Man Snaps At Pregnant Bedridden Wife For Ruining His Work Meeting And Being Too “Needy”
Pregnant woman in a green dress and black blazer sitting on a couch, speaking with a man during a tense moment.
Couples, Relationships

Man Snaps At Pregnant Bedridden Wife For Ruining His Work Meeting And Being Too “Needy”

Kornelija Viečaitė
Pregnancy can be a serious and risky medical condition for some women. Indeed, around 20% of moms-to-be are prescribed bed rest or some form of activity restriction. This surely complicates family life: a spouse then needs to take care of the mom, as well as the household and other children.

This dad had to do exactly that, as he was juggling remote eight-hour workdays, a toddler, housework, and a pregnant wife. He was stretched incredibly thin as his wife had him fetching things, cooking meals, and changing her pillows. But when she interrupted his work meeting, he finally snapped. After his in-laws came to get his wife to stay with them, the husband started wondering whether he was too harsh.

    Women need to be careful during a high-risk pregnancy, but there’s still a line to the demands they should make

    Pregnant woman in green dress talking to man, expressing frustration while holding a remote on a brown couch.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This husband just couldn’t keep up with his wife’s whims and finally snapped

    Man upset with pregnant bedridden wife for disrupting his remote work meeting due to high needs during pregnancy.

    Text showing a man frustrated with his pregnant bedridden wife for being needy and disrupting his work meeting.

    Alt text: Man frustrated with pregnant bedridden wife for interrupting his work meeting and being too needy at home.

    Alt text: Man frustrated during work meeting as pregnant bedridden wife causes disruption with short circuit and family stress.

    Man sitting on bed looking stressed and frustrated, wearing a white t-shirt and blue plaid pants in bedroom.

    Image credits: gpointstudio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Man snaps at pregnant bedridden wife for being needy and disrupting his work meeting due to financial stress.

    Text message expressing frustration about pregnancy being hard but feeling bothered during a work meeting by needy pregnant wife.

    Text on a white background describing a scenario where a pregnant bedridden wife spills water from an electric mosquito swatter causing a short.

    Image credits: Basurero_moral

    Complete rest in bed has negative psychological effects on the mother, as well as risks to her physical health

    As many commenters pointed out, nobody in this story was unreasonable. The young family just found themselves in an impossible situation. The husband was possibly experiencing caregiver burnout, and the wife was acting the way she was because of pregnancy hormones and the psychological effects of bed rest.

    One study found that pregnant women who are on bed rest experience three kinds of stressors:

    • Situational (lack of control, uncertainty, worrying about the fetus’s well-being).

    • Environmental (boredom, feeling like a prisoner, and tired of waiting for the baby to come).

    • And family (worrying about other children, the husband, etc.).

    Of course, each pregnancy is different, but there generally are some things that bedridden pregnant women should or should not do. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these are generally the activities that might cause harm:

    • Walking or standing up for more than 30 minutes,

    • Exercising strenuously, like lifting weights or doing cardio,

    • Lifting items that are heavier than 20 pounds,

    • Air travel,

    • Physical intimacy with a partner or even by yourself,

    • Being on your feet all day at work.

    Surprisingly, pregnant women who should be on bed rest can do activities such as climbing stairs. However, standing up and walking shouldn’t exceed the 30-minute mark.

    On the other hand, there are cases when medical providers prescribe very strict bed rest. For some women, that even means staying in a hospital instead of at home. However, complete bed rest might also be dangerous in other ways, and the risks may even outweigh the benefits.

    According to the Mayo Clinic, complete bed rest is no longer recommended to help avoid pregnancy complications, like premature birth or miscarriage. Staying in bed for a long time may cause a blood clot to form in a deep vein, especially in the leg. A prolonged time spent in bed causes bone mass to deteriorate, as well as making the heart, lungs, and muscles weaker.

    Pregnancy cravings might be more psychological than physiological

    Asking your husband to fetch ice cream as he’s at his wit’s end already with work, the toddler, and housework might seem unreasonable. But pregnancy cravings are real, even if they may not be related to the physiological needs of the mother and the fetus.

    Recently, researchers have become more convinced that pregnancy cravings are more psychological. Interestingly, the foods women from different cultures crave vary. Japanese women, according to one study, craved rice most commonly.

    Scientists theorize that during pregnancy, women might allow themselves more leeway when it comes to food. Most of us experience social pressure not to eat junk food, too many sweets, or food that is too expensive. As foods are forbidden to pregnant women already (like sushi, coffee, and wine), they might overcompensate with other foods without feeling guilty.

    Another theory is that when a husband or another loved one satisfies a pregnant woman’s craving by getting her ice cream, pickles, or chocolate, she feels cared for. When researchers studied the women of rural Tanzania, they claimed that when husbands and their families provided them with the foods that they craved, they saw it as a sign of social support.

    Help from grandparents wasn’t an option, either

    Excerpt from an online discussion about a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being needy during his work meeting.

    Commenters didn’t blame the dad, just pointed out that both parents needed some outside help

    Comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for disrupting a work meeting and being needy.

    Text excerpt discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife over her being needy and disrupting his work meeting.

    Reddit comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy during a work meeting.

    Comment discussing conflict over a man needing to work while his pregnant bedridden wife is being needy and disrupting his meeting.

    Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing challenges of a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife during work meetings.

    Man snaps at pregnant bedridden wife, highlighting tensions from work meeting disruptions and emotional needs during pregnancy.

    Man snaps at pregnant bedridden wife for being needy, causing tension during his important work meeting.

    Reddit comment discussing challenges of a man snapping at pregnant bedridden wife for work meeting disruption.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing managing work meetings while caring for a pregnant bedridden wife.

    Comment discussing grandparents and assumptions about their work status related to a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife.

    Comment discussing challenges of managing work and caregiving duties for pregnant bedridden wife being needy and affecting meetings.

    Comment discussing pregnancy brain effects and offering advice about supporting a pregnant bedridden wife during work meetings.

    Comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy and disrupting his work meeting.

    Text on a white background advising on prioritizing activities and teamwork to manage work and childcare effectively.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy.

    Comment advising support for pregnant bedridden wife and acknowledging caregiver stress in a discussion thread.

    Alt text: Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing pregnancy, bedridden wife, and challenges balancing work meetings with family needs.

    Comment discussing stress and caregiving challenges involving a pregnant bedridden wife and work meeting disruptions.

    Comment about stress on man snapping at pregnant bedridden wife during his work meeting, addressing caregiving challenges.

    Comment discussing a bedridden pregnant wife and a man snapping during a disrupted work meeting.

    However, some thought he was being a jerk and urged him to apologize

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being needy and disrupting his work meeting.

    Alt text: Man snaps at pregnant bedridden wife, frustrated over work meeting disruption and her being needy at home.

    Online forum comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife during a work meeting.

    Commenter addressing stress of man snapping at pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy during work meeting.

    The dad gave more info about the family’s situation in an update

    Text post about a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for disrupting his work meeting and being needy.

    Text excerpt discussing family distance and planning logistics, related to a pregnant bedridden wife being needy during a work meeting.

    Text excerpt discussing demanding pregnant wife and in-laws avoiding caregiving, highlighting needy and bedridden aspects.

    Text about pregnant bedridden wife explaining high risk pregnancy and bleeding as red flag mentioned by doctor.

    Pregnant woman standing with hand on belly and hip, looking concerned in a modern living room with TV behind her.

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a man mentioning his kid and pregnant bedridden wife while addressing work and family balance.

    Man snaps at pregnant bedridden wife for disrupting his remote work meeting, calling her too needy during his work hours.

    Text saying I've apologized to her about snapping but she didn't accept the apology, related to man snapping at pregnant bedridden wife.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a message describing how small tasks from a pregnant bedridden wife affect a man's work time.

    Text excerpt describing a man frustrated with his pregnant bedridden wife’s constant needs disrupting his work meeting.

    Later, the husband posted a heartbreaking second update

    Text on a screen describing a pregnant bedridden wife’s pain and loss after being moved to a second-floor room by her parents.

    Text excerpt about grieving family blaming themselves for moving a pregnant bedridden wife, causing work meeting issues.

    Alt text: Man snaps angrily at pregnant bedridden wife during important work meeting over her being needy and disrupting his focus

    Text message conversation describing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being needy during his work meeting.

    Man sitting indoors looking frustrated and stressed, wearing glasses and a gray sweater near a window.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a man’s in-laws upset after a pregnant bedridden wife disrupts his work meeting, highlighting tension and neediness.

    Text excerpt about a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for ruining work meeting and being needy.

    Text excerpt about wife admitting to being needy and their efforts to cope with loss, related to pregnant bedridden wife and work meeting conflict.

    Image credits: Basurero_moral

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy during a work meeting.

    Comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy and disrupting his work meeting.

    Comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy during his work meeting.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man snapping at his pregnant bedridden wife for being too needy during his work meeting.

    Pregnancy
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

