Donna Adi, a Los Angeles-based artist and creative director, went viral for her innovative multimedia art style. Since 2016, she has been overlaying lifestyle and fashion photographs with vibrant illustrations to express her unique vision of magical realism. This blend of creativity and reality quickly went viral, capturing the attention of both the public and celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara, and Olivia Culpo.

#1

Breakfast

Breakfast

Breakfast

8points
POST
#2

Cakes

Cakes

Cakes

8points
POST
#3

Mexican Food

Mexican Food

Mexican Food

8points
POST
#4

Holiday

Holiday

Holiday

7points
POST
#5

Peanut Butter And Jelly

Peanut Butter And Jelly

Peanut Butter And Jelly

6points
POST
#6

Donut Stack

Donut Stack

Donut Stack

5points
POST
#7

Hotdog

Hotdog

Hotdog

5points
POST
#8

French Fries

French Fries

French Fries

4points
POST
#9

Junkfood

Junkfood

Junkfood

4points
POST
#10

Party Snack

Party Snack

Party Snack

3points
POST
#11

Pickles

Pickles

Pickles

3points
POST
#12

Pizza

Pizza

Pizza

2points
POST

