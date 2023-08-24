Porch Swing Inspiration: 15 Ways to Design Your Relaxation Heaven

Imagine stepping out onto your porch in the early evening. The setting sun lights up the trees as you sip coffee. You’re taking all this in while sitting comfortably on a porch swing swinging back and forth with the breeze. This blissful scenario doesn’t have to remain a fantasy. It can instantly become your reality with a cozy front porch swing.

Image credits: Photography by Thomas Konings.

An outdoor porch swing is perfect for every season. When it’s raining outside, you can lie on the swing taking in the pitter-patter of the rain while staying cozy in a blanket. You can soak up the sunshine during the summer with a cold glass of lemonade at hand. The winter months will be perfect for reading on the porch swing while huddled in a blanket.

Hanging porch swings create a vibe of relaxation and enjoyment you won’t often get while sitting in a rocking chair or other seats. Some even use these swings as a daybed to laze around during idle afternoons. Since it is easy to DIY porch swings, you can style, design, and set them up exactly how you want. Whether you only have a little space on your porch, a large wraparound patio, or no space, there is always a way to set up a porch swing.

We have created a list of the 15 best porch swings to help you set up the calming outdoor environment you’ve always wanted.

15 Gorgeous Outdoor Porch Swings to Transform Your House

Like people, each porch swing is vastly different, with unique vibes and styles. Choosing one that suits your needs while adding creativity to your porch is up to you.

1. The Simple Bench Porch Swing

This type of wooden porch swing is for people with classic tastes. The swings are perfect for long and relaxing summer afternoons. They can often seat two people comfortably. Bench swings are ideal for DIYers since they are quick and easy to install. You can make a simple bench porch swing in just 3 hours with the simplest materials.

Image credits: Photography by James Garcia.

Benefits

They have a classic look and feel

Bench swings are easy to build and install

They are made with hardy materials

Pro Tip

You can hang this classic swing directly from the porch beams or a solid frame. If you are using chains to hold them in place, they can be solidified with concrete for extra durability.

2. Hanging Porch Swing Bed

Regular porch swings provide comfort and relaxation, but a hanging daybed is so luxurious that it can lull you into a nap. Porch swing daybeds take up a lot of space, but they make up for it by creating a mesmerizing visual impact. Nearly five people can fit on a daybed, so it’s great for parties and small get-togethers. You might be unable to resist the pull of the swing bed because of its coziness.

Image credits: Photography by Maria Salazar.

Benefits

It’s extremely comfortable

It can fit five or more at once

If you use it to nap in the sun, you can fulfill your vitamin D requirements for the day

How to Use

Many people use it as a bed and nap during the day, especially on warm afternoons.

Pro Tip

A queen-size mattress works perfectly for most daybed porch swings. You can also build a swinging daybed from scratch while on a budget.

3. The Farmhouse Front Porch Swing

Farmhouse swings provide a rustic look that can elevate the decor of any house or cabin. Many farmhouse swings are made from reclaimed wood. But if it is unavailable, you can also use pine or cedar. This charming swing set is an excellent way for the family to enjoy outdoor time together. You can build this farmhouse porch swing from scratch by spending just under $30 for lumber.

Image credits: Photography by Vishwanth P.

Benefits

It has a rustic charm

It does not cost much to buy the wood to construct the farmhouse porch swing

Pro Tip

Keep a pocket-hole jig handy while setting up your farmhouse porch swing.

4. The Pergola Porch Swing

This modern porch swing is both attractive and functional. It is set up under a pergola, commonly an outdoor garden feature that works as a shaded walkway or passageway. The pergola is constructed with vertical pillars, often with lattice work on the top. You can grow vines or plants to weave into the pergola’s lattice to create a lush shady environment for your porch swing.

Image credits: Photography by Dieny Portinanni.

Benefits

It is an elegant and classy porch swing design

There is a lot of scope to decorate it with plants and other accessories

It creates shade so that you can rest on the porch swing even during hot summers

How to Use

Use the pergola’s beams and pillars to weave in vines or creepers to create cool shade.

Pro Tip

Use weather-resistant and bug-resistant materials like recyclable plastic, pine, or cedar to build the pergola porch swing. Here’s how you can finish making a pergola porch swingin two days!

5. Rustic Porch Swing

This swing type resembles the farmhouse swing setup. This design adds a subtle twist that makes it unique by staining or painting the wood. Many rustic porch swings are made from reclaimed lumber which is extremely strong and resilient. There are many ways that you can build it, why not start by making a rustic natural cedar log porch swing?

Image credits: Photography by Robin Jonathan Deutsch.

Benefits

This porch swing is durable and can withstand a lot of damage

It is eco-friendly and usually made from reclaimed wood

It has a classy and rustic finish

6. Crib Mattress Porch Swing

This is the perfect solution for a smaller porch. You can still lounge comfortably on a small swing while using a crib mattress as a cushion. These porch swings are often just 61 inches wide and 29 inches deep, so they don’t take up much space. They can comfortably hold one person. Crib mattress porch swings are also easy to clean and take care of.

Image credits: Photography by Magnolia Porch Swings.

Benefits

You can upcycle old crib mattresses as a cushion for the swing

They are comfortable and help you save on space

They are easy to clean

How to Use

You can keep old crib mattresses aside and use them to create a comfortable cushion for the porch swing. Try building this easy crib mattress porch swing today.

7. Lattice Porch Swing

This design is a unique take on the traditional porch swing. It showcases the elegance of latticework. You can use the lattice as a base to grow plants or vines to give it a lush green look. A lattice is often made from wood or metal with diamond-shaped patterns giving it a signature look. Lattice porch swings can be beautified by adding soft quilts or patterned cushions to complement the design.

Image credits: Photography by Threeman Products.

Benefits

The lattice work has a uniquely elegant appeal

You can grow vines or creepers to wrap around the lattice

Pro Tip

It can be challenging to clean latticework. You can use a small water spray to carefully clean the porch swing lattice.

8. Porch Swing With Stand

These free-standing porch swings have a self-contained structure. They usually have an overarching frame, and chains or ropes suspend the swing. Standing porch swings are stunning and can immediately boost the aesthetic of your home. Once you learn how to make a porch swing frame, you can set it up anywhere.

Image credits: Photography by Annie Spratt.

Benefits

It is easy to install and set up

It is sturdy and can withstand many weather conditions

The overarching frame can provide shade from the sun

How to Use

These porch swings can even be moved outdoors during summer to enjoy the sunshine better.

Pro Tip

Don’t keep the standing porch swing out during violent storms. It can blow over and break apart since it is not secured to the ground.

9. Single-Person Porch Swing

Many of these porch swing plans are suited for multiple people. What if you wanted to create a personal sanctuary where you could relax and enjoy the outdoors? You can make this happen by building a porch swing for one. These compact and comfortable porch swings can usually hold up to 600 pounds.

Image credits: Photography by Dollar Gill.

Benefits

It can be your private oasis to enjoy the outdoors

It is easy and quick to install this swing

It does not take up much space on the porch

How to Use

Since these porch swings are compact, they do not take up space or mess up the decor. You can set it up in the corner of your porch and use it whenever you crave alone time. Try making this single-seater porch swing as a gift to yourself.

10. Canopy Porch Swing

Maybe you’re not looking to grow plants or set up umbrellas for shade. You can build or get a canopy porch swing if that’s the case. These swings come with a sunshade or an awning to protect you from the sun’s intense heat.

You can try your hand at setting up a porch swing canopy. Many people use attractive and vibrant materials for the awnings since it creates an artistic vibe. Having such cozy furniture at home might not be the best idea if you’re trying to be a productive member of society.

Image credits: Photography by purpleleaf.

Benefits

It can provide shade during any weather

It is attractive and eye-catching

Pro Tip

It would be best to create the swing and canopy with metal. That’s because it is durable and can withstand many weather conditions.

11. Porch Swing for Children

Like you, your little ones might be craving joyful outdoor time. A porch swing is a great way to help your children get vitamin D while combining it with playtime. A child’s porch swing needs extra safety features like a high front bar, a high back to support their head, and ropes instead of chains not to hurt their fingers. Creating a DIY child’s porch swing might take more effort, but the benefits outweigh the effort.

Image credits: Photography by OhhDarlingDesigns.

Benefits

You can keep your child occupied for a long time with this swing

It is comfortable and safe

It does not take up much space

Pro Tip

Don’t forget to use durable materials like cedar to construct the swing. It should be safe and long-lasting for your little one. A child’s porch swing set can be a great way to make long-lasting memories. You can create an album like this mom who photographed her daughter on their tree swing set for three years.

12. Console Porch Swing

A porch swing can add much comfort to your life. But there are ways to take it up a notch. One way is to set up a console that can hold cups, glasses, and snacks. A dedicated swing console should have two cup holders so that you can enjoy the experience with your friend. You can DIY a porch swing with an armrest and a cupholder for added awesomeness.

Image credits: Photography by Magnolia Porch Swings.

Benefits

They are easy to build

You can safely keep drinks and snacks on the swing and avoid any mess

It’s a great way to share food and drinks with friends

Pro Tip

You must create a smooth notch in the front rail of the swing to install the vertical pieces for the cupholders.

13. Highback Porch Swing

Most swings are made with a low back. People have to use porch swing cushions to provide that additional back support. Instead of doing that, you can build a highback porch swing that takes care of this. Highbacks are usually 32–42 inches high and can protect your neck and spine efficiently. Highbacks should be made of cedar, cypress, or recycled plastic.

Image credits: Photography by WoodWorksbyLeGrand.

Benefits

It provides total neck and back support

They require only a little bit more effort to build than compared to the classic porch swing

Pro Tip

If you want to use maintenance-free wood, try treated pine. Ensure to avoid rust damage and squeaking hinges by regularly oiling the swing parts.

14. Adirondack Porch Swing

Like the highback porch swing, the Adirondack style has additional features for back support. They have a timeless traditional design with high backs to support the neck and the spine. You don’t even need to use cushions on this swing. Many Adirondack porch swings are made of Polywood (a blended wood), cedar, aspen, or pine. Some swings in this style look great with an awning installed on them.

Image credits: Photography by Swing O’Things.

Benefits

They have a timeless and classic design

They provide neck and back support

They are well-liked by many porch swing enthusiasts

How to Use

This porch swing is best enjoyed with another person. Take a while to rest and relax after you DIY a 4-foot porch swing in Adirondack style.

15. Metal Porch Swing

Many swingsets mentioned above were made of wood or other materials. Metal swing sets are usually made of solid wrought iron or lightweight aluminum. These porch swings can withstand harsh weather conditions and are likely to last longer. The only downside is that they are more prone to rust in hot and humid weather.

Image credits: Photography by The Porch Swing Company.

Benefits

It is made of durable, long-lasting material

All metal swings are weather resistant

How to Use

Add colorful cushions and quilts to make the porch swing look bright, vibrant, and comfortable.

Pro Tip

Use a dry cloth to wipe down your metal porch swing to prevent rust from building.

Porch Swing FAQs

1. How to hang a porch swing?

You can hang a porch swing by using ropes or metal chains. These can be attached to the beams of your porch or a firm swing structure.

2. What is a porch swing?

It is a swing that you can set up on your porch to enjoy the outdoors. Porch swings come in many sizes and can hold up to five people.

3. How do you dress up a porch swing?

The best way to decorate a porch swing is to use cushions, quilts, blankets, and lights. You can also weave vines or creepers around the lattice of a porch swing.

4. What is a good height for a porch swing?

Your porch swing set should be 17–19 inches (43–48 cm) off the ground. If it is too low, it might be uncomfortable to sit on. High porch swings are tough to get in and out of.

5. How to build a wicker porch swing?

You must first take the measurements of your porch and decide how tall and wide the swing should be. You can use some of the guides in this article to build a wicker porch swing.

A gorgeous porch swing can be a game-changer for your home. Now that you know how to create one from scratch, you’re in for a world of comfort! Speaking of swings, check out this fantastic waterfall swing installation.