Some people absolutely love science, others can’t stand it, and then there are those who fall somewhere in the middle. But if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that science jokes are universally entertaining.

The Instagram page “Physics Meme” is dedicated to sharing hilarious and clever posts about science, scientists, and their daily struggles. Perfect for science enthusiasts, students, or anyone who just appreciates a clever joke, they’re guaranteed to make your day a little brighter. So, dive in, enjoy the humor, and let us know which ones made you laugh the hardest!

#1

Colorful physics meme graph depicting a 3D surface with a humorous caption about finding a blanket side at 3 am.

    #2

    Funny meme about physics with a penguin cartoon showing reluctance, humorously illustrating electron behavior.

    #3

    Confused woman meme with physics equations, humorously pondering how 17 million is not over three.

    Even if we didn’t all major in science, most of us can appreciate a good science joke. You don’t have to be a physicist to chuckle at a clever pun about gravity or a biologist to enjoy a joke about evolution. Just take The Big Bang Theory, for example; it introduced millions of people to science humor, even if they didn’t quite understand every reference.

    To understand the magic of science humor better, we spoke with Matthias Hanke, a M.Sc. Biophysics and Biomodeler based in Lyon, France. He believes that humor plays a key role in making science more engaging. “Humor helps people connect with science. It works on both sides, the listener and the joke creator. If you understand the joke, it reinforces a positive connection with science. If you don’t, it might still spark curiosity and make you want to learn more.”
    #4

    Funny physics meme with text suggesting creating Mars's atmosphere with smooth jazz, showing medieval characters in a humorous scene.

    #5

    Weather forecasting stone with humorous conditions and forecasts, showcasing a funny physics meme.

    #6

    Person smiling with text about understanding physics memes, feeling like a scientist.

    According to Matthias, jokes can be a great educational tool. “For example, some jokes take a scientific concept ad absurdum, making people question the definition of that concept. Others mirror scientific ideas in a familiar context, helping listeners grasp the core idea through analogy.” Basically, a well-crafted joke can be an invitation to explore a new topic.

    Some science jokes even introduce scientific trivia in an unexpectedly fun way. “Wordplay can make people curious about unfamiliar terms, scientists’ names, or even technical concepts. Instead of feeling intimidated, they might feel motivated to look it up and understand more.” So, the next time a joke makes you Google something, know that it’s doing its job!
    #7

    Two-panel meme with a surprised monkey, humorously depicting reactions to math at ages 7 and 17.

    #8

    Physics memes depicting unit conversions with humorous character interactions.

    #9

    Two goats casually climbing a steep cliff, humorously defying physics rules.

    When it comes to his own field, Matthias finds plenty of humor in biomathematics, especially in disease modeling. “Since it sits at the intersection of multiple disciplines, there’s a lot of comedic potential.” And of course, he had some jokes to share.

    One of his favorites? “Why did the virus break up with the cell? Because it wanted space to multiply!” It's the kind of nerdy punchline that gets a chuckle in his circles and a groan from everyone else.

    #10

    Funny physics meme about a mysterious space signal with scientists' humorous reactions.

    #11

    Physics memes with Xbox and equations forming different shapes, creating a humorous play on math and gaming concepts.

    #12

    Funny physics meme showing an equation joke followed by a movie reference about using math both for and against itself.

    #13

    Cartoon meme about physics humor, featuring a masked character saying, "Space is cool," revealing "Physics" underneath.

    On the mathematical side, he gave an example: "A mathematician was challenged to catch a lion in the Sahara. He steps inside a cage and says, 'I’ve caught the lion.' ‘What?’ the challenger asks. ‘Oh, it’s quite simple, you see, I’ve just defined the inside of the cage as the outside!’" This joke pokes fun at how mathematicians play with definitions to solve problems, sometimes in ways that don’t quite match reality.

    #14

    Dog meme comparing quarantine activities in 2020 and 1665 with a physics theme, featuring sourdough and calculus.

    #15

    Physics meme featuring a pizza equation joke and an amused reaction from an Italian mathematician.

    #16

    Woman reacting with emphasis on word "WATT," referencing physics in a humorous meme.

    #17

    Funny physics meme comparing quantum physics experts to Scooby Doo mystery solvers with cartoon characters.

    “It’s not just people in my field who enjoy science jokes; engineers, doctors, and physicists love them too! These jokes lighten the mood, spark curiosity, and honestly, who doesn’t love a clever pun about atoms, black holes, or Schrödinger’s cat?”
    #18

    Tweet about physics meme with a rejected Guinness World Records letter on memorizing pi incorrectly.

    #19

    Person reacting to a complex physics meme about a 3D shape called pentahexagonal pyritoheptacontatetrahedron.

    #20

    Spider-Man meme showing European reactions, titled "Miles Morales" vs. "Kilometer Morales," reflecting physics humor.

    #21

    KitKat meme about physics humor with non-parallel lines, highlighting a witty take on science and geometry concepts.

    Science jokes don’t just make people laugh, they make them think. A clever pun or a well-placed joke can take something intimidating and make it approachable. It removes the “this is too complicated for me” barrier and replaces it with curiosity.
    #22

    Three-part meme humorously depicting different levels of understanding physics through various stair and escalator images.

    #23

    Funny physics meme depicting gas, liquid, solid, and plasma states with humorous illustrations.

    #24

    Texting meme humorously mixing up math concepts with physics themes.

    Matthias believes that humor is an underrated tool in education. “It makes learning fun, keeps people engaged, and encourages them to explore topics they might otherwise avoid.” And let's be honest, who doesn’t love a good nerdy joke?
    #25

    Thanos contemplating population oddity, mathematical equations overlay; physics meme humor.

    #26

    Man humorously carrying a log labeled with a forgotten minus sign, representing a physics meme.

    #27

    A cat surrounded by physics equations, referencing Schrödinger's cat with a humorous twist.

    So, whether you’re a science enthusiast or just someone who enjoys a good laugh, there’s something special about science humor. Which of these jokes did you find the most clever? Let us know and if you have a science joke of your own, don’t hold back!
    #28

    Man screaming humorously about the Milky Way in a funny physics meme.

    #29

    Physics meme about 90 degrees: Fahrenheit users say "God that's hot!" while Celsius users experience extreme heat.

    #30

    Funny physics meme about the Sun being the nearest star to Earth.

    #31

    Fists on keyboard meme about astronomers naming planets, showcasing smart and funny physics humor.

    #32

    Woman reacting with confusion under highlighted physics text about Boltzmann and Ehrenfest, creating a humorous physics meme.

    #33

    Two-part meme about Einstein humorously addressing criticism of his relativity theory, blending physics and comedy.

    #34

    KhanAcademy meme with people declaring him the "messiah" for educational videos; humorous take on physics and education.

    #35

    Teacher demonstrating quirky physics formula on a chalkboard, with historical figures humorously reacting below.

    #36

    Search: "1 light year to" conversions; humorous meme with famous physicists and "calm down" text.

    #37

    Mickey Mouse humorously explains the use of "x" in a physics meme, highlighting educational quirks.

    #38

    Hulk meme about bad math skills, with superheroes representing the smarter 33%, adding humor to physics.

    #39

    Math professor meme humorously explaining radius and diameter with a lightsaber.

    #40

    A confused man reacting to a meme about a triangle, humorously questioning Pythagoras' theorem.

    #41

    Newton conducts light experiment with prism, creating rainbow during plague. Smart and funny physics meme.

    #42

    Person in a subway talks to someone dressed as a clown, with meme text about zero not being a number. Smart and funny physics meme.

    #43

    Funny physics meme with a person reacting dramatically to natural events, asking "Why?"

    #44

    Physics meme with a humorous problem scenario: a person in a cart and another suspended over water, illustrating physics challenges.

    #45

    Physics meme comparing engineers' and physicists' notes on a coffee machine, humorously addressing quantum states.

    #46

    Man in desert with sunglasses humorously embraces a math mistake, captioned with a clever physics meme.

    #47

    Comparison of visible color spectrum for humans vs. animals; a funny physics meme showcasing color perception differences.

    #48

    Man with physics equations tattooed on his back, captioned with a humorous meme about having problems.

    #49

    Funny physics meme comparing a math teacher to a knowledgeable YouTuber, featuring humorous cartoon characters.

    #50

    Expanding brain meme about physics with increasing energy levels and last frame showing a physics equation.

    #51

    Group of people cutting a cake with mathematical equations on them, depicting a physics meme.

    #52

    Physics meme with a student humorously arguing undefined division is 1, anime character responds sarcastically.

    #53

    Two movie characters captioned with humorous quotes about job difficulty, creating a funny meme on physics learning.

    #54

    Chess board meme with a white pawn labeled "Don't be afraid of asking questions" facing a knight labeled "Students."

    #55

    Physics meme about unit conversion from inches to centimeters with humorous illustration.

    #56

    Physics meme with Minecraft-style text; Nikola Tesla: "Craft," Thomas Edison: "Mine."

    #57

    Funny physics meme featuring a geometric diagram spelling "DIE" with caption about math book instructions.

    #58

    Humorous physics meme with a dramatic reaction to 1kg steel vs 1kg feathers, emphasizing smart, funny content.

    #59

    A meme about physics humor with a scene depicting skepticism towards spoken science facts.

    #60

    Minecraft scene used to learn physics concepts like projectile motion in a humorous meme.

    #61

    Cartoon about physics conversion humor with puzzled characters reacting to temperature equations.

    #62

    Funny physics meme about metric vs. imperial systems, comparing a deer's height and weight in unconventional units.

    #63

    Man humorously questioning apple falling, referencing Isaac Newton; a smart physics meme.

    #64

    A humorous physics meme about integrals with a sequence of surprised facial expressions.

    #65

    Three people in suits humorously debate light's nature; Huygens, Newton, Young in church pews; satire on physics theories.

    #66

    Man humorously demonstrating physics meme with order of operations joke, using a hand to cover a leak with parentheses.

    #67

    Penguin meme about physics humor, with a Fibonacci series table converting miles to kilometers.

    #68

    Cartoon of muscular physics students humorously explaining stress management with push-ups.

    #69

    Dog lying in a pothole with caption about Americans' reluctance to use the metric system, showcasing funny physics humor.

    #70

    Physics meme with Lord Kelvin on a school bus and trains labeled Schrödinger, Bohr, Einstein, and Planck racing ahead.

    #71

    Graph meme illustrating happiness dropping as knowledge of physics increases.

    #72

    Confused child looking at spoon reflection meme about physics concepts.

    #73

    Physics meme with math challenges depicted as epic battle opponents, featuring equations on graph paper.

    #74

    Isaac Newton meme humorously illustrating physics concepts with apple and calculations.

    #75

    Strong doge with telescope labeled "Astronomy" vs. smaller doge with zodiac sign for "Astrology". Funny physics meme.

    #76

    Physics meme with a historical joke about Isaac Newton taking levitation personally.

    #77

    Man in blue shirt humorously illustrating complex physics equations on a whiteboard.

    #78

    Search bar with "black hole," circled "Flights" tab, showing humorous physics meme with black hole image.

    #79

    Newton and Coulomb meme in a classroom, humorously showing formulas for physics concepts.

    #80

    A humorous diagram showing the hierarchy of sciences, linking medicine, biology, chemistry, and physics, ending with glowing eyes.

    #81

    Funny physics meme showing poll results and a character standing by a chalkboard.

    #82

    Funny physics meme showing reactions to 290 degrees in Kelvin, Celsius, and Fahrenheit scales: calm vs. panic.

    #83

    Group of people humorously labeled with physics concepts over a cake, highlighting the fun side of physics memes.

    #84

    Funny physics meme illustrating contagion likelihood with and without masks and distancing.

    #85

    Lego figures discussing the concept of spin in a humorous physics meme.

    #86

    Funny physics meme with air characters claiming superiority, mocked by a person holding a bag of chips labeled "amateurs."

    #87

    Cartoon of people debating if light is a wave or particle, humorously frustrated by physics concepts.

    #88

    Funny physics meme showing a math error in a humorous context about respecting opinions.

    #89

    A funny physics meme showing a cow-like character responding with "Perhaps" to a question about light as a particle or wave.

    #90

    Animated meme about physics featuring dragons and characters humorously discussing living inside a black hole.

    #91

    Car dashboard meme: Normal steering and pedals vs. physicists' humorous labeling using physics terms.

    #92

    Blurred cartoon dog humorously reacts to DNA and RNA sequence, highlighting funny physics memes.

    #93

    Undergraduate student in water seeks help; professor provides with unseen math, humorously depicting physics struggles.

    #94

    People protesting gravity with humorous signs in a physics meme.

