in the comments section!

#16 Weekend Plans Sorted Don't leave things out that people can see from outside your home or car. If you buy a new TV or computer break down the box it came in. Don't just leave it by your garbage bin.

#17 Code Cracking Vibes I'm going to keep a small safe in the living room with a giant foam middle finger inside for when the day comes.

#18 Powered By Caffeine Not a former burglar, but my house was robbed before which made my dad want to hide his work laptop the next time we went out. Little did anyone else know, he decided to hide it in the oven. We only realized this after my mom finished cooking dinner and smelled something strange. He should have learned his lesson then, but maybe 2 moths later he decided to hide a laptop in the microwave, because you can’t miss the laptop when it is the only thing in the microwave, right? Later that day my sister needed to use a minute timer to get something so she just hit the 1 minute button on the microwave without checking. Trying to hide laptops costed my dad 2 of them so maybe don’t hide them there.

#19 Lol my dad and 2 uncles were once looking after my house for my grandma (they were about 11, 17 and 18) when the heard someone knocking about the garage, so my dad and uncle (18 and 17) went out and found a burgular, and threatened to beat him up if he didn't leave the property. He had his ladder next to the garage to try and get in from the top (idk what he was doing that for), and as he left he asked if he could at least take his ladder with him. To this day my dad still has that ladder

#20 Lost in Transit Vibes Don't put pics on Facebook /social media of you and your family going on a week long trip from the airport

#21 Light in the Quiet Shadows LED lighting is cheap these days. If your house is gonna be vacant for a while, consider investing in one of those smart-lighting systems where you can set different rooms to turn on and off at different points in the day. (Kitchen during dinnertime, bedrooms at night, etc.)

#22 Classic Comfort Vibes Oh, and thanks for locking drawers. That way I know exactly where the valuables are. I can open that cheap wood drawer as quickly with a crowbar as pulling it open.

#23 Keys to Everywhere DON'T USE KEY RACKS OR BOWLS NEXT TO THE DOOR! The amount of stolen cars where the burglar takes one step into the house, picks up the keys to the family car and leaves immediately is just sad.

#24 Lost in the Scroll Zone On your social media page. No really. Dont post photos of expensive stuff you just bought on Facebook. You might think it's cool to show it off, but to a would be theif, it just becomes a shopping list.

#25 Stacked Stories Await For the college kids that might read this, don't keep your textbooks in your car. On the day of my finals I had about six textbooks I was gonna sell in my car. Came back to find someone broke my window and stole the textbooks. Cop told me that it's very common and unlikely they will catch the guy, so I was out ~$700, which was huge as a college student.

#26 Ready for the Unexpected Pro tip: Hide your small valuables inside a used/empty fire extinguisher, no one is going to steal a fire extinguisher...

#27 Surveillance Zone Ahead I read somewhere that if a thief sees a home security alarm sign 90% of them walk away. A friend of mine bought a ADT security sign off Ebay for this very reason.

#28 Rusty Secrets Inside Fire safes only are safe from fires.

#29 Parked Like a Boss You’d be surprised at how often people leave their cars unlocked with nice things inside. A lot of people actually leave them unlocked with the keys inside. It’s how the majority of cars are stolen.

