It's not easy to acknowledge, but human actions have had a significant impact on animals. We hunt them for fur and use them for food in large numbers. We destroy their natural habitats for resources and neglect domestic animals when they become inconvenient.

Our actions have caused many of the planet's animals to be at risk of disappearance, and it's our responsibility to learn about ways to make a positive change.

Thankfully, there are many organizations, such as the WWF, who are actively working to protect endangered animals and raise awareness about the impact of human behavior on animals through powerful advertisements.

More info: Instagram | lp.panda.org