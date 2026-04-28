Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow’s “Inappropriate” Red Carpet Look

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Pink’s outing with her teenage daughter, Willow, sparked a debate over age-appropriate clothing, with the singer facing backlash over the 14-year-old’s “inappropriate” look.

The mother-daughter duo attended the opening night of the Broadway musical The Lost Boys last weekend.

Willow opted for a strapless red House of CB gown featuring a corseted bodice and a thigh-high slit.

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Highlights Singer Pink has come under fire for her 14-year-old daughter's strapless red gown.

Willow confidently posed in a corseted House of CB dress with a thigh-high slit, sparking debate on social media.

Some blasted Pink for exposing Willow to inappropriate comments, while others defended the dress as formal outfit for a Broadway event.

Pink sparked outrage for letting her 14-year-old daughter wear what many called an “inappropriate” outfit



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Meanwhile, the Raise Your Glass hitmaker rocked a studded leather jacket with a black maxi skirt.

At the event at New York’s Palace Theatre, Pink gushed to photographers about “how gorgeous” her daughter looked.

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While they were posing for pictures, she paused to ask Willow, “How are you feeling?” to which the high school student confirmed she was “OK” in front of the cameras.



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Despite the teen’s confidence, many took to social media to slam her outfit, blaming her mother for letting the 14-year-old dress in what was perceived as an adult look.

In the comments, many argued that Pink unnecessarily exposed Willow to inappropriate comments from adults when the teen could have worn a less revealing outfit.

“I don’t think a 14-year-old should be in a dress like that. It’s inappropriate and s*xualizes a child,” one commenter said.

Pink and Willow attended the opening night of The Lost Boys on Broadway

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“Ugh pls don’t show a 14-year-old’s cleavage. This is gonna be a problem,” remarked another, while a third asked, “Why is she showing cleavage at 14? She should wear something more age appropriate.”

“Good for her mom letting her dress like she’s 21. I’m sure that will do her well,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, another group defended Pink, writing, “She’s wearing a dress good lord.”

“Female nature is degenerate if not constrained by the benevolent patriarchy,” shared one netizen.

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“She’s wearing a formal dress at an event where she is escorted by her mother. The fact that she’s young and has a young woman’s figure is called nature,” echoed another, stressing that they want to live in “a society where men control themselves.”

The 46-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, shares Willow with her husband, the former pro motorcyclist Carey Hart. The couple also has a 9-year-old son, Jameson.



Pink shares Willow and 9-year-old Jameson with former pro motorcyclist Carey Hart



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Last year, Hart gushed over his daughter starting high school in New York City.

“My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream,” he wrote. “You will be on Broadway one day. So proud of you.”

Hart and Pink reportedly relocated to the Big Apple so the teenager could pursue her dream of studying theater and being on Broadway.

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In March, Willow helped her Grammy-winning mother host an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which featured a special Broadway theme.



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Pink recently debunked speculation that she and Hart, who have been together on and off since 2001, had separated.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” the songstress quipped in an Instagram video. “Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and my 9-year-old are also unaware.”

In the caption, the Just Give Me a Reason singer told her fans not to “believe the hype” and humorously added, “Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!”



Willow has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has a keen interest in music



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Pink and Hart got engaged in 2005 after four years of dating. They tied the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006.

Two years after their marriage, the couple announced that they had separated, but they rekindled their romance three years later.

In 2023, the So What hitmaker revealed to People that, growing up, she never pictured herself as a mother because he was “terrified” of having that responsibility.

“I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she admitted. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”



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Shortly after Willow was born, Pink expressed, “You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can’t possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child.”

Willow inspired Pink’s song Just Like Fire, which was featured in the film Alice Through the Looking Glass.

When she was four, Willow appeared in the Alice in Wonderland-themed music video alongside her famous mom.



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In 2021, the mother-daughter duo recorded the duet Cover Me In Sunshine, which they performed for thousands of fans in the UK during the pop star’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour. They also impressed fans with an acrobatic performance of the sweet song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Pink said both she and Willow find comfort in music. “We’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too.”

In addition to her interests in music and musical theater, the 14-year-old would like to become a trauma surgeon, her mom revealed.

“How is this inappropriate?” one fan asked, as others continued to debate the 14-year-old’s outfit



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