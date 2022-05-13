While I have worked on many projects that I'm proud of, the one I hold most dear to my heart is Pixel Planet Today.

Pixel Planet Today is a climate design venture that pairs facts about the planet and environmental news with pixel art designs. By combining minimal, yet nostalgic artwork and environmental awareness, the goal of the project is to add a bit of quirkiness to the dread that is climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Raising an appreciation for the planet and its systems is more important than ever, and the best way I can help is through my art

You can learn more about the project at our website or see all the posts on our social media down below.

More info: pixelplanettoday.com | Instagram | Facebook | app.wedonthavetime.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Post 919

Post 919

Read more about the vertical forest.

Report

26points
Sammy Harper
POST
RandomAlfalfa
RandomAlfalfa
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The world is a strange place but also very nice

6
6points
reply

I started Pixel Planet Today as a 'Design 365' project in 2019, with the intent of posting every day for one year. However, thanks to sustained love for the daily designs, it has now reached 1,000 posts! Other than posting these close-to-daily posts, I've also expanded the project to include Giphy animations, a newsletter, and eco-friendly stickers.
#2

Post 951

Post 951

Read more facts about whopping cranes.

Report

25points
Sammy Harper
POST
Aden Lawyer
Aden Lawyer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read this like whopping was describing the crane itself, like "600 whopping cranes, 600 amazing cranes"

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If you are curious about how my story began... well it was like many great tales: on an ordinary, mundane day. I, a recent college grad and future founding member of Terrabyte, was at my regular 9 to 5 gig. It was a comfortable position, designing websites for a financial tech company. But as I sat at my desk, I found myself yearning for something more.
#3

Post 978

Post 978

Read more about the benefits of tree paper.

Report

24points
Sammy Harper
POST
#4

Post 331

Post 331

Read more about environmental statistics uncovered by the UN.

Report

21points
Sammy Harper
POST
View more comments

I've always had this profound fascination with our planet, a deep-seated love for design. But there I was, dedicating my skills to building platforms for banks. I recalled seeing other artists embarking on Design-365 challenges—where they pledged to create a unique design daily for an entire year. Inspired, I decided to start my own challenge.
#5

Post 963

Post 963

Read more about wildlife population declines.

Report

19points
Sammy Harper
POST
View more comments
#6

Post 983

Post 983

Read more about genetic diversity.

Report

19points
Sammy Harper
POST

But I wanted to add a twist. Not only would I create a design each day, but I would also pair it with a fascinating fact about our natural world. It was this decision that marked the genesis of Pixel Planet Today. This project, born out of a year's worth of designs, continues to thrive, even after that first year has come and gone.
#7

Post 515

Post 515

Read more about buying used clothing.

Report

17points
Sammy Harper
POST
#8

Post 976

Post 976

Read more about the benefits of trees.

Report

15points
Sammy Harper
POST

As I persisted with my Pixel Planet Today creations, my mind was constantly brimming with fresh ideas on how I could make a difference and contribute to our planet's preservation. This led to our team's second and most recent endeavor, Pinekeepers. This innovative project aspires to convert the in-game concept of saving trees into real-life tree planting.
#9

Post 583

Post 583

Read more about the seagrass.

Report

15points
Sammy Harper
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Post 066

Post 066

Read more about coral reefs.

Report

14points
Sammy Harper
POST
Aden Lawyer
Aden Lawyer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the coral! I went to a reef once and it was so cool

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The game is currently under development, but we're immensely excited about the progress we're making. We take great delight in sharing snippets of our journey on our social media platforms and through our 'little-bytes' newsletter. It's an adventure that we're thrilled to have you join us on.
#11

Post 423

Post 423

Read more on vultures.

Report

14points
Sammy Harper
POST
Aden Lawyer
Aden Lawyer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What will happen when the main character wakes up in the middle of the desert?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Post 987

Post 987

Read more benefits of trees.

Report

13points
Sammy Harper
POST
#13

Post 891

Post 891

Read more about the cost of climate change.

Report

12points
Sammy Harper
POST
#14

Post 754

Post 754

Read more about the Steller's sea cow.

Report

12points
Sammy Harper
POST
#15

Post 969

Post 969

Read more about bull sharks' ability.

Report

11points
Sammy Harper
POST
#16

Post 418

Post 418

Read more about sea otters and other animals that have been saved.

Report

11points
Sammy Harper
POST
Aden Lawyer
Aden Lawyer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Otters are so cute. SPREAD THE CUTENESS!!!

4
4points
reply
#17

Post 967

Post 967

Read more about the canyon beneath Denman Glacier... or read about the glacier melt.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
#18

Post 984

Post 984

Read more about the palm oil ban.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
Aden Lawyer
Aden Lawyer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I make palm oil on my hand all the time! Do Indonesian's hands sweat a lot?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Post 986

Post 986

Read more about the harm of food waste.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
#20

Post 999

Post 999

Read more about the decision to list it as extinct.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
#21

Post 439

Post 439

Read more about the area dedicated to cars.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
View more comments
#22

Post 650

Post 650

Read more about France's decision.

Report

10points
Sammy Harper
POST
#23

Post 965

Post 965

Read more about dragonflies and damselflies.

Report

9points
Sammy Harper
POST
Teampandas GF
Teampandas GF
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damselflies... damn selfies? Gosh, so many words to look up in this site 😅 and my "autocorrect read" is no help at all.

1
1point
reply
#24

Post 995

Post 995

Read more about the environmental impact of concrete.

Report

9points
Sammy Harper
POST
Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And oil companies pollute more than 2/3 of the total population of the planet :O

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Post 675

Post 675

Read more about the world's worst mammalian swimmers.

Report

9points
Sammy Harper
POST
#26

Post 277

Post 277

Read more about how much fuel it takes to get to outer space.

Report

8points
Sammy Harper
POST
#27

Post 580

Post 580

Read more about Dr. John Francis' journey and accomplishments.

Report

8points
Sammy Harper
POST
#28

Post 685

Post 685

Read more about the Earth’s forests.

Report

8points
Sammy Harper
POST
#29

Post 954

Post 954

Read more about the SEC's goal.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
#30

Post 970

Post 970

Read more about wind energy in the UK.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
#31

Post 989

Post 989

Read more about the oil wells getting plugged.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gas has gone, we can't pump it :P

0
0points
reply
#32

Post 990

Post 990

Read more about spiders.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
#33

Post 829

Post 829

Read more about the acacia tree's tactics.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
#34

Post 840

Post 840

Read more about converting rigs to reefs.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
#35

Post 779

Post 779

Read more about BFree technology and Gameboy.

Report

7points
Sammy Harper
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Post 955

Post 955

Read more about the tiny chameleon.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Post 966

Post 966

Read more about the retiring power plants.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#38

Post 985

Post 985

Read more about tapirs.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#39

Post 988

Post 988

Read more about star-nosed moles.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#40

Post 997

Post 997

Read more about water rights in Oaxaca.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#41

Post 998

Post 998

Read more about climate change's effect on extreme weather.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#42

Post 996

Post 996

Read more about interesting animal moms ...or read more on chickens and how they get their calcium ...OR read more about other birds' eggshell-making process.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#43

Post 979

Post 979

Read more about a gibbon conservation initiative by the IUCN.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#44

Post 593

Post 593

Read more about the sea turtle rescue.

Report

6points
Sammy Harper
POST
#45

Post 993

Post 993

Read more about the by-product packaging.

Report

5points
Sammy Harper
POST
#46

Post 235

Post 235

Read more on the mass migration.

Report

5points
Sammy Harper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Post 992

Post 992

Read more about the carbon footprint of the rich.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#48

Post 854

Post 854

Read more about the plastic ecological traps.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#49

Post 398

Post 398

Read more about atlas moths.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#50

Post 752

Post 752

Read more about how dangerous it is to be a park ranger.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#51

Post 546

Post 546

Read more about the 'umbrella bridge' technique.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#52

Post 554

Post 554

Read more about shoebills.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#53

Post 594

Post 594

Read more about the effects of a Saharan mega-solar farm.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Post 802

Post 802

Read more about the record numbers.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#55

Post 782

Post 782

Read about the CO2 pipeline explosion last year in Mississippi.

Report

4points
Sammy Harper
POST
#56

Post 975

Post 975

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Post 981

Post 981

Read more about the Trojan trout.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#58

Post 982

Post 982

Read more about the record-breaking little birds.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#59

Post 386

Post 386

Read more about the monster pelicans.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#60

Post 960

Post 960

Read more about the conservation program.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#61

Post 404

Post 404

Read more about data centers and their environmental impact.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#62

Post 613

Post 613

Read more about mysterious gulper eels.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#63

Post 612

Post 612

Read more about the Okavango Delta.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#64

Post 616

Post 616

Read more about how the Chicago River was reversed.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#65

Post 651

Post 651

Read more about the Sonoran Desert.

Report

3points
Sammy Harper
POST
#66

Post 971

Post 971

Read more about the latest electric-mushroom study. ...Or read about an earlier study.

Report

2points
Sammy Harper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Post 379

Post 379

Read more about hippos.

Report

2points
Sammy Harper
POST
#68

Post 484

Post 484

Read more facts about oarfish here... or here.

Report

2points
Sammy Harper
POST
#69

Post 525

Post 525

Learn more about the Sloane's viperfish.

Report

2points
Sammy Harper
POST
#70

Post 589

Post 589

Read more about markhors.

Report

2points
Sammy Harper
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!