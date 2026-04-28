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Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow’s “Inappropriate” Red Carpet Look
Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow’s “Inappropriate” Red Carpet Look
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow’s “Inappropriate” Red Carpet Look

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Pink’s outing with her teenage daughter, Willow, sparked a debate over age-appropriate clothing, with the singer facing backlash over the 14-year-old’s “inappropriate” look.

The mother-daughter duo attended the opening night of the Broadway musical The Lost Boys last weekend.

Willow opted for a strapless red House of CB gown featuring a corseted bodice and a thigh-high slit.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Singer Pink has come under fire for her 14-year-old daughter's strapless red gown.
    • Willow confidently posed in a corseted House of CB dress with a thigh-high slit, sparking debate on social media.
    • Some blasted Pink for exposing Willow to inappropriate comments, while others defended the dress as formal outfit for a Broadway event.

    Pink sparked outrage for letting her 14-year-old daughter wear what many called an “inappropriate” outfit
    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the Raise Your Glass hitmaker rocked a studded leather jacket with a black maxi skirt.

    At the event at New York’s Palace Theatre, Pink gushed to photographers about “how gorgeous” her daughter looked.

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    While they were posing for pictures, she paused to ask Willow, “How are you feeling?” to which the high school student confirmed she was “OK” in front of the cameras.

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    Despite the teen’s confidence, many took to social media to slam her outfit, blaming her mother for letting the 14-year-old dress in what was perceived as an adult look.

    In the comments, many argued that Pink unnecessarily exposed Willow to inappropriate comments from adults when the teen could have worn a less revealing outfit.

    “I don’t think a 14-year-old should be in a dress like that. It’s inappropriate and s*xualizes a child,” one commenter said.

    Pink and Willow attended the opening night of The Lost Boys on Broadway

     

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    A post shared by John pascarella (@jpasc24)

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    Image credits: DSarcasticf**kr

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: SchnurreZueri

    “Ugh pls don’t show a 14-year-old’s cleavage. This is gonna be a problem,” remarked another, while a third asked, “Why is she showing cleavage at 14? She should wear something more age appropriate.”

    “Good for her mom letting her dress like she’s 21. I’m sure that will do her well,” someone else wrote.

    Meanwhile, another group defended Pink, writing, “She’s wearing a dress good lord.”

    “Female nature is degenerate if not constrained by the benevolent patriarchy,” shared one netizen.

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: hartluck/Instagram

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    “She’s wearing a formal dress at an event where she is escorted by her mother. The fact that she’s young and has a young woman’s figure is called nature,” echoed another, stressing that they want to live in “a society where men control themselves.”

    The 46-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, shares Willow with her husband, the former pro motorcyclist Carey Hart. The couple also has a 9-year-old son, Jameson.

    Pink shares Willow and 9-year-old Jameson with former pro motorcyclist Carey Hart
    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: hartluck/Instagram

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    Last year, Hart gushed over his daughter starting high school in New York City.

    “My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream,” he wrote. “You will be on Broadway one day. So proud of you.”

    Hart and Pink reportedly relocated to the Big Apple so the teenager could pursue her dream of studying theater and being on Broadway.

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    In March, Willow helped her Grammy-winning mother host an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which featured a special Broadway theme.

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: maryarchived

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: jessgayle311

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: pink/Instagram

    Pink recently debunked speculation that she and Hart, who have been together on and off since 2001, had separated.

    “So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” the songstress quipped in an Instagram video. “Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and my 9-year-old are also unaware.”

    In the caption, the Just Give Me a Reason singer told her fans not to “believe the hype” and humorously added, “Stay tuned though!  Who knows what could happen next!?!”

    Willow has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has a keen interest in music
    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: hartluck/Instagram

    Pink and Hart got engaged in 2005 after four years of dating. They tied the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006.

    Two years after their marriage, the couple announced that they had separated, but they rekindled their romance three years later.

    In 2023, the So What hitmaker revealed to People that, growing up, she never pictured herself as a mother because he was “terrified” of having that responsibility.

    “I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she admitted. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.” 

    Shortly after Willow was born, Pink expressed, “You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can’t possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child.”

    Willow inspired Pink’s song Just Like Fire, which was featured in the film Alice Through the Looking Glass. 

    When she was four, Willow appeared in the Alice in Wonderland-themed music video alongside her famous mom.

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: pink/Instagram

    In 2021, the mother-daughter duo recorded the duet Cover Me In Sunshine, which they performed for thousands of fans in the UK during the pop star’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour. They also impressed fans with an acrobatic performance of the sweet song at the Billboard Music Awards.

    Pink said both she and Willow find comfort in music. “We’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too.”

    In addition to her interests in music and musical theater, the 14-year-old would like to become a trauma surgeon, her mom revealed.

    “How is this inappropriate?” one fan asked, as others continued to debate the 14-year-old’s outfit
    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

    Image credits: CardinalShadow

    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Pink Under Fire Over 14YO Daughter Willow's "Inappropriate" Red Carpet Look

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and all of them should eat s**t and choke on it, f*****g creeps!

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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "We Are Charlie Kirk" guy has some issues and someone should check his browsing history.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and all of them should eat s**t and choke on it, f*****g creeps!

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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "We Are Charlie Kirk" guy has some issues and someone should check his browsing history.

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