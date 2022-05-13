1k+views
I Combine Pixel Art, Environmental And Animal Facts In My Project Called “Pixel Planet Today” (70 Pics)
1k+views
While I have worked on many projects that I'm proud of, the one I hold most dear to my heart is Pixel Planet Today.
Pixel Planet Today is a climate design venture that pairs facts about the planet and environmental news with pixel art designs. By combining minimal, yet nostalgic artwork and environmental awareness, the goal of the project is to add a bit of quirkiness to the dread that is climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Raising an appreciation for the planet and its systems is more important than ever, and the best way I can help is through my art
You can learn more about the project at our website or see all the posts on our social media down below.
More info: pixelplanettoday.com | Instagram | Facebook | app.wedonthavetime.org
This post may include affiliate links.
Post 919
Read more about the vertical forest.
I started Pixel Planet Today as a 'Design 365' project in 2019, with the intent of posting every day for one year. However, thanks to sustained love for the daily designs, it has now reached 1,000 posts! Other than posting these close-to-daily posts, I've also expanded the project to include Giphy animations, a newsletter, and eco-friendly stickers.
Post 951
Read more facts about whopping cranes.
I read this like whopping was describing the crane itself, like "600 whopping cranes, 600 amazing cranes"
If you are curious about how my story began... well it was like many great tales: on an ordinary, mundane day. I, a recent college grad and future founding member of Terrabyte, was at my regular 9 to 5 gig. It was a comfortable position, designing websites for a financial tech company. But as I sat at my desk, I found myself yearning for something more.
Post 978
Read more about the benefits of tree paper.
Post 331
Read more about environmental statistics uncovered by the UN.
I've always had this profound fascination with our planet, a deep-seated love for design. But there I was, dedicating my skills to building platforms for banks. I recalled seeing other artists embarking on Design-365 challenges—where they pledged to create a unique design daily for an entire year. Inspired, I decided to start my own challenge.
Post 963
Read more about wildlife population declines.
But I wanted to add a twist. Not only would I create a design each day, but I would also pair it with a fascinating fact about our natural world. It was this decision that marked the genesis of Pixel Planet Today. This project, born out of a year's worth of designs, continues to thrive, even after that first year has come and gone.
Post 515
Read more about buying used clothing.
As I persisted with my Pixel Planet Today creations, my mind was constantly brimming with fresh ideas on how I could make a difference and contribute to our planet's preservation. This led to our team's second and most recent endeavor, Pinekeepers. This innovative project aspires to convert the in-game concept of saving trees into real-life tree planting.
Post 583
Read more about the seagrass.
Post 066
Read more about coral reefs.
The game is currently under development, but we're immensely excited about the progress we're making. We take great delight in sharing snippets of our journey on our social media platforms and through our 'little-bytes' newsletter. It's an adventure that we're thrilled to have you join us on.
Post 423
Read more on vultures.
What will happen when the main character wakes up in the middle of the desert?
Post 754
Read more about the Steller's sea cow.
Post 969
Read more about bull sharks' ability.
Post 418
Read more about sea otters and other animals that have been saved.
Post 967
Post 984
Read more about the palm oil ban.
But I make palm oil on my hand all the time! Do Indonesian's hands sweat a lot?
Post 986
Read more about the harm of food waste.
Post 439
Read more about the area dedicated to cars.
Post 965
Read more about dragonflies and damselflies.
Damselflies... damn selfies? Gosh, so many words to look up in this site 😅 and my "autocorrect read" is no help at all.
Post 995
Read more about the environmental impact of concrete.
And oil companies pollute more than 2/3 of the total population of the planet :O
Post 685
Read more about the Earth’s forests.
Post 989
Read more about the oil wells getting plugged.
Post 779
Post 966
Read more about the retiring power plants.
Post 996
Post 594
Read more about the effects of a Saharan mega-solar farm.