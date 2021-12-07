35Kviews
40 Photos I Took Of Shelter Dogs So They Could Get Adopted Faster
Even though the pandemic hit my business pretty hard, and I lost my studio space, I still make time to take photos of shelter dogs every week. Good photos that stand out tend to be shared more, thus increasing the chances of a quicker adoption for many dogs.
I lug my studio lights, backdrops, stands, and camera gear to the Idaho Humane Society once, sometimes twice a week for all the new arrivals at the shelter. An employee from the shelter helps get the dogs to sit still for a headshot and then I pack up all my gear and head home to edit the photos as quickly as possible so they can get online.
We try to bring out the personalities of all the dogs the best we can so that people see that instead of a scared, nervous dog sitting in a kennel. The photos are shared hundreds of times and I've heard from several people that the moment they saw a photo of a particular dog they went to adopt them. So it works!
More info: unleashedfur.com | Instagram | Facebook
Stella
Yeah I can see why this works! 💗 to you for being a fabulous human being, I hope your business picks up and you get your studio space back soon.
Shamrock
Oak
Annie
Can we be real for a second here? You have posted a post full of great photos of cute dogs. Who the heck is not gonna like all these photos??
Ruby
Hanzo
Tank
Nala
Coyote
Bear
his name is bear, but i would call him teddy bear because he looks very cuddly ☺️
Daisy
Parzival
Ricky
Mack
Frank
Freya
Sachi
Pepper
Baxter
Baija
Summer
Oreo and Lil Bit
Raja
Zita
Champ
Desoto
😁And that is the biggest "grin" I've ever seen on a puppy🐶 I'm guessing Pharaoh Hound😁
Nelson
Zues
Cody
Bub
Roki
Is he really called Loki but you say it with a Scooby Doo voice..?
Woody
Marshmellow
Kane
Faye
that dogs name is my middle name and my middle name is spelled the same way!
Moose
Mister
Sterling
Sukray
Higgins
with that name, i would've expected tweed three piece suits and golf
They are all beautiful and if I could I would adopt them all
Beautiful! I'm going to need a bigger house.
Thank you! Haha.
What beautiful photos. I love all of them.
