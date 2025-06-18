Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Ignores Partner’s Request To Make Fence Around Pool For Kids’ Safety, She Just Shuts It Down
Man and woman sitting indoors by pool, highlighting lack of fence for kids' safety around the water area.
Parenting

Man Ignores Partner’s Request To Make Fence Around Pool For Kids’ Safety, She Just Shuts It Down

When it comes to having young kids around, you have to take some safety precautions. Accidents happen quickly, and children are at higher risk of having them than you might think. Just ask any parent who’s had to rush their little one to an emergency room after a mishap at home.

One concerned mom refuses to open the family pool until her husband installs a fence around it, complete with a security gate. Her kids say she’s ruining their summer, but she won’t budge. Now, she’s asking an online community if putting her foot down makes her a jerk.

    Image credits: megafilm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Concerned for the safety of her younger kids, she’s refused to open the pool for summer until her husband installs a fence around it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her kids are complaining that she’s ruining their summer, but she’s adamant, explaining that drownings happen all too quickly

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The worried woman says her husband claims he has no time to set up a fence, but won’t hire anyone else to do it either

    Image credits: nitwhitts

    At her wits’ end, she’s now turned to netizens to ask if refusing to open the pool makes her a jerk

    For three years, OP has begged her partner to fence off the pool outside their kitchen. With two toddlers, three older kids, and a sliding glass door opening directly to a 10-foot-deep pool, she’s been sounding the alarm. Her partner? He says, “Just watch them.” She’s done waiting politely, though.

    Previously, OP has tried everything: child-proof locks, alarms, and rerouting everyone through the front door. But the garage is through that same slider, and no one sticks to the plan. The older kids forget, her partner ignores it, and the two youngest, aged three and five, are fast and curious. A missed moment could mean tragedy.

    Now it’s summer, and she’s putting her foot down. No fence? No pool. Her kids say she’s the Grinch of July, and her partner won’t hire help because “no one builds like he can.” Meanwhile, relatives are mad that they can’t come over to swim. OP, however, stubbornly refuses to risk a child’s life for convenience.

    Money complicates everything. It’s not OP’s house, not her bank account, and not her call, technically. But she’s the parent chasing toddlers near a body of water. So, following netizens’ advice, she’s learning how to dig the post holes herself, if only to reclaim a little peace of mind.

    Image credits: 936072494 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, she seems to be the only person in her family aware that drownings happen fast. Her partner palming 100% of the safety of their kids off to her is problematic, too. So, why is it that moms are typically disproportionately saddled with the full labor of running a household? We went looking for answers.

    In their article for PsyPost, Darby Saxby and Lizzie Aviv write that there’s an invisible dimension of household labor that unfolds behind the scenes: the cognitive effort that goes into anticipating needs, planning, organizing, and delegating household tasks. 

    New research has found that this cognitive dimension of housework, often called the “mental load,” is divided even more unevenly within couples than the physical dimension, and it seems to take a particular mental health toll on women.

    According to The Gentle Counsellor website, historically, women have been assigned the roles of caregivers and homemakers. Despite progress in gender roles and increased representation of women in the workplace, traditional gender norms continue to influence what should be outdated domestic dynamics by now.

    Constantly juggling multiple roles and responsibilities can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout, and the pressure to meet societal expectations of the “perfect” mother, wife, and professional can intensify feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

    OP’s insistence that her partner does his fair share for safety shouldn’t be such a big deal, but she’s up against generations of gender inequality. Perhaps she should send her whining kids in her partner’s direction next time they complain – let’s see how he deals with being called the pool party pooper all summer.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Should she put more pressure on her partner, or roll up her sleeves and install the fence herself? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers came to the swift conclusion that the worried woman was not the jerk in this equation

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Hubby says they don't need it + OP says she, personally, doesn't have the money. Alrighty then! I suggest a meeting with their homeowners insurance agent, a personal injury lawyer, some police officers, EMTs, ER doctors + anyone else that can get Jell0-for-brains hubby to learn *HOW* expensive it will be when someone is hurt or unalived in or around the pool. Sometimes it takes less than 30 seconds for bad things to happen.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sheila_graham_9655 avatar
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The yard is fenced in, good. There are two children ages 5 and 3. The pool needs a chain link with a gate. A friend of mine lost his son in a drowning accident in the backyard pool (which was gated but not latched.) It happened so fast. The responsible, sober, caring parents were very safety conscious.bit accidents happen.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I couldn't live like this tbh. OP has no say in anything, no access or idea about their financial situation and no retirement plan.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
