Everyone is different, and we all have our own unique quirks and idiosyncrasies that make us who we are. There are some of us, though, who get inordinately irked by things the vast majority don’t have any problem with.

Someone asked the internet, “What’s a completely normal or minor thing that irrationally gets under your skin, but most people don’t seem bothered by it?” and the community didn’t hold back. Why, however, are some folks so sensitive? Let’s dive right in!

More info: Reddit

#1

Three friends playing video games together, enjoying a completely normal thing despite an irrational ick feeling. Multiple sources of noise at once. For example- tv is on, and someone also watching videos on their phone in the same room. I can’t breathe.

Automatic-Increase74 , Afif Ramdhasuma Report

    #2

    Self-service kiosk screen showing tip options and total payment, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. "Unexpected Item in Bagging area". Starting to lose my s**t just typing that.

    California--Sober , Brett Wharton Report

    austinl
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Yeah, the unexpected item is my foot up your stupid kiosk's card reader! 🤣

    #3

    Crushed energy drink can and folded papers on the rough ground illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick. Dumping liquid in a trash can.

    It's gonna leak, my guy.

    RhysOSD , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    Some people’s brains are wired to process sensory input like sound, touch, or smell more intensely. This can make everyday stimuli (chewing, pen clicking, humming) feel unbearable. In extreme cases, this is known as misophonia, a condition where specific sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses like anger or panic. To someone with heightened sensitivity, what others call “background noise” feels like an alarm bell going off.

    Certain behaviors (like interrupting, humblebragging, or repeating stories) act like “social allergens.” You might tolerate them at first, but over time, they become increasingly irritating. This can be worse when you can’t “tune out” the behavior or aren't able to habituate (get used to) it the way others do. So, while you might not notice your co-worker’s constant throat clearing, someone else is barely resisting the urge to explode.
    #4

    Person holding a bag with empty glass bottles, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. Bottles rolling around inside a plastic bag while a car is moving.

    Aran909 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #5

    Person walking on a street with painted words and arrow, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. Stopping in the middle of foot traffic to look at your phone/take in the view/pick your nose. Even if I can go around you, the sheer lack of consideration for others drives me insane.

    Flurb4 , Gustavo Vizart Report

    #6

    Group of young people enjoying music festival outdoors, embracing and celebrating a completely normal thing irrational ick moment. People who don’t move when you say ‘excuse me’ and then get upset when you shove past. After that idgaf I gave you a chance to be polite.

    Super_un_stable , Wendy Wei Report

    Emotional bandwidth shrinks under stress. When we’re tired, anxious, or overwhelmed, our brains perceive even neutral stimuli as threatening or irritating. Something you’d normally ignore (like a foot tapping or someone breathing too loudly) can feel like an attack. It's not about the act itself, but the state of mind of the person reacting. Think of it like an emotional splinter: tiny, but painful under pressure.

    People who score high on conscientiousness often have a strong preference for order and routine, which makes unpredictable or chaotic behavior irritating. Those with neuroticism may feel more emotionally reactive in general. Plus, people who value personal space or quiet time can feel overwhelmed by those who are loud, tactile, or overly expressive—behaviors others may see as totally normal or even friendly.
    #7

    Person hiding face in hands on wooden table, conveying a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. The overuse of the words “narcissist” and “projecting.” It’s TikTok pop psychology and more often than not used incorrectly by people who have a tenuous grasp on the concept in general.

    Shoddy-Ad7306 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #8

    Man wearing mask riding a motorcycle on a forest road, showcasing a completely normal thing without irrational ick feeling. Loud motorcycles. Why? There's no need for them to wake me from a sound sleep from a quarter mile away.

    Calm_Body_8763 , apson_magar Report

    #9

    Three people dressed in shiny and patterned outfits at a social event, capturing a completely normal thing irrational ick moment. People with 0 spatial awareness. I became more cognizant of this during the pandemic, but some people really seem to walk around as if they have universal right of way and that no one else's personal space should be respected. Stopping in the middle of a busy walkway to stare at a wall. Walking slowly in the middle of the sidewalk and not giving way to someone walking or running by. D**n near running me over with their shopping cart when exiting an aisle instead of waiting 1 second for me to pass by. Breathing down my neck while waiting in line. Nearly stepping on my toes while I'm sitting on a bench even though there's plenty of space to give me breathing room. Its not just the egregious violations of personal space that gets me, but its as if some people arent even aware of or respect the people around them. Drives me nuts.

    BlackBoiFlyy , Inga Seliverstova Report

    What's considered "normal" varies widely between cultures and families. For example, direct eye contact is respectful in the U.S. but can be seen as aggressive in some Asian cultures. Someone raised to value modesty might find confident self-promotion off-putting, while others see it as self-assured. These ingrained standards shape how we interpret “everyday” behavior, so what’s bizarre in one culture might be commonplace in another.

    Annoyance often builds like pressure in a soda bottle. Someone might tolerate a small irritant once or twice, but after five, ten, or fifty times, their patience runs out. This “stacking” effect can be subtle; a squeaky shoe might go unnoticed on Monday but drive someone up the wall by Friday. The irritation isn’t about the event, it’s about how many times it’s happened, and whatever else they’re dealing with.
    #10

    Man in white apron enjoying food outside, illustrating a completely normal thing causing an irrational ick feeling. I cannot stand the sound of someone chewing loudly, especially when their teeth clack together or they slurp soup. Like… why is that even legal 😩.

    Odd_Breakfast5012 , Yan Krukau Report

    #11

    Woman showing an irrational ick reaction while working on a laptop in a bright, modern cafe setting. People coming into work when they are sick. Especially if they are going to sniffle and cough the entire day.

    Appropriate-Beat5774 , Edward Jenner Report

    #12

    Busy bar scene with people socializing and bartenders serving drinks, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick. Music so loud in a restaurant that you can’t hold a conversation.

    AvailableBreeze_3750 , Marcus Herzberg Report

    People often rely on “unwritten rules” of behavior, like not talking on speakerphone in public, or leaving personal space in line. When someone breaks these social scripts, it causes discomfort. Even if the action is harmless, it feels like a disruption of the social contract. The tension comes not from what’s being done, but how off-script it feels.

    Finally, people often don’t realize how their behavior is being received, or how it lands in different contexts. That friend who monologues without listening may not realize it’s draining. Or the coworker who hums while working may not notice others struggling to concentrate. The mismatch between intention and impact leads to friction, even when no one’s being malicious.

    #13

    Person in white pajamas reaching to turn off alarm clock, illustrating a completely normal thing and irrational ick feeling. Not shutting off alarms when they go off.

    My wife can hear her alarm, get up, get dressed, and head down to start breakfast and the blaring alarm doesn't bother her enough to turn it off.

    Thundersalmon45 , Miriam Alonso Report

    #14

    Person adjusting knobs on a vintage radio, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. Songs on the radio that are allowed to have police or ambulance sirens on them.

    Important_Money_314 , Ron Lach Report

    #15

    Young woman smiling while eating a bowl of fruit at home, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick. Morning people moralizing it.

    tasteitshane , Nathan Cowley Report

    In short, we’re all shaped by different life experiences, temperaments, and expectations. What seems harmless to one person might hit a nerve for another, and vice versa. The key isn’t to assume people are being difficult, but to understand why something might land differently for them.

    What do you think of the things in this list? Irrational, or totally normal? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones you found most relatable!

    #16

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and beige pants using a smartphone, showing a completely normal thing with an irrational ick feeling. Spelling lose as loose.

    odoylessister , Porapak Apichodilok Report

    #17

    Black Mercedes-Benz with headlights and turn signals on, parked on a dark road, illustrating a completely normal thing. Not using indicators when other cars aren’t near but would still be of use to pedestrians.

    Keelan_____ , vicky brownb vicky Report

    #18

    Feet wearing flip-flops hovering above the ground outdoors, capturing a completely normal thing with an irrational ick feeling. When people step on the back of my flip flop accidentally. I don’t know why is triggers me so bad 😩.

    StrategyLive625 , Dương Nhân Report

    #19

    Modern kitchen with black sink and faucet, white cabinets, and built-in microwave and oven, showing a completely normal thing. Leaving time on the microwave.

    jx218 , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I always leave 1 second bc the stupid microwave will beep so many times when done and that drives me insane.

    #20

    Young woman in hijab using voice command on phone at modern office desk, experiencing a completely normal thing irrational ick. Speakerphone in public.

    prefix_code_16309 , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

    #21

    Two dogs interacting on grass, one wearing a plaid jacket, showing a completely normal thing with a playful irrational ick. Off leash dogs when there is an applicable leash law. Then the unleashed dog runs over to people with a leashed dog while the owner is yelling at the unleashed dog.

    Silver-Commercial728 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #22

    Man wearing headset reacting with frustration in front of laptop, illustrating irrational ick during a normal online interaction. Confusing i.e. and e.g. I know it’s petty and a totally stupid irritation, but it makes me nuts.

    Competitive-Fee2661 , Gustavo Fring Report

    #23

    Two people sitting on a floor with bare feet and socks, sharing pancakes and coffee in a relaxed, completely normal setting. Water droplets on kitchen or bathroom floor when I'm in socks.

    -BananaLlama- , cottonbro studio Report

    #24

    Empty airport baggage claim area with metal conveyor belts and yellow signage, illustrating a completely normal thing. People crowding around the luggage belt instead of stepping back so everyone can see what’s coming around them.

    Ok-Satisfaction-733 Report

    #25

    Four adults embracing warmly in a cozy room with holiday decorations, capturing the completely normal thing irrational ick moment. People dropping by unannounced. .

    wolofancy , Nicole Michalou Report

    #26

    Young woman covering ears, surrounded by multiple hands pointing at her, depicting completely normal thing causing irrational ick. Being inexact in wording.

    I can’t stand being misunderstood, it makes me feel like an idiot.

    I hate it when I say something to someone and they misunderstand and I realise it was because I wasn’t clear.

    Find it hard to properly articulate some times.

    Savengillier , Yan Krukau Report

    #27

    Co workers getting smoking and vaping breaks when non smokers don’t. F**k right off.

    Bizychef Report

    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    People who don't know when to hyphenate words. Co-workers; smoking- and vaping breaks; non-smokers.

    #28

    Kids running around without their parents in stores and restaurants.

    anon Report

    #29

    When someone opens something that has plastic but doesn’t take the plastic all the way off.
    For example, sour cream. My gf will open the tub and peel back the plastic almost all the way, but then smooths it back down and puts the lid back on.

    RoutineSheepherder93 Report

    #30

    Young woman feeling stressed and overwhelmed, holding her head in her hands in a completely normal irrational ick moment Getting too hot, and not being able to cool down.

    Fuzzy-Ad1788 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #31

    Hand under running water in a sink, illustrating a completely normal thing that causes an irrational ick feeling. A wet sleeve.

    -BananaLlama- , Sardwim Report

    #32

    People relaxing on a sunny park hill with trees in the background, illustrating a completely normal thing causing irrational ick feelings. Crowd participation.

    Worldly-Time-3201 , Leah Newhouse Report

    #33

    Young woman wearing headset and glasses working on laptop, showing a completely normal thing without any irrational ick feelings. I work from home, so people asking for a Teams call to explain in 20 mins what could be much more transparently and traceably explained in a 20 word email.

    ResponsibleDemand341 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #34

    The toilet paper being backwards, but i have a feeling this is not a minor thing in many people's eyes...

    KILLER1175 Report

    #35

    Headlights that are too strong or not dipped and always shining into your eyes.

    anon Report

    #36

    When I have a water bottle in my bag and I can hear the water sloshing around.

    Ashamed_Somewhere282 Report

    #37

    When people say "exspecially" instead of "especially".

    SoftBroadcast Report

    #38

    Picking up an item in the supermarket and it's sticky.

    -BananaLlama- Report

