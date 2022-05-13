While I have worked on many projects that I'm proud of, the one I hold most dear to my heart is Pixel Planet Today.

Pixel Planet Today is a climate design venture that pairs facts about the planet and environmental news with pixel art designs. By combining minimal, yet nostalgic artwork and environmental awareness, the goal of the project is to add a bit of quirkiness to the dread that is climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Raising an appreciation for the planet and its systems is more important than ever, and the best way I can help is through my art

You can learn more about the project at our website or see all the posts on our social media down below.

More info: pixelplanettoday.com | Instagram | Facebook | app.wedonthavetime.org