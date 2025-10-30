Pregnant Woman’s Sonogram Image Goes Viral After She Spots Hilarious Detail

ADVERTISEMENT

Inês Egner, an influencer and soon-to-be mother from Portugal, couldn’t believe her eyes when her 20-week anatomy scan revealed something unexpected, and hilarious.

Instead of her baby, the machine showed what appeared to be the face of her dog, Goulash, staring back at her.

The video, uploaded to TikTok on October 9, 2025, has now been viewed over 3 million times, with commenters both laughing and agreeing that the resemblance between her unborn son and her five-year-old dog was impossible to unsee.

“We were so excited for our anatomy scan,” Egner wrote across the first slide of her post. “Only to get our photos back and realise our son looks remarkably like our dog!”

Pregnant woman undergoing an ultrasound sonogram as a doctor examines the sonogram image on the monitor.

Speaking to her followers and media outlets, Egner recounted how she first noticed the likeness while looking through the photos with her best friend and husband after the scan.

“We were skimming through them together, the three of us, as you do, admiring the little hands, the little nose… until we came across that picture and my friend goes, ‘Wait, doesn’t the baby look just like Goulash?’” she told People Magazine.

“Hard to unsee the uncanny similarity after that,” she added. “My husband and I instantly started laughing because we could see it too.”

Ultrasound images showing a pregnant woman’s sonogram with a baby making a playful gesture during anatomy scan.

Image credits: inesverse

Egner then sent the image to the rest of her family, who all saw the same thing.

“My father, unprompted, actually said the same thing,” she said. “He responded to that particular picture and said, ‘The baby looks like Goulash.’ No one can unsee it now!”

Sonogram image of a pregnant woman showing a humorous detail in the ultrasound scan.

Image credits: inesverse

For Egner and her husband, humor was the only way to process it.

“I know you’re meant to say your baby looks beautiful in the sonogram photos, that they look just like their parents and whatnot,” she said.

“But the reality is they are really ugly, alien-esque. Sometimes downright creepy! And in truth, we do like to jokingly refer to the dog as our son, so it was just a fun time overall.”

Egler rescued Goulash when he was a puppy, and the two have been together ever since

Ultrasound sonogram image shows baby resembling dog's face, highlighting humorous detail in pregnant woman's scan.

Image credits: inesverse

Goulash, the dog at the center of the viral moment, will turn five in December. Egner says he has been her constant companion since she rescued him as a puppy.

“I rescued him when he was just 7 months old and we have been inseparable ever since,” she said. “He loves to cuddle, he’s so gentle, adores everyone, and is never in a bad mood.”

The family also has a cat, whom Goulash immediately accepted.

“We brought her home a bit over a year ago, and he fell in love with her right away, never even felt jealous,” she added.

“He’s basically a giant baby, if you ask me,” Egner added. “I can’t imagine my life without him, and I’m so happy my son will get to have such a doting big brother when he arrives.”

Comment from Kiki highlighting a funny response to a pregnant woman's sonogram image going viral.

Comment by Hannah stating Family genes run strong with 1976 likes on a social media post about a pregnant woman's sonogram image.

Pregnant woman resting on a couch, gently holding her belly, highlighting a viral sonogram image with a funny detail.

As for what created the strange, dog-like image. Egner explained to her viewers that it was most likely the result of a weird angle.

“They were checking from the angle of his chin, checking up his nostrils and his eyes,” she said.

Dog lying on a colorful retro rug, looking up with one ear flipped back in a relaxed indoor setting.

Image credits: inesverse

Soon after Egner’s post went viral, the comments section filled with support and laughter from parents around the world.

Many congratulated her for having a wholesome family, while others shared their own ultrasound experiences.

“My daughter looked like a tiny alien with boxing gloves,” one mom joked.

“Mine had me convinced my child didn’t have eyes!,” another recounted.

Some veterinarians believe dogs are able to sense when their owner is pregnant via smelling hormonal changes

Comment on social media post from user StrawberryDaisies congratulating someone on their new puppy with a crying emoji.

Comment on social media reacting to a pregnant woman’s sonogram image with a humorous observation about carrying the dog.

Dog resting on an orange couch in a cozy living room with bookshelves in the background.

Image credits: inesverse

As for whether Goulash knows he’s getting a human sibling, Egner isn’t sure.

“He’s always lying next to or on me, so I haven’t really noticed him being more clingy than usual,” she said. “He does sniff at the belly sometimes, but I’m not sure that means he understands there’s something going on.”

Still, the dog seems to be aware that something’s changing.

“What he did notice, however, was a bedroom being all set up! Which I’m convinced he thinks is for him, toys and all.”

Pregnant woman holding a sonogram image, highlighting a funny detail on the ultrasound photo while resting on a bed.

According to veterinarians, Goulash’s behavior might not be coincidental.

Experts suspect that dogs are often capable of “sensing pregnancy” through their powerful sense of smell, which allows them to detect hormonal changes in the mother.

“I suspect that dogs can smell something we cannot,” said Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, Senior Veterinarian and Director of Pet Health Information at the Animal Medical Center of New York City.

According to Hohenhaus, dogs have 60 times as many smell receptors as humans, allowing them to differentiate as many as 100,000 aromas. Because of this, dogs can react to changes brought about by conditions such as cancer, menstruation, and much more.

“I can’t wait for them to see each other,” Egner said. “It’ll be a full-circle moment. My two sons, side by side.”

“Fur baby!” Egner’s viewers celebrated the arrival of Goulash’s younger brother

