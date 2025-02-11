Dad Chooses Wife Over Daughter, Skips Her Wedding After She Doesn’t Take Stepmom Dress Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are a mix of emotions, expectations, and let’s be real, drama. It’s practically a tradition, right up there with awkward toasts from uncles who’ve had one too many. One second you’re picking out flowers, and the next, you’re playing referee between relatives who seem to think your big day is actually about them.

And for one bride, the drama reached a whole new level when her stepmom demanded an apology for who knows what, while her dad issued a list of ridiculous rules and threatened to bail if she didn’t comply. Solid parenting, 10/10.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Weddings are supposed to bring people together, but sometimes they just bring out the worst in some people

Share icon

Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One bride’s dad decides to skip his daughter’s wedding after her stepmom throws a fit for not being invited dress shopping, despite declaring she wants nothing to do with the wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: studiopeace / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After not being invited to the engagement party, the stepmom excludes herself from the wedding planning, but gets upset when the bride takes her mom dress shopping

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bride’s dad demands she apologize to her stepmom and abide by his 8 strict rules for the wedding, or he and his wife won’t be attending

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: -here_we_are-

The bride refuses to apologize for not taking her stepmom dress shopping, telling her dad she doesn’t care about his rules

For one bride, let’s call her Jenny, the biggest challenge wasn’t picking between chocolate or berries for the cake (although it’s an obvious choice); it was dealing with her dad and stepmom, who decided her wedding was their personal battleground. It all started when Jenny got engaged and her mom hosted a lovely engagement party.

Sweet, right? Well, not for stepmom “Ava,” who apparently took the whole thing as a personal betrayal. She was so hurt that she declared, in true dramatic fashion, that if she wasn’t going to be included in everything, she didn’t want to be involved at all. Be careful what you wish for, Ava; you might just get it.

Jenny, being the reasonable human in this equation, respected Ava’s wishes and included her in some things, but not all. That seemed fair, until Ava decided that wasn’t good enough and removed herself entirely from the wedding after Jenny took her bio mom and maid of honor dress shopping, instead of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, but the fun wasn’t over. Enter dad, who vanished for a month after the dress incident, only to return with an actual list of demands. That’s right. Eight whole rules, including banning Jenny’s mom from being anywhere near the stage and making sure he had control over the ceremony. And the cherry on top? He threatened to storm out if she didn’t comply.

Jenny, thankfully, wasn’t having any of it. She shut it down faster than a bakery running out of cake samples, telling him she wouldn’t be following his ridiculous demands. And so, the dad did what any “loving” parent would do, he RSVP’d “No” and booked himself a vacation instead. Because nothing says “I love you” quite like making your daughter’s wedding all about you and your feelings, right?

Share icon

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Jenny’s dad and stepmom weren’t focused on her happiness; they were focused on their own feelings, their own power, and their own need to control the narrative. This is textbook narcissism. Rather than supporting Jenny, they pulled the old guilt-trip-and-manipulation combo, using emotional blackmail to force her into compliance. When that didn’t work? Silent treatment and withdrawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of behavior is exhausting, and unfortunately, it’s common in families where one or more members crave control. The best move? Do what Jenny did—set firm boundaries, refuse to engage in the power struggle, and, if necessary, let them remove themselves from the situation. You can’t make people be happy for you, but you can refuse to let them ruin your joy.

Besides, she had already spent her life being the “peacemaker” of her family, a role that often lands on kids in blended families whether they like it or not. She was the one constantly trying to keep everyone happy, smoothing things over, and making sure no one felt left out. But guess what? That’s not her job.

Being forced into emotional labor from a young age can be exhausting. It teaches kids that their feelings come second to keeping the peace, which isn’t exactly a great life lesson. At some point, you have to say, “Nope, not my circus, not my monkeys,” and let people deal with their own emotions. Jenny finally did that, and while it may have ruffled some feathers, it also gave her the freedom to actually enjoy her own wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what do you think? Was our bride right to put her foot down, or should she have bent over backward to keep the family happy? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the bride, saying she is not a jerk in this story and arguing that her dad and stepmom are only interested in their own well-being