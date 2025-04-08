This Artist Captured Batman Trying To Live A Normal Life (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Sebastian Magnani is a Swiss photographer known for his creative approach to everyday life. He often blends surreal elements into his work, offering fresh perspectives on the familiar. One of his most well-known projects, Daily Bat, takes an unusual twist on the iconic superhero, placing Batman in very ordinary situations.
Instead of fighting crime in Gotham, Magnani’s Batman is seen enjoying a burger, sipping coffee, or reading the newspaper—scenes that are far from the high-stakes adventures we usually associate with him. His photos show us that even a superhero has moments of relaxation, just like the rest of us.
More info: Instagram | sebastianmagnani.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Spaghetti Al Pomodoro", 2022
Bored Panda reached out to Sebastian Magnani to dive deeper into his creative process and explore the inspiration behind his Daily Bat series. The artist shared that he started the project in 2019, with the goal of removing Batman from his usual role of fighting criminals and placing him in more ordinary, everyday settings.
"I wanted to explore a space where he could escape the negativity of his world and reveal a softer, more vulnerable side. I allowed him to break free from this oppressive environment, to navigate uncharted territory, simply living an ordinary existence. Embracing a life devoid of battling criminals, he engaged in the mundane aspects of everyday living. By extracting this iconic figure from his accustomed environment and situating him within unfamiliar surroundings, I inadvertently challenged his very identity. With that projection, I endeavor to champion a better world by reshaping his and also our perception of known reality."
"Once Upon A Time (Green)", 2021
"Coffee And News", 2019
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the series struck a chord with many. The image of a lonely hero doing everyday things – like sitting in a bar with strangers or friends, something people couldn’t do at the time – became surprisingly meaningful. Now, Magnani feels more connected to the power of the subconscious in his work. "I think we don’t always have direct access to it, but sometimes our inner voice guides us. Looking back, I see deeper personal connections to why I may have chosen Batman as a character. I grew up with my mother, while my father, though alive, was absent and didn’t take responsibility for us. He had his struggles, but I now recognize that I’ve always longed for time with him, time that I never had. In that sense, I relate to Batman.
In general, what I find truly special is how this character connects me to the world. Batman is universally recognized, and through him, I’ve been able to engage with people in ways I never expected.
Movies and comics often communicate the wrong message. They focus so much on fighting and conflict, creating a skewed perception of heroism. I think kids grow up with the wrong idea, believing that being a hero means defeating an enemy. But true heroism, to me, is about individuals taking responsibility for their own actions rather than relying on superheroes to save them. We need a world where people become the heroes of their own stories."
"Mcbat", 2022
"Back To The Future", 2022
Magnani shared that he enjoys creating real photographs and has always been fascinated by the places where people spend their time. He’s drawn to spaces shaped by design, ambiance, and atmosphere. "At its core, my work is about entertainment, something that naturally resonates with people.
Now, as we navigate an increasingly artificial world, the project takes on even greater depth. It plays with this contrast – Batman, a fictional character born from comics, exists in real-world settings. In a way, it also raises questions about the nature of 'reality' itself."
"Appreciation", 2022
"The Italian Job", 2021
Daily Bat might seem to comment on modern life, consumerism, or the absurdity of certain daily routines, so we asked Magnani if he intentionally incorporates social commentary into his work, or if it's more of a subconscious element in his creative process. "Life is constantly changing – there are so many facets to it, and I love exploring them," the artist shared. "Right now, I don’t follow a strict direction; I enjoy experimenting and trying new things. In a way, I naturally lean toward being critical, but at the same time, I also love to have fun. I believe the key is balance – not swinging from one extreme to the other."
"Work Life Balance", 2020
"Venice", 2020
Magnani also believes that, much like life itself, its essence is a contrast – a big contradiction – yet at the same time, it serves as a harmonious bridge between things that seem unconnected. "Everything has an opposite pole. Good and bad, bright and dark, spiritual and physical elements, the future and the past, heaven and earth, soft and hard, life and death. It’s a never-ending circle of interaction between two poles with endless nuances that create life. And that’s the main theme, the base of my work: experimenting with a center and a surrounding and creating with the interaction of these two poles a new space, a new perspective, a new context.
For example, I created an artwork titled 'Back to the Future', where Batman stands in front of a melting glacier. That piece is undeniably about climate change – something even Batman can’t fix. On the other hand, he’s also seen driving a Porsche, a car that undeniably harms the environment. But experiencing the thrill of driving a Porsche is something unique – it's about contrast.
I think we all have to find that balance: being responsible while still allowing ourselves moments of enjoyment. It’s a difficult line to walk."
"Stood Up", 2020
"After Work", 2019
According to the artist, he always creates his own worlds—ones grounded in reality but mixed with his imagination, introducing elements that don’t actually exist. "For example, 'Underdogs' featured real photographs of dogs and people, which I merged into a single image. 'Reflections' was based on a real mirror placed on the ground, reflecting the sky. While I combined two photos to ensure both elements had the same sharpness, the interactions themselves were real.
With 'Daily Bat', I took a similar approach by placing a comic book character into the real world. While the techniques and themes vary, the common thread in my work is the fusion of reality with fiction, creating a unique perspective that challenges our perception of both."