ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is good for your body, mind, and soul, but the things the internet finds funny are sometimes deeply absurd. Some content is so ridiculous, off-beat, and weird that you can’t help but giggle at the sheer silliness of it all.

‘Posts Hit Different At 3 AM’ is an Instagram account that curates some of the most chaotic and bizarre memes online. We’ve collected some of the best examples to confuse and amuse you. Scroll down to check them out, and enjoy your daily dose of over-the-top randomness.