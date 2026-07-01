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When someone becomes a part of their spouse’s family, it might take them a while to feel comfortable and relaxed around everyone. If they don’t make the effort at all and instead act standoffish, it can cause the relationship to crumble.

This is what happened with a woman because her pregnant wife behaved nicely with the rest of the family, but acted like a complete jerk toward her younger sister. This problematic behavior revealed a sinister side of the other lady and exposed the cracks in their marriage.

More info: Reddit

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Most folks try their best to get along with their in-laws, but if there is no reciprocation, it might not feel worth it anymore

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The poster shared that her sister’s wife was 6 months pregnant, and that since the couple received financial support from her parents, they were coming to visit for the holidays

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Since the poster had not really gotten to know her sister-in-law properly, she was shocked when the other woman acted standoffish when they were alone

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Whenever the poster tried to make conversation with her sister-in-law, she was mean, dismissive, or ignored her, but seemed to be quite cheery when everyone else was around

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The poster also noticed that her parents were being swayed by her sister-in-law’s compliments, whereas she was being downright snarky to her behind their backs

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The 19-year-old felt that since the couple had to adjust their wedding date because of her finals, her sister-in-law might still be harboring resentment over that

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The poster planned on bringing the issue up to her sister, but when she found out that her sister-in-law had been keeping the baby’s gender from her, she burst into tears

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The couple ended up fighting over the issue, and the poster got to know that her sister had tried her best to make her wife get along with her

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After hours of arguments, the couple made the decision to separate after their baby was born, but this made the poster feel very guilty

The 19-year-old explained that even though her sister had started dating her wife during their senior year of college, she didn’t know her in-law very well. That’s why when the couple was coming down for the holidays, the poster wanted to do her best to get to know her sibling’s pregnant wife.

According to experts, when two people come together, they must ensure that their families of origin and their in-laws get along. This can be a tough balance to strike, and not everyone might get along, but it’s important to make a slow, steady effort to help people understand each other and build bonds.

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That’s exactly what the young woman decided to do, and when she realized that she was home alone with her sister-in-law, she did her best to chat with her and ask questions about her pregnancy. Unfortunately, she soon realized that the other woman was irked by her presence and only rude to her, while she was very nice to others.

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When someone behaves differently toward you than other people, professionals explain that this could be a result of unresolved tension. It’s possible that they might want to avoid you due to an incident in the past or a disagreement that they were never able to get over.

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The poster definitely felt uncomfortable because of her sister-in-law’s behavior, but she thought the woman might have been harboring resentment ever since her wedding. That’s because when the couple’s marriage date was announced, the poster had her finals scheduled, so they had to adjust their event so she could be there.

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It can definitely be frustrating for folks to have to reschedule their big day just to accommodate one person, but research shows that many people do this when their wedding clashes with important dates. Therefore, when it comes to other people’s weddings, graduations, or childbirth, there could be some leeway.

Even though the poster wasn’t exactly sure why her sister-in-law disliked her so much, she was on the fence about bringing up the issue with her sibling. What pushed her over the edge eventually was when she realized that the other woman had kept the gender of the baby from her, and that’s what also brought the whole drama to light.

This situation led to the couple arguing and brought up a lot of conflicts in the past where the pregnant woman had made a fuss about her wife’s friends and family. Even though the poster felt very guilty about her role in what happened, her sibling assured her that she wasn’t at fault and that they would eventually be separating after the baby was born.

Whose side are you on in this situation, and do you think the woman did the right thing by siding with her sister over her pregnant wife? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this matter.

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Folks were glad that the couple separated, since the sister-in-law seemed so toxic

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