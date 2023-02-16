Here are some of my recent shelter dog photos I've taken at the Idaho Humane Society. I've been doing a lot more of my sessions using a black background and at times a little backlighting to make the dogs really pop off the page.

It always makes me a little sad to see dogs come into the shelter who have had their ears butchered off. However, I try to get a really good photo of them to boost their chances of getting adopted faster. Enjoy!

Check out my other posts by clicking here, here and here!

More info: unleashedfur.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nova Michelle

Nova Michelle

Report

10points
Unleashed Fur
POST
View more comments
#2

Cowboy

Cowboy

Report

9points
Unleashed Fur
POST
lepoxew7
lepoxew7
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.apprichs.com

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Gracie

Gracie

Report

8points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#4

Boulder

Boulder

Report

8points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#5

Leroy

Leroy

Report

8points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wants to see what's going on

0
0points
reply
#6

Daisy

Daisy

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#7

Cobra

Cobra

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#8

Rebel

Rebel

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#9

Pongo

Pongo

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#10

Captain

Captain

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#11

Quinnie

Quinnie

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#12

Ringo

Ringo

Report

6points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#13

Smokey

Smokey

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#14

Oscar

Oscar

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely sticking his tongue out

0
0points
reply
#15

Emma

Emma

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#16

Dogger

Dogger

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#17

Chandy

Chandy

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#18

Finrod

Finrod

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#19

Sleigh

Sleigh

Report

5points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ready for a good run - or some mischief!

0
0points
reply
#20

Spirit

Spirit

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#21

Cricket

Cricket

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#22

Tank

Tank

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#23

Jesse

Jesse

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#24

Ava

Ava

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not going to trust you till she knows you

0
0points
reply
#25

Zeke

Zeke

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#26

Venus

Venus

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's trying to lick the camera!

0
0points
reply
#27

Ranger

Ranger

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#28

Peach

Peach

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just you try and take advantage of her!

0
0points
reply
#29

Deuce

Deuce

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#30

Bob

Bob

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Carl

Carl

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#32

Halle

Halle

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have I done something wrong, again

0
0points
reply
#33

Linus

Linus

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#34

Becka

Becka

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#35

Waffle

Waffle

Report

4points
Unleashed Fur
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at those ears! He is going to fly off!

0
0points
reply
#36

Bronco

Bronco

Report

3points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#37

Chowder

Chowder

Report

3points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#38

Max

Max

Report

3points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#39

Rusty

Rusty

Report

3points
Unleashed Fur
POST
#40

Storm

Storm

Report

3points
Unleashed Fur
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!