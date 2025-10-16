Man Snaps At Pregnant Bedridden Wife For Ruining His Work Meeting And Being Too “Needy”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy can be a serious and risky medical condition for some women. Indeed, around 20% of moms-to-be are prescribed bed rest or some form of activity restriction. This surely complicates family life: a spouse then needs to take care of the mom, as well as the household and other children.

This dad had to do exactly that, as he was juggling remote eight-hour workdays, a toddler, housework, and a pregnant wife. He was stretched incredibly thin as his wife had him fetching things, cooking meals, and changing her pillows. But when she interrupted his work meeting, he finally snapped. After his in-laws came to get his wife to stay with them, the husband started wondering whether he was too harsh.

Women need to be careful during a high-risk pregnancy, but there’s still a line to the demands they should make

Pregnant woman in green dress talking to man, expressing frustration while holding a remote on a brown couch.

This husband just couldn’t keep up with his wife’s whims and finally snapped

Man sitting on bed looking stressed and frustrated, wearing a white t-shirt and blue plaid pants in bedroom.

Complete rest in bed has negative psychological effects on the mother, as well as risks to her physical health

As many commenters pointed out, nobody in this story was unreasonable. The young family just found themselves in an impossible situation. The husband was possibly experiencing caregiver burnout, and the wife was acting the way she was because of pregnancy hormones and the psychological effects of bed rest.

One study found that pregnant women who are on bed rest experience three kinds of stressors:

Situational (lack of control, uncertainty, worrying about the fetus’s well-being).

Environmental (boredom, feeling like a prisoner, and tired of waiting for the baby to come).

And family (worrying about other children, the husband, etc.).

Of course, each pregnancy is different, but there generally are some things that bedridden pregnant women should or should not do. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these are generally the activities that might cause harm:

Walking or standing up for more than 30 minutes,

Exercising strenuously, like lifting weights or doing cardio,

Lifting items that are heavier than 20 pounds,

Air travel,

Physical intimacy with a partner or even by yourself,

Being on your feet all day at work.

Surprisingly, pregnant women who should be on bed rest can do activities such as climbing stairs. However, standing up and walking shouldn’t exceed the 30-minute mark.

On the other hand, there are cases when medical providers prescribe very strict bed rest. For some women, that even means staying in a hospital instead of at home. However, complete bed rest might also be dangerous in other ways, and the risks may even outweigh the benefits.

According to the Mayo Clinic, complete bed rest is no longer recommended to help avoid pregnancy complications, like premature birth or miscarriage. Staying in bed for a long time may cause a blood clot to form in a deep vein, especially in the leg. A prolonged time spent in bed causes bone mass to deteriorate, as well as making the heart, lungs, and muscles weaker.

Pregnancy cravings might be more psychological than physiological

Asking your husband to fetch ice cream as he’s at his wit’s end already with work, the toddler, and housework might seem unreasonable. But pregnancy cravings are real, even if they may not be related to the physiological needs of the mother and the fetus.

Recently, researchers have become more convinced that pregnancy cravings are more psychological. Interestingly, the foods women from different cultures crave vary. Japanese women, according to one study, craved rice most commonly.

Scientists theorize that during pregnancy, women might allow themselves more leeway when it comes to food. Most of us experience social pressure not to eat junk food, too many sweets, or food that is too expensive. As foods are forbidden to pregnant women already (like sushi, coffee, and wine), they might overcompensate with other foods without feeling guilty.

Another theory is that when a husband or another loved one satisfies a pregnant woman’s craving by getting her ice cream, pickles, or chocolate, she feels cared for. When researchers studied the women of rural Tanzania, they claimed that when husbands and their families provided them with the foods that they craved, they saw it as a sign of social support.

Help from grandparents wasn’t an option, either

Commenters didn’t blame the dad, just pointed out that both parents needed some outside help

However, some thought he was being a jerk and urged him to apologize

The dad gave more info about the family’s situation in an update

Pregnant woman standing with hand on belly and hip, looking concerned in a modern living room with TV behind her.

Later, the husband posted a heartbreaking second update

Man sitting indoors looking frustrated and stressed, wearing glasses and a gray sweater near a window.

