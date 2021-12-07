Even though the pandemic hit my business pretty hard, and I lost my studio space, I still make time to take photos of shelter dogs every week. Good photos that stand out tend to be shared more, thus increasing the chances of a quicker adoption for many dogs.

I lug my studio lights, backdrops, stands, and camera gear to the Idaho Humane Society once, sometimes twice a week for all the new arrivals at the shelter. An employee from the shelter helps get the dogs to sit still for a headshot and then I pack up all my gear and head home to edit the photos as quickly as possible so they can get online.

We try to bring out the personalities of all the dogs the best we can so that people see that instead of a scared, nervous dog sitting in a kennel. The photos are shared hundreds of times and I've heard from several people that the moment they saw a photo of a particular dog they went to adopt them. So it works!

