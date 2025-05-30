“My Husband Is Dying”: Man’s Pregnancy Assumptions Lead To A Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

When getting married, the husband and wife promise to love each other “in sickness and in health”. Unfortunately, none of us know when the time of sickness may come, and sometimes, it comes in the most confusing, unexpected ways.

For this couple, everything started when the husband began falsely insisting that his wife was pregnant. Rattled by his strange behavior, she didn’t know what to make of it. As the mystery knots in this story untangled, it became clear that a more sinister health condition was behind his erratic behavior. And it all led to an inevitable but heartbreaking conclusion.

RELATED:

A husband started insisting his wife was pregnant out of nowhere

Share icon

Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

At first, she didn’t think much of it, but she grew more and more uncomfortable as he wouldn’t stop

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: blackNull (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind

People were speculating whether the husband was just manipulating her or if something more serious was going on

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days later, the couple got into a huge fight and ended up staying with their parents

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Commenters were glad both of them were safe, but urged the woman to convince her husband to get checked out by a medical professional

Finally, the family convinced the husband to see a doctor

Then the real reason for his strange behavior was revealed: a brain tumor

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Commenters met the update with an outpouring of support: “Sending internet hugs”

The wife also clarified the exact diagnosis

After the news, the wife shared how brokenhearted she was of their robbed future together

Share icon

Image credits freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: hrowRA_LosingMind

Six weeks after her original post, the wife revealed that her husband’s condition was critical

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Commenters stood by the woman, sharing similar stories about grief and loss

About a month after, the woman shared the news of her husband’s passing

Share icon

Image credits: pressmaster ( not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Four months after that, she came back to share how she’s coping with the loss of her husband

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind