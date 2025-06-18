24 Of The Most Powerful Ads By WWF (New Pics)
Since Bored Panda’s early days, we’ve been captivated by WWF’s bold, emotional, and unforgettable ad campaigns. These aren’t just clever visuals — they’re powerful wake-up calls about the environmental crises we often ignore.
Now we’re back with a fresh batch of WWF’s most recent work, and they hit just as hard as ever. In a world where forests are leveled, oceans choked with plastic, and endangered animals turned into luxury goods, WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) uses striking imagery to hold a mirror up to our habits — and the cost they carry.
These campaigns don’t sugarcoat the truth. Whether it’s a tiger turned into a rug or an elephant sacrificed for an ivory chess piece, they remind us that behind every careless act, there’s a silent victim. These aren’t just ads — they’re a call to action.
Scroll down to see some of WWF’s most impactful visuals, and let them challenge the way we think, consume, and care for our planet.
Every day, 700 tons of plastic are produced and only 3% is recycled.
Rhinoceros populations have plummeted by over 70% in just three decades, with fewer than 27,000 remaining in the wild. Without immediate intervention, these majestic creatures risk extinction, jeopardizing the delicate ecosystems they help balance.
Metallics are in this season, too bad I can't change this look.
700 species of marine mammals could go extinct because of plastic. Death is caused by ingestion of plastics, suffocation, infection, and entanglement. You are guilty by association.
Plastic wrap? I call it the Drowning Collection.
The world needs less action figures; more action.
Don't destroy their life for your pleasure.
Fight global warming, poverty, and deforestation. Together, we can create a sustainable and just future.
Plastic is so last season, but here we are.
These numbers aren't enough. "100 likes"
Saving this post is a start. Saving their habitat is the goal.
Remember their beauty online, preserve their existence offline.
We exist because wildlife exists. Make sure they never exit!
95% of wastewater is not treated before being discharged.
You become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed !
Ensure its protection, in order to benefit our planet.
As I have seen and read and lived. We don't deserve animals and we are the worst for them
