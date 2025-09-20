80 Job Listings With Requirements So Ridiculous People Walked Away Immediately (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Depending on a person's experience, where they live, and what they want to do, their job search can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. (Heck, certain specialists get headhunted even while they're happily employed.) But according to some estimates, in the United States, on average, it takes around 44 days from your first application to receive an offer.
And the subreddit r/RecruitingHell offers a glimpse into what this period looks like. Filled with strange listings and jokes about endless rounds of interviews, it highlights the frustrations and absurdities that can make you feel hopeless.
This post may include affiliate links.
Thoughts?
I’m So Sick Of It
According to Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, the market remains very competitive.
"It isn't uncommon to see hundreds of applicants applying for one job. These conditions make the entire process of looking for jobs, applying to jobs, and interviewing for jobs frustrating," she told Bored Panda.
"Add to that, candidates report getting ghosted by employers, and the overall effort job seekers put into landing a job feels very high and draining."
Found This Post On Linkedin. Ontario Is Absolutely Doing The Right Thing. 💯 🇨🇦
A Joke
Most of the jobs I’ve had, in almost 40 years in the paid workforce, I could have done as an after-school job when I was a teenager. You do NOT have to be very smart to work in the typical U.S. corporate workplace.
It Do Be Like That🥴
In the face of these challenges, Frana said it remains important for job seekers to tailor their applications—including their resumes and cover letters—for each position they apply to.
"However, there are a few other strategies to execute that can help people have more success gaining visibility with hiring teams," she added.
"Networking and having conversations with people you know, reaching out and introducing yourself to people who work at the companies you are interested in, and working to make sure your digital profiles have a solid personal brand that positions you as an expert in your field can increase your visibility."
Intresting! Any Thoughts?
That's horrible, I don't care what race somebody is. If somebody from a different race is more qualified they should be hired. I hope you turned those racist jerks into the EEOC or whatever it's called if you're not in the US.
Lmaooooo 😩
From R/Meirl
I wrote one about 25 years ago. 😂 I just update certain words to make it specific now.
Almost 9 In 10 Hr Leaders Say They Avaoid Hiring Recent Grads
Furthermore, the career expert highlighted that it's imperative to follow up on your job applications and send thank-you notes after interviews. "It shows employers you remain interested in the position they are looking to fill," she explained.
When doing this, FlexJobs recommends that you:
- Find the right email and contact the hiring manager directly.
- Be professional.
- Be brief.
- Ask a question to justify your follow-up.
- Express interest in the company (for example, by following it on LinkedIn).
and if a company shows they're considering you, speed up the hiring process by letting them know other employers are interested in you too (but only if that's true).
I Wish I Could Reply This Every Time I Am Asked This Question
I have a small gap in my resume and I wrote a brief description of what I was doing at the time. Nearly everyone I've interviewed with has thanked me for including it. Most of them appreciate the honesty. Of course I wasn't in jail or anything negative at the time, so I can understand if someone doesn't want to disclose. In any case you shouldn't HAVE to.
The Real Reason You're Not Getting Hired? Economic Policy Has Become Completely Unpredictable
Application On A Startup Post I Saw From Linkedin. LOL!
I See Linkedin Posts Like This Every Day. No One Believes Them Though 😂
However, sometimes it's not the recruiter but the candidate themself who can hurt their chances. And it's a passive attitude that can cause a lot of damage.
"Now is not the time to be reactive in your job search. In other words, waiting for recruiters and hiring managers to reach out to you will likely not yield the results you are looking for," Frana said.
"Taking a proactive approach where you are actively applying to multiple jobs, layering in networking activities, and focusing on learning new skills for professional development will provide you with better results."
This Felt Appropriate For This Sub 💀
No Wonder Why I Never Got An Interview.... I Guess I Don't Fit Their 'Type'
All young, all white…..Young Republicans Club?
Credit Card On File…. For An Interview?
I Beg Your Finest Fucking Pardon
In that case, why not just support yourself by personal fundraising (GoFundMe, panhandling, etc.), and cut out the middleman?
The good news is that a 2024 survey found 65% of hiring managers are open to hiring candidates based on their unique skill set, even if they lack traditional work experience.
So, if you trust both the process and yourself, you should eventually be able to find the right fit.
Recruiter Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine And Can't Handle It
Is This Just A Sneaky Was To Ask How Old I Am?
There's always so much else to infer a candidate's age that they wouldn't really need this anyway. BTW It's only really a US thing that you don't include age/DoB on the job application/CV. I only came across it once vetting for a position based in NY (I was in CH, international team) and it stuck out as very strange, but his university history made it pretty obvious how old he was. Which was 52, for a programming position. He got the job, was technically competent, but didn't really fit, lasted about 6 months IIRC, but nothing to do with his age,
Is This Illegal Or Am I Tripping
Uniquely Awful Job Rejection Letter
I'm under the impression that my fate was decided by rock/paper/scissors.
The survey also showed that:
- 47% of hiring managers consider educational qualifications “important,” but only 25% seeing them as “essential”;
- 43% think candidates having a degree from a prestigious institution have no influence on their hiring decision;
- 54% believe soft skills are highly important;
- 48% have opted not to hire a candidate because they were lacking soft skills;
- 66% say soft skills can be taught.
I've Never Seen It Spelled Out So Boldly
Prompt: There is clearly something wrong here. What's going on? Why the sinister requirements? AI responce: 1. The Most Likely Scenario: "Body Shopping" or Shadow Staffing This is a common but unethical practice in some consulting circles. What it is: The company ("Upward Tech") has likely sold a client on a project by claiming to have a team of expert, senior, on-shore (e.g., North American or European) engineers. In reality, they may not have those people or want to pay for them. The Deception: They hire you, potentially at a lower rate (e.g., if you are in a country with a lower cost of living), and have you pretend to be "John Smith from Upward Tech's Austin office" during calls. The client believes they are getting a local, senior expert but are actually getting someone else.
I Took The Front Part Of This Advice And The Latter Part Turned Out True 🗿 (Not Oc)
Never major in something you hate—regardless of how good the employment prospects are. You’ll be working for several decades, and no matter what your job is, it will k**l your soul. So make the most of college. Major in something you like that you’re good at; party; and make good friends. Those good memories will have to hold you for a while.
I Swear Most Job Postings Nowadays Exist Just To Collect Your Data
Well, it's not really a lie, they just haven't found that person who aligns with their needs.
10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:
Am I Crazy Or Is This Really Unprofessional?
Oxymoronic to want a literate, well read, intellectually curious who is also conservative and anti woke.
The AI Auto Reply Completely Broke Down
Wtf Is This?
This Absolutely Sucks
It'll be a cold day in Hell when I interview with a d**n machine for a job.
It Is Unacceptable To Put "See Resume" In Your Work History
I Would Rather Be Unemployed Than Gain A Job Doing This
This application doesn't actually require you to be in the video. Personally, I would use my cat, who is only 25 in people years.
I've About Reached My Limit
Do People Still Even Use Monster.com?
Or the newspaper? I remember looking for jobs in the classified section when I was younger. And Monster used to be THE site to find employment. 😂
Rudest Rejection Ever
I don't have a problem with this. We rightly cheer applicants who send rude messages about sloppy and disrespectful recruitment processes, and I see no reason why the reverse isn't acceptable. If you can't be bothered to make sure your application matches the job you're applying for, there's no reason for an employer to take you seriously.
Is This Sus?
Let me rephrase: "Are you in a protected class and going to sue us if you don't get promoted fast enough?"
Bruh. I Don't Even Want The Job Anymore. Fuck You
Seen By Hundreds, Hired By None
I Don't Deserve This
We Are Not Going Crazy…
The Only Appropriate Answer To This Question
How To Politely Say “I Won’t Be Sending Over My Strategy Document Unless You Share The Salary Range”?
Never work for free. These tasks that get assigned before a job is offered….they’re just trying to weasel out of paying people.
A Lot Can Happen Under A Minute. Yes, One Minute
OK, so they set up their systems so that when an organisational element that was part of the recruitment process received an application, they notify the applicant. They thought that was important. I agree. I don't care if it is OTT. It happens because they respect applicants, as they should.
This Is What Goes Through My Head Scrolling Through Linkedin
There Was A Rule To Hiring Folks, That Rule Is Dead It Seems
I’m On The Brink Of Doing This
When All Else Fails On Linkedin
Job Hunting In 2025
Our Newest Employee Was Mia Then We Found This On His Desk
You should have been suspicious when he claimed his name was Mia.
I Turned Down A Job Offer And This Is 1 Of The 3 Emails I Received From The Recruiter
Do You Do This?
A long time ago (25 years I think) I worked at a university. One day a guy came in to the office, handed me his business card and a $100 bill. He asked if I would type out a letter saying he had graduated from our Masters program. Apparently his employer had caught him lying on his resume and he needed something to confirm he had the degree. The best part is that he was the Director of HR. 🤣🤣 I was a little offended that he only offered $100. 😂 My boss told him to get lost and kept his business card. I don't know what happened to him, but I assume he lost his job. Idiot.
Recruiters Don't Want You To Know This "Preferred First Name" Hack!
Colleges Doesn’t Add Value Anymore…
Hr Reps Of R/Recruitinghell, Why Don’t You Tell Us We’re Fired Even Though We So Clearly Are? Why Do You Do Like In The Meme?
No Country For Old Man
What Is Indeed These Days…
This Really Confirms What We Suspected All Along
So what kind of job is it? My son is a Mechanical Engineer with a Bachelor's degree. He's been with his company for about 15 years and is 1of a few people that is certified in and is sent all over the country to teach people how to use Solid Works.
Tech Hiring Is Scam…
Long Live Capitalism…
When They Ask For The Difference Between Data Science And Data Analytics
Thinly Veiled Discrimination Question
"It totally won't have any effect on your hiring... Why are we asking in the first place? Oh, you know, reasons..."
Delusional Ceos
18 Months Of Unemployment Over!
My Response To An Email I Received Telling Me That I Didn’t Get A Job That I Interviewed For
It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It
Got Asked To Do A One Way Interview. I Refused
This Is Unacceptable And I'm Sick Of Pretending It Is
I Finally Got Hired After 4,000+ Applications
Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week
Fired Before First Day With A "Wish You Good Luck" Email
Is This Top Or Bottom?
Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…
Why the fvck do they think people work? 😂 I just can’t with these employers who want you to pretend you’re madly in love with them. I’m sorry they didn’t get loved enough as children, but they should really seek therapy for their extreme need for reassurance.
This Gym Is Only Hiring 20-28 Year Olds
Grrrr
I can see Engineering and Architecture going this way also....
I Didn't Get A Job Because I Was Profiled As A "Video Gamer"
Took 3 Hours Of Out My Day, Bothered 3 People For References, And Got 0 Job Offers
Only 3? Many people take many more hour and undergo many more interviews!
We're So Cooked LOL, Godspeed Everyone
I'm Done
When Your Boss Follows You And So Does Unemployment
Can't do that with my job, all calls are recorded and somehow they have videos of our computer screens. I am literally tied to my work PC 8 to 5 every day except for lunch and breaks. If we aren't taking calls 1 of the managers will send us a msg. If you don't go back to calls they will send a text.