And the subreddit r/RecruitingHell offers a glimpse into what this period looks like. Filled with strange listings and jokes about endless rounds of interviews, it highlights the frustrations and absurdities that can make you feel hopeless.

Depending on a person's experience, where they live, and what they want to do, their job search can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. (Heck, certain specialists get headhunted even while they're happily employed.) But according to some estimates, in the United States, on average, it takes around 44 days from your first application to receive an offer.

According to Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, the market remains very competitive. "It isn't uncommon to see hundreds of applicants applying for one job. These conditions make the entire process of looking for jobs, applying to jobs, and interviewing for jobs frustrating," she told Bored Panda. "Add to that, candidates report getting ghosted by employers, and the overall effort job seekers put into landing a job feels very high and draining."

In the face of these challenges, Frana said it remains important for job seekers to tailor their applications—including their resumes and cover letters—for each position they apply to. "However, there are a few other strategies to execute that can help people have more success gaining visibility with hiring teams," she added. "Networking and having conversations with people you know, reaching out and introducing yourself to people who work at the companies you are interested in, and working to make sure your digital profiles have a solid personal brand that positions you as an expert in your field can increase your visibility." ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the career expert highlighted that it's imperative to follow up on your job applications and send thank-you notes after interviews. "It shows employers you remain interested in the position they are looking to fill," she explained. When doing this, FlexJobs recommends that you: Find the right email and contact the hiring manager directly. Be professional. Be brief. Ask a question to justify your follow-up. Express interest in the company (for example, by following it on LinkedIn). and if a company shows they're considering you, speed up the hiring process by letting them know other employers are interested in you too (but only if that's true).

However, sometimes it's not the recruiter but the candidate themself who can hurt their chances. And it's a passive attitude that can cause a lot of damage. "Now is not the time to be reactive in your job search. In other words, waiting for recruiters and hiring managers to reach out to you will likely not yield the results you are looking for," Frana said. "Taking a proactive approach where you are actively applying to multiple jobs, layering in networking activities, and focusing on learning new skills for professional development will provide you with better results."

The good news is that a 2024 survey found 65% of hiring managers are open to hiring candidates based on their unique skill set, even if they lack traditional work experience. So, if you trust both the process and yourself, you should eventually be able to find the right fit.

The survey also showed that: 47% of hiring managers consider educational qualifications “important,” but only 25% seeing them as “essential”; 43% think candidates having a degree from a prestigious institution have no influence on their hiring decision; 54% believe soft skills are highly important; 48% have opted not to hire a candidate because they were lacking soft skills; 66% say soft skills can be taught. ADVERTISEMENT

