Most of us are used to reading job descriptions, but they’re usually written by companies hoping to attract new talent. You’ll find out all about how exciting and innovative their fast-paced work environment is, while trying to decipher what exactly they mean when boasting about the competitive benefits and salary that they have to offer. 

But the way that you would describe your own job is likely quite different from how the company would advertise it on LinkedIn. In fact, you might even choose to explain it in the worst way possible. TikTok users have recently been sharing absolutely awful yet hilarious descriptions of what they do for a living, so we’ve gathered the most brilliant ones below. Enjoy scrolling through and trying to guess which careers these replies are referring to, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find surprisingly accurate!

#1

Kids running down a school hallway with backpacks, while two adults stand nearby reading a book, showing product manipulation. I talk, kids stare, I talk again, bell ring.

sydhzamri , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Two firefighters in full gear using a hose to extinguish a blazing fire with smoke and flames visible. Fire start, I go splish splash, firen’t.

    manybears23 , Matt C / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Man with tattoos covering face with hands, expressing frustration or stress related to job descriptions. I get trained, I want fight other country, I come back and wife cheated.

    lucas.l016 , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Man pruning tree branches outdoors, illustrating a humorous job description manipulating person and product. Tree grow. I give hair cut, tree happy!

    just_a_girl_dad , Ales Krivec / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Woman in casual clothes looking frustrated while working on laptop illustrating job descriptions that manipulate person to have product. People no English, me suffer, now people English.

    joseluisflorentin97 , Daniel Martinez / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Mechanic inspecting car suspension in a workshop, highlighting a humorous job description about product manipulation. Car go kaput, make car go vroom again.

    poyrazbuyukyildirim , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Man in glasses and blue blazer intensely talking on phone at laptop, showing frustration in a modern office setting. Customer angry, call me, customer angrier.

    kaizen1113 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Young woman in a pink sweater explaining and gesturing while talking to another person in a casual indoor setting. Ppl sad, ppl pay me, ppl still sad but understand why.

    armorial_colour5 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Tattoo artist manipulating person’s skin while client receives product in a professional studio setting. Ppl want sticker, I put permanent sticker on them :)

    b**chinblack , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Woman manipulating children’s attention while reading a book, illustrating hilarious job descriptions concept. I get verbally and physically bullied by people 1/3 of my size.

    danni_doesmakeup , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Three women in a meeting, discussing ideas with laptops, illustrating hilarious job descriptions that are technically true. Person 1 no Spanish, person 2 no English, me English and Spanish.

    a.f.v.917 , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Young woman in a yellow sweater sitting by a window looking thoughtful, illustrating funny job descriptions about product manipulation. Person sick, I tell them what eat. Person less sick if they listen. Person never listen.

    uberrandre , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

Diabetics cant eat Chicken and broccoli and barley EVERY DAY! 🤪🤪🤪

    Diabetics cant eat Chicken and broccoli and barley EVERY DAY! 🤪🤪🤪

    #13

    Person manipulating a product by taking a big bite of a cheeseburger, showcasing an expressive reaction. People yell at me, I give burger.

    okay967 , Eduardo Ramos / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Two professionals collaborating on a product using a laptop and tablet, illustrating hilarious job descriptions. I'm a nanny for a fully grown executive.

    loveleah283 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Woman handing a product bag to a smiling man outdoors, illustrating job descriptions where person manipulates another to have a product. Person not have product, I manipulate person, person have product.

    jossa.04 , Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Two professionals in business attire discussing documents, illustrating job descriptions that are technically true. Person bad. Person pay me. I lie and fight for person. Person bad but free.

    notferiturriagai , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Manicurist wearing gloves applying nail polish to a person's fingernail, showcasing product in a salon setting. They come, cry about boyfriend, leave with pretty nails.

    erkyperk , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Man frustrated at laptop, illustrating the concept of hilarious job descriptions with a focus on manipulation and product roles. I tell people have you tried turning it off and on again.

    faisal.ai , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Hand piping white frosting on a multi-layered chocolate cake, showcasing skilled product manipulation techniques. I spend hours making edible architecture that people stare at for five minutes, photograph from every angle, then brutally stab with a knife.

    niamh.gty , American Heritage Chocolate / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Hands holding multiple hundred-dollar bills, illustrating job descriptions related to manipulate person and product. The worse I treat people the more they pay me 😂.

    lucyfer_the_devil , Alexander Mils / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Person manipulating pizza cutter to slice freshly made product on countertop in a busy kitchen setting. Person hungry. Food on dough. Mamma Mia. Person not hungry.

    literally_travis_phelps , Benu Marinescu / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    I call. You ask if I’m selling smth. I say nuh uh but I actually am. You call me scammer and hang up 💀.

    us3rnonam3 Report

    #23

    Two people working on laptops at a wooden table, reviewing documents and drinking iced beverages, illustrating job descriptions. I send emails about meetings and book meetings about emails.

    krystalmariex , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    1.people yell at me
    2. I yell at kitchen
    3. I fake smile at you.

    trweblue Report

    #25

    I yap. Tiny humans write what I say. Every few months I ask tiny humans what I said. If they remember, then they get to leave in a few years.

    catmom_zu Report

    #26

    Man with glasses talking on phone in office, showing thoughtful expression related to hilarious job descriptions. People naughty, put Ankle bracelet on, I watch on computer.

    daddy_on_of , sarah b / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Two people collaborating on a laptop, demonstrating person product interaction in a modern work setting. I tell computers what to do and sometimes it works.

    iambatman261 , Christina @ wocintechchat / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Person manipulating intricate mechanical product with small components and colorful elements on a table. I play real-life LEGO, but it’s heavy, costs millions, and people yell if it falls over.

    tt_ryzer , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Young person sitting on a bench outdoors, covering face with hands, reflecting on hilarious job descriptions. You did bad, I stare, you confess.

    kobizxd , maxim bober / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Group of diverse people smiling and clapping, enjoying a moment while discussing hilarious job descriptions about product use. People watch me, I go "to be or not to be", people clap.

    swedzghoul_crochet , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Healthcare worker in protective gear manipulating medical equipment, illustrating hilarious job descriptions with product interaction. When the grim reaper says yes, I say no.

    dr_ren , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Woman wearing glasses working on a laptop, focused on manipulating person and product in a professional setting. People has problem, i ask chat gpt, people happy.

    zuyijhontorres , LinkedIn Sales Solutions / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Bartender manipulating a person pouring a cocktail through a strainer into a glass in a dimly lit bar. People sad. I make drink. People no sad.

    user0062378418 , Ramsés Cervantes / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    I convince people to spend thousands of dollars to temporarily run away from their lives.

    ally.goodlet Report

    #35

    Airplane not feeling good, sees me. Airplane feels good.

    fmazzaferro_ Report

    #36

    Person no swim, I help, person now swim.

    issam.1233 Report

    #37

    People pay me to listen to them gossip about other people but I can’t tell anyone.

    keightybeedub Report

    #38

    No electricity, me arrive, electricity.

    maack1097 Report

    #39

    Person no sing, I say raise your yayaya, person now sings.

    ximenishigam Report

    #40

    When yall parents get old, I go and learn their schedule for them.

    frecklejw Report

    #41

    Meemaw sick, me take care of meemaw, meemaw sickn't.

    thatstupidfella Report

    #42

    I'm a human mechanic.

    k3ster_ Report

    #43

    -you ill
    -i give pills
    -you not ill.

    nabil.charfi Report

    #44

    Scroll, double tap, scroll, double tap.

    grapes5679 Report

    #45

    People don't pay, I say hey, pay.

    that.lenggirl Report

    #46

    People want house. I design house. Boss yell at me. I cry in the corner.

    michael200404 Report

    #47

    Ppl get baby, ppl no want baby, ppl come to me, no more baby.

    iam.trudyann305 Report

    #48

    Did you try putting it in rice?

    deedeeplaytooomuch Report

    #49

    You do illegal thing? Pay me. I say Nuh uh not true.

    ilove2eatpum Report

    #50

    Pc break? call me. pc breakn't

    poefiess Report

    #51

    People come, people gossip, people leave with new hair.

    bettyboo1840 Report

    #52

    Baby ask "mama?", I say "mama work", baby cry, we do craft, we sing, we read.

    silvergoldcopper Report

    #53

    I argue so you don’t have to. Even if you’re wrong.

    don.minaro._ Report

    #54

    Live-in therapist, chef, cleaner, hostage negotiator. Same two clients. No sleep.

    lysh1804 Report

    #55

    I mix sugar, flour, and unrealistic Pinterest expectations – so people can destroy it in 5 minutes.

    lena.mariexo Report

    #56

    Overworked and underpaid.

    omgitsrejoice Report

    #57

    You no like skin? I care, you like skin now.

    tat4lx Report

    #58

    I draw picture, I put picture in book. parents buy book for kid.

    artyhamsterbiscuit Report

    #59

    People bring things, i beep beep, they give money.

    mardenique420 Report

    #60

    Kid no read, kid read to me, kid happy to read. kid need medicine, I walk with kid, get medicine. kid no maths good, I show maths easy, kid do maths gooder.

    imrunningerrands Report

    #61

    Stare at computer, punch numbers in calculator, cry, do all over again.

    poppykinsmoma Report

    #62

    I manage small humans doing basic tasks in a loud room while following rules, cleaning stuff, and writing things down. Documentation is frequent. Noise levels fluctuate. Stickers are distributed. Sometimes there’s glue.

    groomps Report

    #63

    I work 48 hours a week just so people can say "yeah I think AI does that" 😂.

    camilaguirre1 Report

    #64

    I dig hole. I cut pipe. House has No more water, I fix pipe. House have water now. Person complain.

    chinky___z Report

    #65

    Ppl enter big tube, I take care of you, ppl exit tube in new location.

    rainsicle Report

    #66

    Snoop around in the company. No one likes me there 😭😭.

    sue_vide Report

    #67

    You put numbers on a paper, you ask me if it's good, I say you're wrong and you scream at me until you realise I'm right.

    chloelelievre0 Report

    #68

    I talk to myself.

    tomsyndicate Report

    #69

    Want coffee? give coffee.

    tomass_manuel Report

    #70

    Plane go up, coffee? plane go down.

    ture_13 Report

    #71

    Ppl no French, I oui oui, they Oh La La.

    emilie_colette Report

    #72

    Sausage roll and steak bake giver.

    largecarrotstick Report

    #73

    People speak English, I say the same in Spanish. People speak Spanish, I say the same in English.

    sanvac Report

    #74

    Hospital Uber driver.

    nickeys_ Report

    #75

    Person run on side of pool, me: WALK.

    leanne_giguere18 Report

    #76

    I draw house, engineer cry at drawing, house gets made anyway.

    amaskednobody Report

    #77

    I show up, room dirty, room not dirty, I leave.

    slewis1231 Report

    #78

    I jobn't.

    matijapetkovic Report

    #79

    Ppl yelling at me, I cant yell back, ppl curse me, I can't curse back.

    mar_iam030 Report

    #80

    Pretend stuff. Say lines. Fake cry.

    takemyhanddoyourfantasy Report

