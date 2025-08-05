In today's list, we're going to dive into different double standards between different genders that we noticed by people all over the net. So, jump in, check it out, upvote, and if you have anything to add, don't shy away from it.

Have you ever noticed how men and women are being treated differently? Even if you never paid a lot of attention to it, it's probable that you noticed at least something, as it is prevalent in every single corner of society. And quite often it's very unfair.

#1 Gender-based medical bias.



If a man goes to the hospital with abdominal pain, he'll be seen to immediately because well, they believe him when he says he's in excruciating agony.



Meanwhile, if a woman goes to the hospital with abdominal pain, it's immediately assumed that she's overreacting, it's really not that bad, it's probably just cramps, maybe she needs to drink water.



A friend of mine was told she had a UTI and was sent home with Amoxicillin. Her appendix burst a couple of hours later and she was in the hospital for weeks as the poisons drained out of her body. Another woman in one of my social circles was admonished for making a scene when she was vomiting in pain in the ER: an ovarian cyst had twisted her ovary around, and it was literally being strangled. It had to be removed via emergency surgery after she spent hours in pain, waiting to be seen.



Medical misogyny has cost countless women their health, their lives, their livelihood, etc.

#2 Male victims of Intimate Partner Violence are jeered at or not taken as seriously as female victims.

#3 How different ageing is perceived for women and for men. .

You might have noticed that when some folks use a phrase along the lines of “we live in a society” to explain some kind of phenomenon, they can be made fun of for it, as they usually point out the obvious with it. Granted, quite often people use this as a reference to the Joker, trying to look insightful, but they come off as smug. At the same time, it doesn’t change the fact that, on some level, this phrase is true. We do live in a society, and that’s where quite a lot of our problems stem from, if not all of them. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I got a vasectomy at 18 with one serious 10 min conversation with a surgeon and a week of waiting…… there’s women in there 30s that can’t get a surgeon to sign off on a tube tying procedure because “what if you want kid(s) in your future?” And other arbitrary social bs that really shouldn’t be keeping people from accessing healthcare in a developed country.



I keep hearing stories about how doctors just don’t want to do there jobs when it comes to procedures women want and can pay for and have waited enough time to make sure they’re “sure” for. And that would make my blood boil, how I’m trusted as a teenager to say “yeah man Iv known since I was like 12 I was never going to want kids, give me the snip, if by some chance I change my mind, I’ll much rather adopt. A woman who wants biological kids is not the woman for me” and you know…… they just took my word for it because I’m an adult and they have a job to do and a practice to uphold.



If I was just told “cant do that one mate, what if in like 20 fukin years you change your mind or just regret this?” I’d just keep going to different doctors / clinics until I found a professional that wants to behave like a professional. I’d have travelled to the far corners of the earth to make sure I have control over my body and future. So I’m very glad the first doctor I went to see was like a normal person. Because I know women have to actually go to lists and get referrals and in some countries they’re just not allowed to.



(I’m 27, no regrets yet lol).

#5 Guys can go topless in heat but girls can’t. I’ve seen dudes with bigger t**s than me!

#6 For whatever reason sports like ballet and gymnastics are looked as feminine. I've seen a lot of boys getting into both sports being called girly.

For example, let’s take gender stereotypes. The United Nations describes it as “a generalized view or preconception about attributes or characteristics, or the roles that are or ought to be possessed by, or performed by, women and men.” Gender stereotypes can manifest in a plethora of ways. From hostile ones, like calling women something along the lines of irrational, overemotional, or being overly benign about them and saying that they’re supposed to be gentle, nurturing, and things like this, that perpetuate inequalities. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 How "female" industries (make-up, fashion, hair) praise men founders/stylists/artists, but women working in "male" industries are never enough or out of depth.

#8 Body hair aesthetics.

#9 Pockets in women’s clothing. Why are we letting this slide? I’m pist and I’m a man.

For more specific examples, you can take a look at today’s list. It’s made up of various gender stereotypes and double standards that netizens think are nonsensical. And while trusting random people online shouldn’t be your default setting, in this case, it’s alright. After all, such double standards are something that, in one way or another, touches everyone, and so everyone can speak up on it. So, folks did. In this listicle, you will find things from ballet being ‘only feminine’ to men being praised for working in female-dominated fields, when the same energy isn’t applied in the contrary situations. There’s a lot to say on this topic.

#10 The lack of baby changing stations in public male restrooms, yet (almost) all female restrooms have them.



Excuse me if my kid needs a fresh diaper and the missus is in the middle of her tacos. Want me to change the diaper on the table or at the sink?

#11 When an adult man has sexual relations with a teenage girl it's p********a and a serious crime but when an adult woman does the same with a teenage boy, people say "good for him". Both are illegal and immoral, one should not be normalized. And in my case it's less annoying and more infuriating.

#12 Virginity.

And for a good reason – gender stereotypes are proven to be detrimental, so talking about them, with the intention of stopping them, is important. Ultimately, they limit a person's capacity to develop their abilities and pursue options beyond what’s expected of their gender, essentially thinning their life choices. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT It can also simply affect their social life and well-being, put them on different steps in the social hierarchy, and overcomplicate day-to-day life. As always, the way it affects an individual’s life depends on their context. Some are more susceptible to it than others, especially if they are surrounded by those who perpetuate double standards, while others can resist it more.

#13 An authoritative man = leader

An authoritative woman = b***h.

#14 That doctors believe men, but women are just overweight, going through something normal for this stage of her life, or are just over dramatic.

#15 I wanna be able to wear skirts man, but not like as the point of the outfit, just instead of shorts or jeans. There’s nothing really stopping me but I don’t want it to be a spectacle I wish it was just normal.



They’re so comfy and freeing it’s unreal.



Don’t come at me with kilts because I live in the UK and unless you’re at a wedding or a funeral it’s seen as bit “extra”.



Edit: way too many comments to reply individually but I love how supportive everyone is 😊



To be clear I’ve nothing against kilts they’re just not for me and like someone said they’re quite big and bulky anyway, I am not lol.



What I wear at home is pashminas wrapped around my waist and tied, functionally a skirt. I’ve developed a way of tying it so the multiple layers don’t bind your legs but still cover everything 😅 (there’s almost certainly a name for it but I don’t know it)



I’ve worn this to the park etc on hot days but don’t think I could do it day to day without being self conscious the whole time.

Still, it remains just as dangerous to everyone, which means we can’t simply stop talking about – raising awareness is always vital when fighting societal issues. Do you have any examples of gender based double standards you cannot stand? Please, leave them in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A guy with lots of partners is a legend. A girl with the same is a problem. Make that make sense.

#17 When a woman hits a guy, people may just watch, maybe even think it was justified. But oh boy, he better not raise his hand to retaliate, because "hitting a woman is wrong." or some s**t.

#18 Pink is for girls blue is for boys.

#19 Promiscuity. Not too long ago at a party my wife and I shared the story of our beginning, which is that we hooked up at a rave and managed to turn it into a decades-long marriage.



People responded to me by loving the story and congratulating me on pulling the hot naked chick at a rave and to her by telling her she was lucky a decent guy cured her of her slutty ways and made an honest woman of her.



Same people, same party. All old enough to know better.

#20 The assumption that my wife, rather than me, baked a pie or cookies that I bring to a party or work.



When my wife brings my pies to an occasion no one asks her who made them.

#21 When deaths occur in war or terrorist incidents and 'women and children' seem to be given more gravity than men...it's all an equal tragedy. .

#22 Male victims (esp of SA/DV/IPV) not being believed and female perpetrators not being held accountable. in some families good fathers escape with the kids from a*****e mothers/wives/girlfriends too.

#23 That when a woman chooses to stay single or celibate, people assume she’s “damaged,” “bitter,” or “can’t find a man” but when a man does it, he’s either focused, disciplined, or just living his best life.

Like… why is her autonomy a problem, but his is power?

#24 That moms do all the things and dads are just babysitting.

#25 A working mom is “allowing other people to raise her children” while a working dad is simply providing.

#26 My parenting advice often gets dismissed because I’m a dad.

#27 Ladies can call her friends her "girlfriends," but a man can't call his friends his "boyfriends.".

#28 That men aren't allowed to cry or like cute things.

#29 When I cook dinner for a male guest it's considered the bare minimum and I get little credit for it; when my fiancé cooks a meal of similar quality for the same male guest, suddenly I'm getting told emphatically how my fiancé is SUCH AN AMAZING COOK.

#30 Bisexuality is way more acceptable in women than men.