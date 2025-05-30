“My Husband Is Dying”: Man’s Pregnancy Assumptions Lead To A Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
When getting married, the husband and wife promise to love each other “in sickness and in health”. Unfortunately, none of us know when the time of sickness may come, and sometimes, it comes in the most confusing, unexpected ways.
For this couple, everything started when the husband began falsely insisting that his wife was pregnant. Rattled by his strange behavior, she didn’t know what to make of it. As the mystery knots in this story untangled, it became clear that a more sinister health condition was behind his erratic behavior. And it all led to an inevitable but heartbreaking conclusion.
A husband started insisting his wife was pregnant out of nowhere
At first, she didn’t think much of it, but she grew more and more uncomfortable as he wouldn’t stop
Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind
People were speculating whether the husband was just manipulating her or if something more serious was going on
A few days later, the couple got into a huge fight and ended up staying with their parents
Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind
Commenters were glad both of them were safe, but urged the woman to convince her husband to get checked out by a medical professional
Finally, the family convinced the husband to see a doctor
Then the real reason for his strange behavior was revealed: a brain tumor
Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind
Commenters met the update with an outpouring of support: “Sending internet hugs”
The wife also clarified the exact diagnosis
After the news, the wife shared how brokenhearted she was of their robbed future together
Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind
Six weeks after her original post, the wife revealed that her husband’s condition was critical
Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind
Commenters stood by the woman, sharing similar stories about grief and loss
About a month after, the woman shared the news of her husband’s passing
Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind
Four months after that, she came back to share how she’s coping with the loss of her husband
Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind
What a tragic story. It's a reminder that when a loved one suddenly starts exhibiting behavior that's just not "them" to try to figure out why it's happening. There's often a medical or psychological reason for it. Hope the best for the OP. :(
