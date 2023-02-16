Here are some of my recent shelter dog photos I've taken at the Idaho Humane Society. I've been doing a lot more of my sessions using a black background and at times a little backlighting to make the dogs really pop off the page.

It always makes me a little sad to see dogs come into the shelter who have had their ears butchered off. However, I try to get a really good photo of them to boost their chances of getting adopted faster. Enjoy!

Check out my other posts by clicking here, here and here!

More info: unleashedfur.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com