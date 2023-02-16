40 Photos I Took Of Shelter Dogs So They Could Get Adopted Faster (New Pics)
Here are some of my recent shelter dog photos I've taken at the Idaho Humane Society. I've been doing a lot more of my sessions using a black background and at times a little backlighting to make the dogs really pop off the page.
It always makes me a little sad to see dogs come into the shelter who have had their ears butchered off. However, I try to get a really good photo of them to boost their chances of getting adopted faster. Enjoy!
Beautiful dogs, beautiful photos.
So cute!!
