Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Woman’s Sonogram Image Goes Viral After She Spots Hilarious Detail
Sonogram image of a pregnant woman showing an unusual and humorous detail in the ultrasound scan.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Pregnant Woman’s Sonogram Image Goes Viral After She Spots Hilarious Detail

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Inês Egner, an influencer and soon-to-be mother from Portugal, couldn’t believe her eyes when her 20-week anatomy scan revealed something unexpected, and hilarious.

Instead of her baby, the machine showed what appeared to be the face of her dog, Goulash, staring back at her.

The video, uploaded to TikTok on October 9, 2025, has now been viewed over 3 million times, with commenters both laughing and agreeing that the resemblance between her unborn son and her five-year-old dog was impossible to unsee.

Highlights
  • An influencer mom’s sonogram went viral after viewers noticed her baby looked just like her dog.
  • Inês Egler recounted how her family burst into laughter the moment they saw the image.
  • Some veterinarians believe dogs can sense pregnancy through scent and behavioral changes.

“We were so excited for our anatomy scan,” Egner wrote across the first slide of her post. “Only to get our photos back and realise our son looks remarkably like our dog!”

RELATED:

    A mother went viral after sharing the results of her 20-week anatomy scan: her unborn son looked exactly like her beloved pet dog

    Pregnant woman undergoing an ultrasound sonogram as a doctor examines the sonogram image on the monitor.

    Pregnant woman undergoing an ultrasound sonogram as a doctor examines the sonogram image on the monitor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sofiko14/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Speaking to her followers and media outlets, Egner recounted how she first noticed the likeness while looking through the photos with her best friend and husband after the scan.

    “We were skimming through them together, the three of us, as you do, admiring the little hands, the little nose… until we came across that picture and my friend goes, ‘Wait, doesn’t the baby look just like Goulash?’” she told People Magazine.

    “Hard to unsee the uncanny similarity after that,” she added. “My husband and I instantly started laughing because we could see it too.”

    Ultrasound images showing a pregnant woman’s sonogram with a baby making a playful gesture during anatomy scan.

    Ultrasound images showing a pregnant woman’s sonogram with a baby making a playful gesture during anatomy scan.

    Image credits: inesverse

    Egner then sent the image to the rest of her family, who all saw the same thing. 

    “My father, unprompted, actually said the same thing,” she said. “He responded to that particular picture and said, ‘The baby looks like Goulash.’ No one can unsee it now!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sonogram image of a pregnant woman showing a humorous detail in the ultrasound scan.

    Sonogram image of a pregnant woman showing a humorous detail in the ultrasound scan.

    Image credits: inesverse

    For Egner and her husband, humor was the only way to process it.

    “I know you’re meant to say your baby looks beautiful in the sonogram photos, that they look just like their parents and whatnot,” she said. 

    “But the reality is they are really ugly, alien-esque. Sometimes downright creepy! And in truth, we do like to jokingly refer to the dog as our son, so it was just a fun time overall.”

    Egler rescued Goulash when he was a puppy, and the two have been together ever since

    Ultrasound sonogram image shows baby resembling dog's face, highlighting humorous detail in pregnant woman's scan.

    Ultrasound sonogram image shows baby resembling dog's face, highlighting humorous detail in pregnant woman's scan.

    Image credits: inesverse

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Goulash, the dog at the center of the viral moment, will turn five in December. Egner says he has been her constant companion since she rescued him as a puppy.

    “I rescued him when he was just 7 months old and we have been inseparable ever since,” she said. “He loves to cuddle, he’s so gentle, adores everyone, and is never in a bad mood.”

    The family also has a cat, whom Goulash immediately accepted.

    “We brought her home a bit over a year ago, and he fell in love with her right away, never even felt jealous,” she added.

    “He’s basically a giant baby, if you ask me,” Egner added. “I can’t imagine my life without him, and I’m so happy my son will get to have such a doting big brother when he arrives.”

    Comment from Kiki highlighting a funny response to a pregnant woman's sonogram image going viral.

    Comment from Kiki highlighting a funny response to a pregnant woman's sonogram image going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Hannah stating Family genes run strong with 1976 likes on a social media post about a pregnant woman's sonogram image.

    Comment by Hannah stating Family genes run strong with 1976 likes on a social media post about a pregnant woman's sonogram image.

    Pregnant woman resting on a couch, gently holding her belly, highlighting a viral sonogram image with a funny detail.

    Pregnant woman resting on a couch, gently holding her belly, highlighting a viral sonogram image with a funny detail.

    Image credits: butsaya33/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for what created the strange, dog-like image. Egner explained to her viewers that it was most likely the result of a weird angle.

    “They were checking from the angle of his chin, checking up his nostrils and his eyes,” she said.

    Dog lying on a colorful retro rug, looking up with one ear flipped back in a relaxed indoor setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dog lying on a colorful retro rug, looking up with one ear flipped back in a relaxed indoor setting.

    Image credits: inesverse

    Soon after Egner’s post went viral, the comments section filled with support and laughter from parents around the world. 

    Many congratulated her for having a wholesome family, while others shared their own ultrasound experiences.

    “My daughter looked like a tiny alien with boxing gloves,” one mom joked.

    “Mine had me convinced my child didn’t have eyes!,” another recounted.

    Some veterinarians believe dogs are able to sense when their owner is pregnant via smelling hormonal changes

    Comment on social media post from user StrawberryDaisies congratulating someone on their new puppy with a crying emoji.

    Comment on social media post from user StrawberryDaisies congratulating someone on their new puppy with a crying emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media reacting to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a humorous observation about carrying the dog.

    Comment on social media reacting to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a humorous observation about carrying the dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dog resting on an orange couch in a cozy living room with bookshelves in the background.

    Dog resting on an orange couch in a cozy living room with bookshelves in the background.

    Image credits: inesverse

    As for whether Goulash knows he’s getting a human sibling, Egner isn’t sure.

    “He’s always lying next to or on me, so I haven’t really noticed him being more clingy than usual,” she said. “He does sniff at the belly sometimes, but I’m not sure that means he understands there’s something going on.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, the dog seems to be aware that something’s changing.

    “What he did notice, however, was a bedroom being all set up! Which I’m convinced he thinks is for him, toys and all.”

    Pregnant woman holding a sonogram image, highlighting a funny detail on the ultrasound photo while resting on a bed.

    Pregnant woman holding a sonogram image, highlighting a funny detail on the ultrasound photo while resting on a bed.

    Image credits: Maksym/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to veterinarians, Goulash’s behavior might not be coincidental.

    Experts suspect that dogs are often capable of “sensing pregnancy” through their powerful sense of smell, which allows them to detect hormonal changes in the mother.

    “I suspect that dogs can smell something we cannot,” said Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, Senior Veterinarian and Director of Pet Health Information at the Animal Medical Center of New York City.

    According to Hohenhaus, dogs have 60 times as many smell receptors as humans, allowing them to differentiate as many as 100,000 aromas. Because of this, dogs can react to changes brought about by conditions such as cancer, menstruation, and much more.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I can’t wait for them to see each other,” Egner said. “It’ll be a full-circle moment. My two sons, side by side.”

    “Fur baby!” Egner’s viewers celebrated the arrival of Goulash’s younger brother

    Comment by Amanda humorously comparing her pet to Voldemort, responding to the viral pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Amanda humorously comparing her pet to Voldemort, responding to the viral pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    Comment from Samantha expressing amazement and saying she cannot breathe because it is the best thing she has ever seen in her life

    Comment from Samantha expressing amazement and saying she cannot breathe because it is the best thing she has ever seen in her life

    Comment on social media post saying Good looks run in the family with laughing emoji in response to pregnant woman’s sonogram image viral detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying Good looks run in the family with laughing emoji in response to pregnant woman’s sonogram image viral detail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a humorous reaction and emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a humorous reaction and emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post reacting to a pregnant woman's sonogram image with humorous emojis.

    Comment on social media post reacting to a pregnant woman's sonogram image with humorous emojis.

    Comment on a post reacting to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image that went viral after spotting a hilarious detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a post reacting to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image that went viral after spotting a hilarious detail.

    Comment about a dog's ultrasound and the humor in questioning whether it's fake in a social media reply.

    Comment about a dog's ultrasound and the humor in questioning whether it's fake in a social media reply.

    Comment on social media post reacting to a pregnant woman's sonogram image that went viral after a hilarious detail was spotted.

    Comment on social media post reacting to a pregnant woman's sonogram image that went viral after a hilarious detail was spotted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying obviously they are siblings, siblings do look alike, in a casual online discussion about a pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying obviously they are siblings, siblings do look alike, in a casual online discussion about a pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    Comment on social media with a profile picture, text about siblings, and an emoji, reacting humorously to a viral pregnant woman's sonogram image.

    Comment on social media with a profile picture, text about siblings, and an emoji, reacting humorously to a viral pregnant woman's sonogram image.

    Comment on a viral pregnant woman's sonogram image humorously noting the dog as the unborn baby's sibling.

    Comment on a viral pregnant woman's sonogram image humorously noting the dog as the unborn baby's sibling.

    Social media comment reacting with laughter emoji to a viral pregnant woman’s sonogram image showing a funny detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting with laughter emoji to a viral pregnant woman’s sonogram image showing a funny detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post humorously referencing a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with mention of a fur baby.

    Comment on social media post humorously referencing a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with mention of a fur baby.

    Comment saying I can see it on a social media post about a pregnant woman's sonogram image going viral.

    Comment saying I can see it on a social media post about a pregnant woman's sonogram image going viral.

    Comment saying it’s okay to have paid $125 to realize a funny detail in a pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying it’s okay to have paid $125 to realize a funny detail in a pregnant woman’s sonogram image.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a funny detail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a funny detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! There's worse things the baby could look like!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! There's worse things the baby could look like!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT