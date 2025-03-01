Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to find some of the most triggering book crimes that readers have shared online. Whether it’s peculiar mistakes in a children’s book (yes, the irony) or entire missing pages, these moments are enough to make any bibliophile scream. Keep reading to see if you can stomach these bookish horrors! And don’t forget to check out our interview with Karishma Kothari, a first-time author who knows a thing or two about the struggles of writing, and the inevitable (but painful) tiny mistakes that slip through.

Book lovers , we’ve all been there. You’re cozied up with a brand-new book, ready to escape into another world, when bam!—a typo smacks you in the face. Or worse, you turn a page, only to realize it’s missing entirely. Nothing shatters the bliss of reading quite like these bookish betrayals. Sure, we can laugh about them later, but in the moment? It’s enough to make you dramatically close the book .

#1 Colouring Book My In-Laws Got My Daughter. It's All AI Images Share icon I know it's fantasy, but I'm not sure even pretend unicorns should have horns on the side of their heads. As for the amount of extra legs throughout the book, it's got to the point you can't tell what to color in and in what color.



#2 Activity From A Children's Book.. What Is This Supposed To Be? Share icon

#3 This Children's Book Gives Up On Rhyming On The Last Page Share icon I took a picture of each page so you can get the full effect of reading the whole thing outloud, getting to the end, only for the last page to break the rules of the rest of the book. Did they not have the budget to do one more page and do rhymes for the last 4 letters?



#4 This 200 Us Dollar Textbook Is Just A Printout Of The Online Version Complete With Useless Hyperlinks And Video Thumbnails Share icon

#5 This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing! Share icon

#6 This Book That Explains Covid-19 To Kids Has People Wearing Their Masks Incorrectly Share icon

#7 This Typo For N In My Nephew’s Alphabet Board Book. The Editor Had Only 26 Words To Review... And Somehow This Was Missed Share icon

#8 About Finishing The Book Only To Discover That 10 Pages Are Missing Share icon

#9 Brought A Book To Read On The Bus. All Of The Pages Are Out Of Order Share icon

#10 The Text In This Children's Book Is Practically Illegible Share icon

#11 This Book Doesn't Teach You How To Draw The Number 8 Correctly Share icon Bought this book to help my boy learn his letters and numbers. The guide for 8 doesn't work as the arrows are incorrect!



#12 There Is No Differences Between These Two Images In My Toddlers Spot The Difference Book Share icon

#13 The Makers Of My Swedish Book Forgot About Belgium, Luxemburg And The Netherlands Share icon

#14 The Way You’re Supposed To Read This Book Share icon

#15 Found This At The Back Of My 3 Yr Old's Counting Book Share icon Emailed the publisher, they defended by saying look inside the book, the numbers are correct. I said then what's stopping you from printing the write ones on the cover?



Giving the book time before reviewing it again can make all the difference. “But you need to give it time. When you write, you think everything is right. But step away for a while, then come back with fresh eyes—suddenly, you’ll notice things you missed before. That’s why the best writing advice is always to take a break before editing.”

#16 Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard Share icon

#17 Me And My Husband Looked For An Hour In Our Kids Coloring Book For The Word Smile. Is It Just Me Or Is It Not There? Share icon

#18 My Nephew Received A AI Coloring Book For Christmas Share icon

#19 My Wife Ordered A Beading Pattern Book, But Instead Of Patterns It Only Contains AI Written Instructions On How To Make Such A Book Share icon

#20 Just In The Middle Of My Book Share icon

#21 Amazon Is Selling Bootleg Disney Colouring Books Share icon My wife bought this on Amazon, it's just a bound book of random low-resolution/quality coloring pages easily found on Google image search. Initiated a refund and they didn't even want it back.



#22 This Beautiful Book Cover (The Book Itself Is Pretty Good However) Share icon

#23 My "Eng English Lish Gram Grammar Mar" Book Share icon

#24 The Worst Bit Is That Its From A Math Book Share icon

#25 Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas Share icon

#26 Forcea Forsmt. The Actual Title Of This Book Is Forecast Form Share icon

#27 Found This Is My Physics Text Book Share icon

#28 My Daughter's Little Shapes Book. Pentagon? Share icon

#29 I'm Not Sure What To Say Share icon

#30 Never Judge A Book By Its Cover Share icon

#31 My Son's Spongebob Activity Book Is Missing The Word Squidward In The Word Search Share icon

#32 BF Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages Share icon

#33 When You Can’t Find The Moon In Your Toddler’s Activity Book. I Swear They Forgot To Add It Share icon

#34 My Senior Year Book A Few Years Back Share icon

#35 My Book Was Printed Without Any Periods Whatsoever Share icon

#36 Train On This Book Cover Isn't Even On The Rails Share icon

#37 This Book Covers Share icon

#38 Just Bought The A Song Of Ice And Fire Box Set And The 5th Book's Design Is Slightly Different From The Rest Share icon

#39 When My Book Decided To Parkour Share icon

#40 Ruins A Good Book Share icon

#41 Books That Have This Much Paper Before Chapter 1 Even Starts Share icon

#42 I Think My Book Is Frozen Share icon

#43 I’m Done With This Book Share icon

#44 Every Photo In This Children’s Book Has A Watermark Share icon

#45 My Son’s Book On Ocean Creatures Has Two Errors On One Page: The Octopus Is A Squid And Tortoises Aren’t Found In The Ocean Share icon

#46 Great. So Everyone Can Know This Is A Password Book Share icon

#47 This Image In The New Gravity Falls Book Has Got The Quick Play Overlay On It Share icon

#48 My Social Studies Book Share icon

#49 Found This Giraffe With Five Legs In A Search And Find Book Share icon

#50 Found This Bad Boy In My Text Book Share icon

#51 This Illustration From A Children's Passover Book Share icon

#52 This Graph In A High School Year Book Share icon

#53 This Book Has A Samurai On The Cover Instead Of A Ninja Share icon

#54 One Of The Books My Toddler Got In Her Frozen Book Set Share icon

#55 They Tried To Fit The Title Of The Book On The Spine In The Same Format As It Is On The Cover. It Didn't Work Share icon

#56 Typo On The First Word Of A Book Share icon

#57 I Bought A Second Hand Book For My Kid And Didn’t Look Closely At The Cover. It’s In Latin. We Don’t Speak Latin Share icon

#58 Checking In Books At The Circulation Desk At My School's Library, When Suddenly Share icon

#59 Came Across This In My Literature Book At School Share icon

#60 What The Flip. So There's This Guy That Always Has A Box With Books In Front Of His House For People To Take, Today I Found This I Almost Couldn't Contain Myself From Laughing Share icon

#61 So I Found This In My Friend's Mom's Nursery Rhyme Book, From When She Was Little Share icon

#62 This Book Has A Typo On The Front Cover "In In Which" Share icon

#63 Who's Genius Idea Was It Put Put An Ad In A Book. I Need To Have A Chat With Them Share icon

#64 This Book That I Purchased Starts On Page 23 Due To An Apparent Manufacturing Error Share icon

#65 Posessed English Book Share icon

#66 My Book Came With An Uncut Page Share icon

#67 Makes Sense Share icon

#68 My Kid’s Coloring Book. There Isn’t A Difference That Anyone In My Family Can Find Share icon

#69 Halfway Through A Used Book And Just Noticed That Almost 70 Pages Have Been Torn Out Share icon

#70 In The Middle Of A 9 Hour Flight I Found Out My Book Was Missing 33 Pages Share icon

#71 Children's Book Error Share icon

#72 How About We Rotate The Author’s Name On The Last Book? That Will Look Soo Good Share icon

#73 This Coloring Book Share icon

#74 I Just Bought These Books And Why Is 2 Uneven. Seriously I Ordered A Replacement Share icon

#75 There Is No Meter Share icon From a natural gas safety themed activity book for kids handed out at a convention.



#76 I’m Reading A Book On Forensics And It Has A Very Realistic Image Of A Fly On Every Page Share icon

#77 My Kiddo’s Book Has Infuriated Me On A Level That May Surpass “Mildly” Share icon

#78 This Pie Graph In My Data Text Book Share icon

#79 These Books, Which I've Gotten As A Set Share icon