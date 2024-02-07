Prince Harry Receives Tepid Welcome In London As King Charles Leaves Meeting After 45 Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry arrived in London after an overnight flight from California, US, on Tuesday (February 6) to visit his father, King Charles III, after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday (February 5) that the king, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and that he would be forced to step back from public duties for treatment.

The Palace didn’t give details about the king’s diagnosis or specify what type of cancer he is being treated for. They did, however, confirm it was discovered during a recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.



Following King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry arrived in London and met with his father for 45 minutes



Image credits: James Manning/PA

Prince Harry and his brother, the Prince of Wales, were both informed about the diagnosis before it was publicly announced, along with Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.



Charles and Harry met for around 45 minutes before the king left for his flight to Sandringham, his estate in Norfolk, East of England, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to remain in the US, where the couple live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry’s reunion with Charles marked the first time he has met with his father since May, when he traveled to the U.K. to attend his coronation

Shortly after the private meeting with Harry, Charles was photographed in a car alongside Camilla Parker Bowles, England’s queen consort, as the two traveled to a helicopter to fly to Sandringham.

There are no plans for Harry to meet his brother, Prince William, during his visit to London, the BBC reported.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The exact location where he will be staying in the English capital is unknown; though, reports suggest Harry “would have gladly accepted” a reunion with his brother but instead has “spent a night in a London hotel.”



Additionally, it’s believed he would have preferred to have spent more time with his father, but Charles was forced to cut their reunion short because he was “very tired after his procedure he’d had the day before,” Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkah said on Good Morning Britain.

The royal editor also revealed that reports suggest Harry and his father have not ruled out another meeting while the Duke is in England, according to Mirror UK.

After the brief meeting, the king left for his flight to Sandringham, his estate in Norfolk, East of England

The youngest son of Charles and Lady Di wrote candidly about his distant relationship with members of the Royal Family in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalled incidents of physical violence with his older brother.

The memoir’s title originates in a story that Harry recounted of his father supposedly saying to his wife, Princess Diana, on the day of his birth: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.”

Additionally, Meghan Markle suggested the British royal family had speculated about the skin color of their firstborn child, Archie, during a 2021 television special hosted by Oprah that ignited backlash towards the members of the House of Windsor.

The couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in January 2020 and moved to Southern California following the tensions with the family.

