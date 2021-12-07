Even though the pandemic hit my business pretty hard, and I lost my studio space, I still make time to take photos of shelter dogs every week. Good photos that stand out tend to be shared more, thus increasing the chances of a quicker adoption for many dogs.

I lug my studio lights, backdrops, stands, and camera gear to the Idaho Humane Society once, sometimes twice a week for all the new arrivals at the shelter. An employee from the shelter helps get the dogs to sit still for a headshot and then I pack up all my gear and head home to edit the photos as quickly as possible so they can get online.

We try to bring out the personalities of all the dogs the best we can so that people see that instead of a scared, nervous dog sitting in a kennel. The photos are shared hundreds of times and I've heard from several people that the moment they saw a photo of a particular dog they went to adopt them. So it works!

More info: unleashedfur.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Stella

Unleashed Fur
Gail Nicholson
1 year ago

Yeah I can see why this works! 💗 to you for being a fabulous human being, I hope your business picks up and you get your studio space back soon.

#2

Shamrock

Unleashed Fur
#3

Oak

Unleashed Fur
#4

Annie

Unleashed Fur
Gail Nicholson
Gail Nicholson
1 year ago

Can we be real for a second here? You have posted a post full of great photos of cute dogs. Who the heck is not gonna like all these photos??

#5

Ruby

Unleashed Fur
#6

Hanzo

Unleashed Fur
Liam tranum
Liam tranum
1 year ago

Poor dog. I hope you find a home!

#7

Tank

Unleashed Fur
#8

Nala

Unleashed Fur
#9

Coyote

Unleashed Fur
#10

Bear

Unleashed Fur
xxkittyxx00
xxkittyxx00
1 year ago

his name is bear, but i would call him teddy bear because he looks very cuddly ☺️

#11

Daisy

Unleashed Fur
#12

Parzival

Unleashed Fur
#13

Ricky

Unleashed Fur
Joanie
Joanie
1 year ago

Awww he looks like he's about to cry.

#14

Mack

Unleashed Fur
#15

Frank

Unleashed Fur
#16

Freya

Unleashed Fur
#17

Sachi

Unleashed Fur
Ann Dennis
Ann Dennis
1 year ago

Tee hee, a PommeledGeranium :)

#18

Pepper

Unleashed Fur
Ru Bee
Ru Bee
1 year ago

I am suspicious.. Veeeery suspicious ❤️

#19

Baxter

Unleashed Fur
#20

Baija

Unleashed Fur
#21

Summer

Unleashed Fur
#22

Oreo and Lil Bit

Unleashed Fur
#23

Raja

Unleashed Fur
#24

Zita

Unleashed Fur
PandaGoPanda
PandaGoPanda
1 year ago

This is the one that would be coming home with me!

#25

Champ

Unleashed Fur
#26

Desoto

Unleashed Fur
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
1 year ago (edited)

😁And that is the biggest "grin" I've ever seen on a puppy🐶 I'm guessing Pharaoh Hound😁

#27

Nelson

Unleashed Fur
#28

Zues

Unleashed Fur
#29

Cody

Unleashed Fur
#30

Bub

Unleashed Fur
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
1 year ago

🙉"Hey Bub, that's some tongue you've got there!"👅👅👅

#31

Roki

Unleashed Fur
Gail Nicholson
Gail Nicholson
1 year ago

Is he really called Loki but you say it with a Scooby Doo voice..?

#32

Woody

Unleashed Fur
that rando_;)
that rando_;)
1 year ago

This is everyone's old school photos.

#33

Marshmellow

Unleashed Fur
Dee
Dee
1 year ago

This beautiful smile! So sad I can't have a dog...

#34

Kane

Unleashed Fur
xxkittyxx00
xxkittyxx00
1 year ago

raising kane is something i stand for

#35

Faye

Unleashed Fur
RIPLEY MIVILLE-BARNES
RIPLEY MIVILLE-BARNES
1 year ago

that dogs name is my middle name and my middle name is spelled the same way!

#36

Moose

Unleashed Fur
Sandra Harper
Sandra Harper
1 year ago

This looks like my old school photo lol

#37

Mister

Unleashed Fur
ArsonWolf
ArsonWolf
1 year ago

Awww such a pretty baby I love him

#38

Sterling

Unleashed Fur
#39

Sukray

Unleashed Fur
#40

Higgins

Unleashed Fur
thatdisasterpanda
thatdisasterpanda
1 year ago

with that name, i would've expected tweed three piece suits and golf

