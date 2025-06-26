‘Physics Is Fun’: 67 Memes To Keep Your Brain Sharp And Witty
Don’t tell anyone, but we have a soft spot for brainy but hilarious humor. When you take genuinely funny content and then add a big dollop of science on top of it, you get something really special.
‘Physics Is Fun’ is a massively popular group on Facebook whose members share the wittiest and most relatable memes about science. We’ve collected the best ones to give your big brains and funny bones a workout. Scroll down to check them out below. Oh, and don’t forget to send these memes to your fave scientist friends, too! We’re sure they could use a coffee break.
Brains are an increasingly scarce material on Earth too.
If you've not yet heard of the quantum Cheshire cat: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-28543990
There are lots of branches of science and physics. But from our perspective, one of the coolest things that you can learn about is quantum physics. It’s mind-bendingly, paradoxically bizarre. And it’s the closest you can get to real-life magic (even though it isn’t).
For instance, the wave-particle duality theory tells us that some things, like light, can be both particles and waves at the same time.
Mythbusters did this one. The boat is too buoyant for any human to hold underwater.
They mostly think we live on a flat earth with a dome and that the moon and space isn’t real and the “manufactured”.Think of it like the Truman show? I think that’s the movie. lol Or like a snow globe on an incredibly large scale. so this wouldn’t change their minds anyway, and it would technically have to be more of a half circle type shadow. I think they’re all baths!t especially after looking more into their reasoning recently. lol but yea.
According to ‘Space,’ wave-particle duality is an example of superposition, when a quantum object exists in multiple states at once.
“An electron, for example, is both ‘here’ and ‘there’ simultaneously. It’s only once we do an experiment to find out where it is that it settles down into one or the other.”
Keanu defies physics and time, therefore he is on the wall.
So, quantum physics deals with odds and probabilities. It’s only when you make an observation (collapse the wave function) that you ‘force’ an object into one of its many possible states.
This is the idea behind the legendary Schrödinger’s cat thought experiment, where a quantum device is responsible for the fate of a theoretical cat sealed in a box.
“As the device exists in both states until a measurement is made,” the cat is both alive and not at the same time, until you check.
Another incredibly cool aspect of quantum physics is quantum entanglement. While we know that it’s real, scientists are still trying to figure out exactly how it works.
In a nutshell, quantum entanglement refers to two particles whose quantum states are bound (or, well, entangled) together.
I walked into the coffee table last night and stubbed mitosis
For my fellow Americans, the Metric unit for weight is the Newton. Also the Imperial unit for mass is the Slug. Remember that last bit. It might win you something at bar trivia.
“The Pauli exclusion principle says that they can’t both be in the same state. If we change one, the other instantly changes to compensate. This happens even if we separate the two particles from each other on opposite sides of the universe. It’s as if information about the change we’ve made has traveled between them faster than the speed of light, something Einstein said was impossible,” ‘Space’ writes.
In short—this can potentially lead to futuristic tech that allows for instant communication no matter the distance.
Make the top surface green too and that’s more like it.
Though quantum physics certainly feels weird and magical at times, as Forbes points out, it is “most emphatically not magic.”
According to Forbes, “The things it predicts are strange by the standards of everyday physics, but they are rigorously constrained by well-understood mathematical rules and principles.”
“So, if somebody comes up to you with a ‘quantum’ idea that seems too good to be true—free energy, mystical healing powers, impossible space drives—it almost certainly is. That doesn't mean we can't use quantum physics to do amazing things—you can find some really cool physics in mundane technology—but those things stay well within the boundaries of the laws of thermodynamics and just basic common sense.”
‘Physics Is Fun’ unites nearly 2 million members from around the world. They have a common passion for entertainment and education, and (re)share genuinely witty memes. The team behind the group invites everyone to “discover the amazing world of science” through their content.
Originally, ‘Physics is Fun’ was created in late June of 2023. The founder of the group is the same person who curates a Facebook page of that same name. According to them, any teacher who manages to make physics boring “is a criminal.”
We’ve reached out to the team moderating the group to learn more about it and their love of science, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
I grew up in England. Aside from a couple of anomalies, slides in summer were wet. 😁
Time was invented by the owners of the means of production so that the labor required to generate profit became a quantifiable unit to grind a jackbooted heel on the unprotected neck of the proletariat
Here I mangled your product because it would be easier to transport that way lmao enjoy your rolled up laptop
Truck A is moving at the highest speed and going backwards.
Isn't coincidence an actual quantummechanical thing? I'm dumb so I don't know
Nearly spat out my coffee and I only understand 63% of this joke
Ah yes, the lab technician's voice that goes 'but what if I'm wrong? I don't want to redo this whole f*****g experiment AGAIN! better check'
