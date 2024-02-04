Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Wasn’t Pretty Enough To Deserve Him”: Man Exposes Fiancée’s BFF, Hits Her Where It Hurts
Relationships

“I Wasn’t Pretty Enough To Deserve Him”: Man Exposes Fiancée’s BFF, Hits Her Where It Hurts

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the many ways that friends make us happy is they celebrate our victories. However, when Reddit user Creepystuffthrow got engaged to the man she was dating, her bestie wasn’t stoked about it. On the contrary.

Taking to the ‘Am I the [Jerk?]‘ community, the woman expressed her sorrow about the unexpected turn of events that followed the joyous occasion.

Bitter and jealous, the lady not only told the fiancé that Creepystuffthrow was too unattractive for him, but also had the nerve to suggest herself as a potential partner instead.

Your best friend is supposed to be a pillar of trust and support

Image credits: AllGo / pexels (not the actual photo)

But recently, this woman learned that her bestie tried to steal her fiancé

Image credits: Thirdman / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: creepystuffthrow

Is all really fair in love and war?

I think we all can agree that trying to steal another person’s partner is one of the worst indiscretions in romance.

But why do Julie and other people do it? A 2022 study published in the Journal of Sex Research looked at 187 heterosexual married couples to find an answer to that question.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, each participant rated their and their partner’s personalities and summarized their own poaching experiences. The researchers then evaluated each person according to the Big Five and Dark Triad personality traits. (The Big Five traits are extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to new experiences; the Dark Triad includes narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.)

The researchers discovered that men with low levels of conscientiousness and high levels of Machiavellianism were most likely to attempt to poach someone’s partner, but men who had the most success with this had high levels of psychopathy and low agreeableness.

“Higher psychopathy and Machiavellianism … proved to be the most important predictors of poaching experiences in both men and women,” the study said.

Machiavellianism is characterized by interpersonal manipulation, deceit, cynicism, and lack of morality, while psychopathy is defined as having a deficiency in emotional responses, a lack of empathy, and poor behavior controls.

On the other hand, the women most successful at poaching showed high extraversion, openness, and psychopathy.

However, according to David Tzall, PsyD, a licensed psychologist based in Brooklyn, personality traits aren’t the only factors that cause poaching. Confidence can also play a part.

“An individual might also poach because they do not think highly of themselves,” he told Best Life. “By befriending another and lying in wait, you do not have to be vulnerable from the get-go and lay the groundwork for a relationship.”

So Julie’s attempt to undermine her best friend’s relationship reflects not just jealousy, but also a lack of moral and emotional integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

People unanimously said that the author of the post was absolutely entitled to her reaction

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bff needs to learn what are inside your head thoughts and thoughts your share. I understand being jealous, but that’s something you workout for yourself, not something you use to try and break other people apart.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will probably get downvoted for this but "Sapiosexual" is officially (and I guess ironically) the dumbest new sexuality term I've ever had the misfortune to look up. FFS you can just say your fiance values brains over looks it does NOT require a "scientific" term like that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bff needs to learn what are inside your head thoughts and thoughts your share. I understand being jealous, but that’s something you workout for yourself, not something you use to try and break other people apart.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will probably get downvoted for this but "Sapiosexual" is officially (and I guess ironically) the dumbest new sexuality term I've ever had the misfortune to look up. FFS you can just say your fiance values brains over looks it does NOT require a "scientific" term like that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda