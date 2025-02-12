Gay Woman Shocked To Find She’s The Only One Not Allowed Plus-One At Bestie’s Wedding, Seeks Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

As you grow up, you realize that there are very few people who “live and let live,” and more who have a problem with just letting folks be who they are. Beware, for such folks might be disguised as someone you know or might even be your closest friends.

Just look at Reddit user One_Artichoke_7920, whose teenage friend turned out to be homophobic as she allowed all bridesmaids a plus-one except for the gay poster. Now our protagonist was confused about whether to attend the wedding or not as she was part of the bridal party!

Unfortunately, the world still consists of people who don’t accept others for who they are

The poster’s teenage friend is getting married and she’s a bridesmaid, so she asked the bride about bringing her girlfriend to the wedding

Image credits: One_Artichoke_7920

The bride said no as they had not invited “other guests,” but the poster found out that she was the only bridesmaid who was not allowed a plus-one

Image credits: One_Artichoke_7920

She felt that the groom had a problem with them being the only queer couple at the wedding party, so she was confused about going to the wedding

Today’s story is about how a bride and groom displayed to the world just how homophobic they are. What happened is that the original poster (OP) is going to her teenage friend’s wedding in April, where she is one of three bridesmaids, and informally also the maid of honor.

When she received the wedding invitation, it didn’t say anything about her plus-one, but she wanted to bring her girlfriend of 2 years along with her, so she asked the bride. In fact, our girl also offered to pay any additional costs for her girlfriend, but the answer was negative from her friend as they had said no to “other guests.”

Well, OP stays 4 hours away from the bride and the couple has not even met her girlfriend, so the poster was fine with it and made arrangements so that her girlfriend would travel with her and share the hotel but not attend the wedding. Now this is where the plot thickens because apparently, the poster found out that the other bridesmaids were bringing along their significant others and she was the only one denied a plus-one!

One day, when the poster, her girlfriend, and the bride were having dinner, she probably felt guilty and then invited OP’s girlfriend to an “after after party,” but just a few minutes later, she stated that she would have to ask the groom. Obviously, the girlfriend felt insulted by this whole treatment and now the poster was torn on whether she should attend it or not.

Even her mom and sister found this behavior quite rude, and from the bride’s actions, they reached the conclusion that the groom was hesitating as they would be the only queer couple in the wedding party. When the poster vented online, folks stated that this was a clear case of homophobia!

A study shows that in 2001, 53% of respondents stated they believed gay or lesbian relations to be morally wrong. In 2022 this number had fallen to 25%, but it again saw an increase in 2024 at 33%. This just proves that homophobia is on the rise, and today’s story is a perfect example of how anyone you are close with can be homophobic.

Folks online called out the bride and groom for their terrible actions towards a close friend. Some only pointed their fingers at the groom, but others said that the bride was not backing her friend but supporting her groom, so she was equally responsible for this discrimination.

Research has also found that if homosexuals face such discrimination, it can have a negative impact on their well-being and also cause stress. A lot of people expressed their sympathy towards the poster and her girlfriend, and they felt bad that the couple had to go through this all because of someone that they actually trusted.

Most of them said that she should not attend the wedding, as clearly, these people were not her real friends. Some even said that it would be insulting if she did attend the wedding because in denying her a plus-one, they had disrespected her in a big way. Honestly, even we agree that there’s no need to take the 4-hour drive for someone who doesn’t even accept her.

If you were in the poster’s shoes, would you bail out of the wedding or go out of guilt for canceling? Also, would you be able to forgive a friend who did this to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online pointed out that this was clearly homophobia and even advised her against going to the wedding

