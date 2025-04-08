During the COVID-19 pandemic, the series struck a chord with many. The image of a lonely hero doing everyday things – like sitting in a bar with strangers or friends, something people couldn’t do at the time – became surprisingly meaningful. Now, Magnani feels more connected to the power of the subconscious in his work. "I think we don’t always have direct access to it, but sometimes our inner voice guides us. Looking back, I see deeper personal connections to why I may have chosen Batman as a character. I grew up with my mother, while my father, though alive, was absent and didn’t take responsibility for us. He had his struggles, but I now recognize that I’ve always longed for time with him, time that I never had. In that sense, I relate to Batman.

In general, what I find truly special is how this character connects me to the world. Batman is universally recognized, and through him, I’ve been able to engage with people in ways I never expected.

Movies and comics often communicate the wrong message. They focus so much on fighting and conflict, creating a skewed perception of heroism. I think kids grow up with the wrong idea, believing that being a hero means defeating an enemy. But true heroism, to me, is about individuals taking responsibility for their own actions rather than relying on superheroes to save them. We need a world where people become the heroes of their own stories."