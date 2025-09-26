But the way that you would describe your own job is likely quite different from how the company would advertise it on LinkedIn . In fact, you might even choose to explain it in the worst way possible. TikTok users have recently been sharing absolutely awful yet hilarious descriptions of what they do for a living, so we’ve gathered the most brilliant ones below. Enjoy scrolling through and trying to guess which careers these replies are referring to, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find surprisingly accurate!

Most of us are used to reading job descriptions , but they’re usually written by companies hoping to attract new talent. You’ll find out all about how exciting and innovative their fast-paced work environment is, while trying to decipher what exactly they mean when boasting about the competitive benefits and salary that they have to offer.

#1 I talk, kids stare, I talk again, bell ring.

#2 Fire start, I go splish splash, firen’t.

#3 I get trained, I want fight other country, I come back and wife cheated.

#4 Tree grow. I give hair cut, tree happy!

#5 People no English, me suffer, now people English.

#6 Car go kaput, make car go vroom again.

#7 Customer angry, call me, customer angrier.

#8 Ppl sad, ppl pay me, ppl still sad but understand why.

#9 Ppl want sticker, I put permanent sticker on them :)

#10 I get verbally and physically bullied by people 1/3 of my size.

#11 Person 1 no Spanish, person 2 no English, me English and Spanish.

#12 Person sick, I tell them what eat. Person less sick if they listen. Person never listen.

#13 People yell at me, I give burger.

#14 I'm a nanny for a fully grown executive.

#15 Person not have product, I manipulate person, person have product.

#16 Person bad. Person pay me. I lie and fight for person. Person bad but free.

#17 They come, cry about boyfriend, leave with pretty nails.

#18 I tell people have you tried turning it off and on again.

#19 I spend hours making edible architecture that people stare at for five minutes, photograph from every angle, then brutally stab with a knife.

#20 The worse I treat people the more they pay me 😂.

#21 Person hungry. Food on dough. Mamma Mia. Person not hungry.

#22 I call. You ask if I’m selling smth. I say nuh uh but I actually am. You call me scammer and hang up 💀.

#23 I send emails about meetings and book meetings about emails.

#24 1.people yell at me

2. I yell at kitchen

3. I fake smile at you.

#25 I yap. Tiny humans write what I say. Every few months I ask tiny humans what I said. If they remember, then they get to leave in a few years.

#26 People naughty, put Ankle bracelet on, I watch on computer.

#27 I tell computers what to do and sometimes it works.

#28 I play real-life LEGO, but it’s heavy, costs millions, and people yell if it falls over.

#29 You did bad, I stare, you confess.

#30 People watch me, I go "to be or not to be", people clap.

#31 When the grim reaper says yes, I say no.

#32 People has problem, i ask chat gpt, people happy.

#33 People sad. I make drink. People no sad.

#34 I convince people to spend thousands of dollars to temporarily run away from their lives.

#35 Airplane not feeling good, sees me. Airplane feels good.

#36 Person no swim, I help, person now swim.

#37 People pay me to listen to them gossip about other people but I can’t tell anyone.

#38 No electricity, me arrive, electricity.

#39 Person no sing, I say raise your yayaya, person now sings.

#40 When yall parents get old, I go and learn their schedule for them.

#41 Meemaw sick, me take care of meemaw, meemaw sickn't.

#42 I'm a human mechanic.

#43 -you ill

-i give pills

-you not ill.

#44 Scroll, double tap, scroll, double tap.

#45 People don't pay, I say hey, pay.

#46 People want house. I design house. Boss yell at me. I cry in the corner.

#47 Ppl get baby, ppl no want baby, ppl come to me, no more baby.

#48 Did you try putting it in rice?

#49 You do illegal thing? Pay me. I say Nuh uh not true.

#50 Pc break? call me. pc breakn't

#51 People come, people gossip, people leave with new hair.

#52 Baby ask "mama?", I say "mama work", baby cry, we do craft, we sing, we read.

#53 I argue so you don’t have to. Even if you’re wrong.

#54 Live-in therapist, chef, cleaner, hostage negotiator. Same two clients. No sleep.

#55 I mix sugar, flour, and unrealistic Pinterest expectations – so people can destroy it in 5 minutes.

#56 Overworked and underpaid.

#57 You no like skin? I care, you like skin now.

#58 I draw picture, I put picture in book. parents buy book for kid.

#59 People bring things, i beep beep, they give money.

#60 Kid no read, kid read to me, kid happy to read. kid need medicine, I walk with kid, get medicine. kid no maths good, I show maths easy, kid do maths gooder.

#61 Stare at computer, punch numbers in calculator, cry, do all over again.

#62 I manage small humans doing basic tasks in a loud room while following rules, cleaning stuff, and writing things down. Documentation is frequent. Noise levels fluctuate. Stickers are distributed. Sometimes there’s glue.

#63 I work 48 hours a week just so people can say "yeah I think AI does that" 😂.

#64 I dig hole. I cut pipe. House has No more water, I fix pipe. House have water now. Person complain.

#65 Ppl enter big tube, I take care of you, ppl exit tube in new location.

#66 Snoop around in the company. No one likes me there 😭😭.

#67 You put numbers on a paper, you ask me if it's good, I say you're wrong and you scream at me until you realise I'm right.

#68 I talk to myself.

#69 Want coffee? give coffee.

#70 Plane go up, coffee? plane go down.

#71 Ppl no French, I oui oui, they Oh La La.

#72 Sausage roll and steak bake giver.

#73 People speak English, I say the same in Spanish. People speak Spanish, I say the same in English.

#74 Hospital Uber driver.

#75 Person run on side of pool, me: WALK.

#76 I draw house, engineer cry at drawing, house gets made anyway.

#77 I show up, room dirty, room not dirty, I leave.

#78 I jobn't.

#79 Ppl yelling at me, I cant yell back, ppl curse me, I can't curse back.