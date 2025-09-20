ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on a person's experience, where they live, and what they want to do, their job search can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. (Heck, certain specialists get headhunted even while they're happily employed.) But according to some estimates, in the United States, on average, it takes around 44 days from your first application to receive an offer.

And the subreddit r/RecruitingHell offers a glimpse into what this period looks like. Filled with strange listings and jokes about endless rounds of interviews, it highlights the frustrations and absurdities that can make you feel hopeless.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing outrageous job requirements and the need for transparency in job interviews.

    I’m So Sick Of It

    Email text showing a candidate rejecting a job offer after 3.5 weeks, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    According to Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, the market remains very competitive.

    "It isn't uncommon to see hundreds of applicants applying for one job. These conditions make the entire process of looking for jobs, applying to jobs, and interviewing for jobs frustrating," she told Bored Panda.

    "Add to that, candidates report getting ghosted by employers, and the overall effort job seekers put into landing a job feels very high and draining."
    Found This Post On Linkedin. Ontario Is Absolutely Doing The Right Thing. 💯 🇨🇦

    LinkedIn post discussing new job requirements and legislation impacting hiring transparency and candidate ghosting in Ontario.

    A Joke

    Man holding whiteboard with message about job training, highlighting outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    It Do Be Like That🥴

    Two Spider-Man characters labeled manager and employee pointing fingers at each other over job requirements and salary lies.

    In the face of these challenges, Frana said it remains important for job seekers to tailor their applications—including their resumes and cover letters—for each position they apply to.

    "However, there are a few other strategies to execute that can help people have more success gaining visibility with hiring teams," she added.

    "Networking and having conversations with people you know, reaching out and introducing yourself to people who work at the companies you are interested in, and working to make sure your digital profiles have a solid personal brand that positions you as an expert in your field can increase your visibility."

    Intresting! Any Thoughts?

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing outrageous job requirements that caused employees to quit quickly.

    Lmaooooo 😩

    Text message exchange showing refusal to engage with an AI recruiting assistant, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    From R/Meirl

    Tweet stating a person would rather eat a bus tire than write a cover letter for a job, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    Almost 9 In 10 Hr Leaders Say They Avaoid Hiring Recent Grads

    89% of HR leaders avoid hiring recent graduates despite 98% saying their organization struggles to find talent.

    Furthermore, the career expert highlighted that it's imperative to follow up on your job applications and send thank-you notes after interviews. "It shows employers you remain interested in the position they are looking to fill," she explained.

    When doing this, FlexJobs recommends that you:

    1. Find the right email and contact the hiring manager directly.
    2. Be professional.
    3. Be brief.
    4. Ask a question to justify your follow-up.
    5. Express interest in the company (for example, by following it on LinkedIn).

    and if a company shows they're considering you, speed up the hiring process by letting them know other employers are interested in you too (but only if that's true).
    I Wish I Could Reply This Every Time I Am Asked This Question

    Illustration of a man with a beard saying can you explain this gap in your resume job requirements humor humor

    The Real Reason You're Not Getting Hired? Economic Policy Has Become Completely Unpredictable

    Tweet from Max Kennerly discussing unpredictable economic policies impacting hiring decisions and job requirements in a volatile market.

    Application On A Startup Post I Saw From Linkedin. LOL!

    Survey question asking if candidate is okay working 80 hours per week with Yes and No response buttons.

    I See Linkedin Posts Like This Every Day. No One Believes Them Though 😂

    LinkedIn post humorously describing an interview story highlighting outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    However, sometimes it's not the recruiter but the candidate themself who can hurt their chances. And it's a passive attitude that can cause a lot of damage.

    "Now is not the time to be reactive in your job search. In other words, waiting for recruiters and hiring managers to reach out to you will likely not yield the results you are looking for," Frana said.

    "Taking a proactive approach where you are actively applying to multiple jobs, layering in networking activities, and focusing on learning new skills for professional development will provide you with better results."
    This Felt Appropriate For This Sub 💀

    Funny job meme showing text about job delays with emojis illustrating frustration and homelessness, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    No Wonder Why I Never Got An Interview.... I Guess I Don't Fit Their 'Type'

    Group of professionals in business attire holding Matador Resources Company banner, illustrating outrageous job requirements challenge.

    Credit Card On File…. For An Interview?

    Email screenshot showing outrageous job requirements asking applicants to provide credit cards for interview as part of hiring process

    I Beg Your Finest Fucking Pardon

    Job requirements highlight fundraising personal ability to secure donor team and salary based on funds raised for position.

    The good news is that a 2024 survey found 65% of hiring managers are open to hiring candidates based on their unique skill set, even if they lack traditional work experience.

    So, if you trust both the process and yourself, you should eventually be able to find the right fit.
    Recruiter Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine And Can't Handle It

    Screenshot of a LinkedIn post about unprofessional candidate behavior in job requirements that made people nope out quickly.

    Is This Just A Sneaky Was To Ask How Old I Am?

    Online form showing questions about coding experience and location, illustrating outrageous job requirements in hiring processes.

    Is This Illegal Or Am I Tripping

    Screenshot of a job application question about age showing outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    Uniquely Awful Job Rejection Letter

    Rejection letter with unusual job requirements that made candidates nope out quickly in a humorous tone.

    The survey also showed that:

    1. 47% of hiring managers consider educational qualifications “important,” but only 25% seeing them as “essential”;
    2. 43% think candidates having a degree from a prestigious institution have no influence on their hiring decision;
    3. 54% believe soft skills are highly important;
    4. 48% have opted not to hire a candidate because they were lacking soft skills;
    5. 66% say soft skills can be taught.
    I've Never Seen It Spelled Out So Boldly

    Job posting with outrageous job requirements to join meetings using another name or profile, highlighting unique consultant needs.

    I Took The Front Part Of This Advice And The Latter Part Turned Out True 🗿 (Not Oc)

    Graduate in purple cap and gown with caption about job requirements and hiring challenges in preferred fields.

    I Swear Most Job Postings Nowadays Exist Just To Collect Your Data

    Man reacting to HR reposting a job on LinkedIn, illustrating outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:

    Sign in bathroom stating outrageous job requirements about smell tests if in bathroom over 10 minutes, addressing quick nope out.

    Am I Crazy Or Is This Really Unprofessional?

    Job description seeking a conservative, literate research assistant with passion, commitment, and a love of books.

    The AI Auto Reply Completely Broke Down

    Email screenshot showing a confusing job application response with humorous Star Wars references, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    Wtf Is This?

    Hiring process stages from CV screening to contract offer highlighting outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    This Absolutely Sucks

    AI interview guidelines for a Senior Technical Program Manager role with outrageous job requirements shown.

    It Is Unacceptable To Put "See Resume" In Your Work History

    Candidate profile requirements include detailed employment history verification and addressing gaps in job applications.

    I Would Rather Be Unemployed Than Gain A Job Doing This

    Job application asking for a TikTok style video showing creativity as an outrageous job requirement.

    I've About Reached My Limit

    CarMax abstract reasoning sample question shown on computer screen for job requirements assessment.

    Do People Still Even Use Monster.com?

    A humorous meme showing a doge reacting to outrageous job requirements in a creepy forest with a monstrous creature hiring.

    Rudest Rejection Ever

    Screenshot of a rejection email emphasizing strict job requirements that made candidates nope out quick from the hiring process.

    Is This Sus?

    Job application screen asking about attorney use for claims or lawsuits, showing options yes or no.

    Can’t Make This Stuff Up

    Text message exchange showing a suspicious job offer scam with an emoji holding a bat, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    Bruh. I Don't Even Want The Job Anymore. Fuck You

    Job requirements demanding detailed 10-year work history with no gaps, including part-time, military, and unemployment periods.

    Seen By Hundreds, Hired By None

    Cartoon character reacting to LinkedIn message showing job searches in a humorous take on outrageous job requirements.

    I Don't Deserve This

    Email screenshot showing outrageous job requirements and racial bias concerns in the hiring process.

    We Are Not Going Crazy…

    Social media posts discussing AI discrimination and job applicant ranking related to outrageous job requirements.

    The Only Appropriate Answer To This Question

    Comic scene showing a muscular superhero figure saying I signed a NDA, referencing outrageous job requirements and resume gaps.

    How To Politely Say “I Won’t Be Sending Over My Strategy Document Unless You Share The Salary Range”?

    Screenshot of a job follow-up email requesting a completed task before discussing second interview and salary range, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    A Lot Can Happen Under A Minute. Yes, One Minute

    Inbox on a smartphone screen showing job application emails from SafetyCulture, highlighting unusual job requirements that made people nope out.

    This Is What Goes Through My Head Scrolling Through Linkedin

    Animated fox character dressed in disguise holding a cup, illustrating outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    There Was A Rule To Hiring Folks, That Rule Is Dead It Seems

    Three people labeled fresh graduates, graduates, and employed graduates hold guns at a fourth labeled experienced worker in a job requirements meme.

    I’m On The Brink Of Doing This

    Career trajectory showing transition from Microsoft software engineer to self-employed goose farmer, highlighting outrageous job requirements.

    When All Else Fails On Linkedin

    Close-up of a curious cat with wide eyes wearing a green #opentowork frame, symbolizing outrageous job requirements and work search.

    Job Hunting In 2025

    Person progressively applying clown makeup illustrating outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quickly.

    Our Newest Employee Was Mia Then We Found This On His Desk

    Note with handwritten text saying charity accounting isn't for me, I quit, illustrating outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    I Turned Down A Job Offer And This Is 1 Of The 3 Emails I Received From The Recruiter

    Text screenshot showing a heated message about job offer rejection highlighting issues with integrity and communication.

    Do You Do This?

    Social media post humor about outrageous job requirements and using friends as job references to nope out quick.

    Recruiters Don't Want You To Know This "Preferred First Name" Hack!

    Screenshot of a job offer email showing an immediate start, illustrating outrageous job requirements that made people nope out.

    Colleges Doesn’t Add Value Anymore…

    Young woman stressed while job hunting on laptop, highlighting outrageous job requirements making people nope out quick.

    Hr Reps Of R/Recruitinghell, Why Don’t You Tell Us We’re Fired Even Though We So Clearly Are? Why Do You Do Like In The Meme?

    Woman smiling during virtual meeting with outrageously demanding job requirements in calendar invite message.

    No Country For Old Man

    Job listing with outrageous job requirements circled in red, highlighting strict candidate qualifications for talent recruiting roles.

    What Is Indeed These Days…

    Chat exchange showing a Project Manager job application with outrageous job requirements and an ambiguous employer response.

    This Really Confirms What We Suspected All Along

    Text excerpt showing outrageous job requirements, including no degrees in science or engineering allowed.

    Tech Hiring Is Scam…

    Fortune article headline about job requirements and challenges U.S. workers face applying for certain jobs in 2023.

    Long Live Capitalism…

    Young woman standing outside a university building reflecting on outrageous job requirements in tech careers.

    When They Ask For The Difference Between Data Science And Data Analytics

    Cow facing a wall labeled data science with a door labeled data analytics leading to unemployment, illustrating outrageous job requirements.

    Thinly Veiled Discrimination Question

    Job application form listing affiliations with various tech and diversity groups for outrageous job requirements.

    Delusional Ceos

    Screenshot of a CEO questioning if charging a $20 job application fee is justified to reduce underqualified submissions.

    18 Months Of Unemployment Over!

    Flow chart showing the job application process with rejections and no answers, highlighting outrageous job requirements impact.

    My Response To An Email I Received Telling Me That I Didn’t Get A Job That I Interviewed For

    Email message expressing sympathy and gratitude related to outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quick.

    It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It

    Man reacting to outrageous job requirements about AI generated resumes and AI automated job posts in office setting.

    Got Asked To Do A One Way Interview. I Refused

    Text message refusing an interview type due to outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quickly.

    This Is Unacceptable And I'm Sick Of Pretending It Is

    Email screenshot showing a job applicant expressing frustration over lack of professional follow-up in hiring process.

    I Finally Got Hired After 4,000+ Applications

    Job offer accepted message on mobile screen with option to download offer, relating to outrageous job requirements.

    Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week

    Conversation screenshot showing a job interview discussion with strict onsite interview requirements in outrageous job requirements.

    Fired Before First Day With A "Wish You Good Luck" Email

    Screenshot of an email withdrawing a job offer due to company reorganization, illustrating outrageous job requirements.

    Is This Top Or Bottom?

    Microsoft employee in office environment highlights outrageous job requirements that made people nope out quickly.

    Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…

    Text emphasizing unusual job application requirements with a hint to watch a video and Google the company first before applying.

    This Gym Is Only Hiring 20-28 Year Olds

    Hiring sign with outrageous job requirements including gym experience, specific age range, and cleaning duties for quick nope out.

    Grrrr

    Headline on Futurism about AI and career impact, highlighting outrageous job requirements and quick nopes from applicants.

    I Didn't Get A Job Because I Was Profiled As A "Video Gamer"

    Text message expressing doubt about a video gamer fitting unusual job requirements involving kindergartners.

    Took 3 Hours Of Out My Day, Bothered 3 People For References, And Got 0 Job Offers

    Elmo puppet with arms raised surrounded by flames, symbolizing outrageous job requirements causing quick rejection.

    We're So Cooked LOL, Godspeed Everyone

    Job listing for Technical Project Manager with outrageous job requirements in Irvine, CA, showing quick applicant statistics.

    I'm Done

    Animated character with blue hair sitting on a curb next to a fallen bicycle, illustrating outrageous job requirements reaction.

    When Your Boss Follows You And So Does Unemployment

    Screenshot of a social media post joking about remote work struggles and outrageous job requirements in the modern workplace.

    The Usual