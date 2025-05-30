Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Husband Is Dying”: Man’s Pregnancy Assumptions Lead To A Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
Woman lying on couch, looking pensive and worried, illustrating cancer diagnosis and pregnancy assumptions.
Couples, Relationships

“My Husband Is Dying”: Man’s Pregnancy Assumptions Lead To A Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

When getting married, the husband and wife promise to love each other “in sickness and in health”. Unfortunately, none of us know when the time of sickness may come, and sometimes, it comes in the most confusing, unexpected ways.

For this couple, everything started when the husband began falsely insisting that his wife was pregnant. Rattled by his strange behavior, she didn’t know what to make of it. As the mystery knots in this story untangled, it became clear that a more sinister health condition was behind his erratic behavior. And it all led to an inevitable but heartbreaking conclusion.

RELATED:

    A husband started insisting his wife was pregnant out of nowhere

    Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    At first, she didn’t think much of it, but she grew more and more uncomfortable as he wouldn’t stop

    Image credits: blackNull (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind

    People were speculating whether the husband was just manipulating her or if something more serious was going on

    A few days later, the couple got into a huge fight and ended up staying with their parents

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

    Commenters were glad both of them were safe, but urged the woman to convince her husband to get checked out by a medical professional

    Finally, the family convinced the husband to see a doctor

    Then the real reason for his strange behavior was revealed: a brain tumor

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

    Commenters met the update with an outpouring of support: “Sending internet hugs”

    The wife also clarified the exact diagnosis

    After the news, the wife shared how brokenhearted she was of their robbed future together

    Image credits freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind

    Six weeks after her original post, the wife revealed that her husband’s condition was critical

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

    Commenters stood by the woman, sharing similar stories about grief and loss

    User comments expressing grief and support after a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis following pregnancy assumptions.

    About a month after, the woman shared the news of her husband’s passing

    Image credits: pressmaster ( not the actual photo)

    Text on a plain white background reading He passed on the 16th. We had his funeral shortly after, relating to a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

    Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

    Four months after that, she came back to share how she’s coping with the loss of her husband

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    What a tragic story. It's a reminder that when a loved one suddenly starts exhibiting behavior that's just not "them" to try to figure out why it's happening. There's often a medical or psychological reason for it. Hope the best for the OP. :(

