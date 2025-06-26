ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t tell anyone, but we have a soft spot for brainy but hilarious humor. When you take genuinely funny content and then add a big dollop of science on top of it, you get something really special.

‘Physics Is Fun’ is a massively popular group on Facebook whose members share the wittiest and most relatable memes about science. We’ve collected the best ones to give your big brains and funny bones a workout. Scroll down to check them out below. Oh, and don’t forget to send these memes to your fave scientist friends, too! We’re sure they could use a coffee break.

#1

Comparison of rare wood and diamonds highlighting rarity in a physics fun meme to keep your brain sharp and witty.

physicsisfun109 Report

    #2

    Reddit meme comparing Fahrenheit, Celsius, and Kelvin scales with funny comments to keep physics fun and brain sharp.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #3

    Man reading a book first confused then unimpressed, illustrating physics is fun with quantum mechanics memes.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you've not yet heard of the quantum Cheshire cat: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-28543990

    There are lots of branches of science and physics. But from our perspective, one of the coolest things that you can learn about is quantum physics. It’s mind-bendingly, paradoxically bizarre. And it’s the closest you can get to real-life magic (even though it isn’t).

    For instance, the wave-particle duality theory tells us that some things, like light, can be both particles and waves at the same time.

    #4

    Person sitting underwater at a desk reading a book, illustrating fluid mechanics with physics is fun meme concept.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #5

    Underwater scene showing two men carrying a boat and a close-up of a man in a hat, illustrating physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mythbusters did this one. The boat is too buoyant for any human to hold underwater.

    #6

    Diagram showing moon phases with sunlight and shadows, paired with a meme about flat-Earthers ignoring physics concepts.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They mostly think we live on a flat earth with a dome and that the moon and space isn’t real and the “manufactured”.Think of it like the Truman show? I think that’s the movie. lol Or like a snow globe on an incredibly large scale. so this wouldn’t change their minds anyway, and it would technically have to be more of a half circle type shadow. I think they’re all baths!t especially after looking more into their reasoning recently. lol but yea.

    According to ‘Space,’ wave-particle duality is an example of superposition, when a quantum object exists in multiple states at once.

    “An electron, for example, is both ‘here’ and ‘there’ simultaneously. It’s only once we do an experiment to find out where it is that it settles down into one or the other.”

    #7

    Meme showing famous scientists with long hair, highlighting physics is fun with witty humor in classroom blackboard images.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #8

    Physics meme showing Schrödinger’s plates stacked inside a cabinet, both broken and unbroken until door is opened.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a Flat Earth Society post humorously contradicting science, shared in a physics meme about fun and wit.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    So, quantum physics deals with odds and probabilities. It’s only when you make an observation (collapse the wave function) that you ‘force’ an object into one of its many possible states.

    This is the idea behind the legendary Schrödinger’s cat thought experiment, where a quantum device is responsible for the fate of a theoretical cat sealed in a box.

    “As the device exists in both states until a measurement is made,” the cat is both alive and not at the same time, until you check.
    #10

    A humorous physics meme showing a parent asking for advice as their son eats electrical cords with a witty physics-based reply.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #11

    Physics meme showing a stubborn penguin refusing to go through slits when a detector is placed by a physicist.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #12

    Carousel speed physics comparison at 6, 100, and 1675 km/h with people reacting to different velocity effects, physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Another incredibly cool aspect of quantum physics is quantum entanglement. While we know that it’s real, scientists are still trying to figure out exactly how it works.

    In a nutshell, quantum entanglement refers to two particles whose quantum states are bound (or, well, entangled) together.

    #13

    A person uses a complex straw setup to cool hot tea, combining physics concepts in a fun and witty way.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #14

    Chat conversation with cucumber slices and arrows illustrating cell division, a fun physics meme to keep your brain sharp and witty.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I walked into the coffee table last night and stubbed mitosis

    #15

    Cartoon character with Isaac Newton's face reading a newspaper, illustrating physics humor about mass versus weight.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For my fellow Americans, the Metric unit for weight is the Newton. Also the Imperial unit for mass is the Slug. Remember that last bit. It might win you something at bar trivia.

    “The Pauli exclusion principle says that they can’t both be in the same state. If we change one, the other instantly changes to compensate. This happens even if we separate the two particles from each other on opposite sides of the universe. It’s as if information about the change we’ve made has traveled between them faster than the speed of light, something Einstein said was impossible,” ‘Space’ writes.

    In short—this can potentially lead to futuristic tech that allows for instant communication no matter the distance.
    #16

    Comparison meme showing a classic Rubik's Cube as what the professor covered, a complex multi-layered cube as the exam, and a simple cube as what you remember, illustrating physics is fun challenge.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #17

    Student laughing nervously during exam in empty classroom, a humorous moment related to physics is fun memes.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #18

    Teacher projecting his face on screen during exams in classroom setting, showcasing physics is fun meme to keep brain sharp and witty.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Though quantum physics certainly feels weird and magical at times, as Forbes points out, it is “most emphatically not magic.”

    According to Forbes, “The things it predicts are strange by the standards of everyday physics, but they are rigorously constrained by well-understood mathematical rules and principles.”
    #19

    Meme comparing a battery, nuclear power plant, and mitochondria highlighting physics and power concepts.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #20

    Albert Einstein meme warning about false quotes, paired with a humorous physics meme reply on social media.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #21

    Comment about flat earthers with 234 replies above a surprised person eating popcorn, physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a neurologist should suffice.. they have to check if those "people" have any functioning brain cells

    “So, if somebody comes up to you with a ‘quantum’ idea that seems too good to be true—free energy, mystical healing powers, impossible space drives—it almost certainly is. That doesn't mean we can't use quantum physics to do amazing things—you can find some really cool physics in mundane technology—but those things stay well within the boundaries of the laws of thermodynamics and just basic common sense.”

    #22

    Page showing thermodynamics and statistical mechanics text with highlighted quote, followed by a nervous sweating man meme about physics study.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #23

    A humorous chemistry test answer showing creative writing, related to physics is fun memes to keep your brain sharp.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #24

    Astronomers humor about naming planets in and outside our solar system in a witty physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    ‘Physics Is Fun’ unites nearly 2 million members from around the world. They have a common passion for entertainment and education, and (re)share genuinely witty memes. The team behind the group invites everyone to “discover the amazing world of science” through their content.

    #25

    Black and white meme showing two inventors labeled as the guy who made the joke and the guy who said it louder, physics humor.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #26

    Green coffee cup with E=mc squared formula humorously changed to milk times coffee squared, with a man reacting "Am I a joke to you?" meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #27

    Dog labeled vinegar at 5% looks calm, while fierce creature labeled vinegar at 30% shows dramatic contrast in physics memes.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Originally, ‘Physics is Fun’ was created in late June of 2023. The founder of the group is the same person who curates a Facebook page of that same name. According to them, any teacher who manages to make physics boring “is a criminal.”

    We’ve reached out to the team moderating the group to learn more about it and their love of science, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
    #28

    Animated man in white jacket, looking confused and reflective, illustrating a witty physics meme about Newton and forces.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #29

    Student confused by air resistance concept during physics exam, shown with surprised and puzzled facial expressions in meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #30

    Comparison of temperatures with an iron, the sun, a quasar, and a hot metal slide in physics fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up in England. Aside from a couple of anomalies, slides in summer were wet. 😁

    Pop quiz, Pandas! Which memes made you chuckle the hardest? Which ones did you like so much that you spammed your buddies with them? What keeps you passionate and curious about science as a whole?

    Let us know in the comments below! And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to make your voice heard and upvote your favorite funny pics.
    #31

    Inside view of a natural gas storage tank on a cargo ship illustrating physics is fun with massive scale and detail.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #32

    Cartoon showing a physics meme about velocity and frames of reference with cars and a standing man, physics is fun concept.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #33

    Two astronauts in suits by the ocean discussing time dilation, a physics concept in a fun and witty meme format.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #34

    Cartoon character thinking complex math equations to explain why 7 plus 6 equals 13, illustrating physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: 7 + 3 = 10, which leaves another 3 so that must be 13

    #35

    Man explaining science experiment with caption about cheating measurements, a funny physics meme to keep your brain sharp and witty

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #36

    Neil deGrasse Tyson tweet about success and encouragement, featured in physics is fun memes to keep brain sharp.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #37

    Physics meme showing a humorous text about assuming a penguin as a circular cylinder in a physics book.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #38

    Goats defying gravity on a steep cliff, humorously challenging the physics theory of gravity concept.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #39

    Microscopic view of bacteria compared to a distorted close-up of a human face, illustrating a witty physics meme concept.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #40

    Portraits of Newton, Einstein, and Marx with witty quotes on time, highlighting physics is fun in a humorous way.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time was invented by the owners of the means of production so that the labor required to generate profit became a quantifiable unit to grind a jackbooted heel on the unprotected neck of the proletariat

    Men pushing shapes with caption work smart not hard and a comment about delivering a useless sphere physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here I mangled your product because it would be easier to transport that way lmao enjoy your rolled up laptop

    #42

    Hand holding a lit match showing a shadow without fire, illustrating a physics concept from physics is fun memes.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #43

    Three trucks with labeled containers showing moving water waves, illustrating a physics concept about speed and motion.

    PeterTumusiime9 Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truck A is moving at the highest speed and going backwards.

    #44

    H2O molecules at 0°C standing orderly compared to chaotic movement of molecules at 0.01°C illustrating physics concepts humorously.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Comparison meme showing a diamond ring, Audi rings, and a benzene ring for physics is fun humor.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #46

    Physics freshman picking flowers labeled I love physics near train tracks labeled Quantum Physics meme on learning physics fun.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quantum mechanics is chemistry’s imaginary friend who must have a seat at the table.

    #47

    Social media post explaining that percentages are reversible, a fun physics meme to keep your brain sharp and witty.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Associative property of multiplication. Then toss a couple of decimal spaces .

    Vote comment up
    #48

    Text meme reading another day has passed by and I still haven’t used a squared plus b squared equals c squared physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's how you convince your girlfriend or wife how much faster it is to cut through the block (diagonal) rather than go up to the corner and then go left (or right). 😁

    #49

    Young man in a lab coat washing dishes in a science lab, representing physics is fun and keeping the brain sharp and witty.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Meme about science revealing reality as boring except quantum mechanics, highlighting fun physics concepts and ideas.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #51

    Two men in suits in a formal setting with captions about coincidences and the universe physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't coincidence an actual quantummechanical thing? I'm dumb so I don't know

    #52

    Chemistry students meme showing various perceptions and realities, related to physics is fun and educational humor.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    ChatGPT conversation with a trick question, showcasing witty and sharp physics-related humor in a dark chat interface.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Iron atoms shown as scattered faces, then aligned faces representing iron atoms in a magnetic field physics meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearly spat out my coffee and I only understand 63% of this joke

    Vote comment up
    #55

    Child struggling with math addition using fingers, adult relying on calculator—fun physics meme to keep your brain sharp and witty.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, the lab technician's voice that goes 'but what if I'm wrong? I don't want to redo this whole f*****g experiment AGAIN! better check'

    Vote comment up
    #56

    Physicist and mathematician meme contrasting over-thinking and under-thinking, illustrating witty physics humor and thinking styles.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Ancient stone road construction versus modern damaged asphalt road in a humorous physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    ChatGPT screen showing message about reaching maximum conversation length in a witty physics is fun meme context.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #59

    Man with glasses looking surprised at a math meme involving factorials, illustrating physics is fun and mind-sharpening humor.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Physics meme illustrating Newton’s first law with a humorous take on relationships and motion.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Young man with shocked expression and hands on head reacting to Isaac Newton physics discovery meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Two students labeled Physics and Chemistry shaking hands labeled Thermodynamics in a school hallway, illustrating physics is fun meme.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #63

    Handwritten 3.14 reflection in a mirror showing P.I.E, a witty physics is fun meme to keep your brain sharp.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #64

    Crowd of people sitting in a stadium with many empty blue seats, shared as a physics meme to keep the brain sharp.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Humorous physics meme featuring Fibonacci's Soup recipe with ingredients as yesterday's and the day before yesterday's soup.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    Aerial view of heavy traffic illustrating physics concept of convex lens and incident light in a fun meme format.

    physicsisfun109 Report

    #67

    Simple cartoon figure poking a liver with a stick, caption about hunger and gluconeogenesis in physics fun meme style

    physicsisfun109 Report

