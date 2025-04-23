ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Bierman’s photo journey began with a simple moment — a six-year-old kid, a proud dad, and a chance encounter with Muhammad Ali. “A picture is worth a million words,” his father said, choosing a photo over an autograph, and unknowingly sparking a lifelong project that would eventually span over 1,800 celebrity encounters.

From standing beside dumpsters to catching stars backstage or in parking lots, Rob has turned everyday settings into some rather memorable photos. With his new book "Snap Shots," this once-casual tradition becomes something much bigger: a visual memoir of unforgettable faces, chance meetings, and a father-son bond frozen in time.

#1

Young boy smiling with a celebrity in a casual setting, capturing a memorable moment from childhood experiences with famous people.

pictureswithcelebrities Report

Rob Bierman’s lifelong photo project started with a simple moment — a walk with his father through a sports show in Houston. He was only six when they stumbled upon Muhammad Ali signing autographs. Like any kid, Rob wanted the autograph. But his father had a different idea. “A picture is worth a million words,” he told him. So they went with the photo. That single frame with Ali wasn’t just the start of Rob’s gallery; it was the spark that turned a fun father-son outing into a decades-spanning tradition.
    #2

    Young boy posing with a celebrity musician in a casual setting, showcasing early life photos with famous people.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    That photo with Muhammad Ali became the first of what would eventually be thousands. “Before we knew it, we had 90 pictures with different celebrities,” Rob recalls. “Our goal became ‘let’s get to 100.’ That turned into 500… then 1,000… and eventually we stopped counting after reaching 1,800. That’s when we decided to finally put together the book.” The result is Snap Shots, a curated selection of Rob’s favorite celebrity encounters, packed with nostalgia, surreal moments, and a whole lot of charm.

    #3

    Young boy taking a photo with President George W. Bush, holding a sign, exemplifying childhood celebrity encounters.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #4

    Young fan taking a photo with a celebrity at a signing event.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    The journey wasn’t always glamorous — sometimes it meant standing by dumpsters to get the shot. “One of the funniest moments was when I got a picture with Jon Bon Jovi backstage. I had to wait in a very specific spot — unfortunately, that spot was right next to a dumpster! The smell was absolutely horrendous, but hey… I got the shot!”
    #5

    Young boy photographed with a celebrity author, both smiling warmly, capturing a cherished moment.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #6

    A young boy in a suit taking a photo with a celebrity inside a building, standing on patterned carpet.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    Getting access to stars came down to persistence, luck, and a deep sense of respect. “Honestly, I’ve been incredibly blessed to experience things most people don’t get to do even once in a lifetime,” he says. “I’ve been on NBA courts, backstage at concerts, on tour buses, on TV, radio shows, in airports, nightclubs, parking lots, book signings, space centers, rodeos, zoos, restaurants, and conventions — just to name a few.” But for Rob, it wasn’t just about showing up. “I think being respectful really opens a lot of doors, more than people realize. And, of course, life’s all about who you know.”

    #7

    Child posing with celebrity in a crowd, wearing casual attire, capturing a moment with a famous figure.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #8

    Young boy with celebrity, wearing a blue bandana, embrace in a candid moment at an event.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    Still, even with years of experience, not every encounter was smooth. “When I was younger, I was scared to take pictures with women!” he laughs. That nervous energy faded with time, though crowds can still rattle him. “The only time I feel pressure is when there’s a huge crowd. Then, not only do you need to get the celebrity’s attention over everyone else, but you also have to convince them to take a picture — and most of the time, they’ll only take one and move on.”
    #9

    Young boy meeting a celebrity at an event, with CDs in the background.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #10

    Young boy posing with President, embracing with a smile in an outdoor setting.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    Through all the snapshots and spontaneous run-ins, what makes Snap Shots truly special is the connection behind the camera. “The book was truly inspired by the bond between me and my dad. He took every single photo that’s in it,” Rob shares. “It reflects the time we spent together over the years, and that’s what makes it so special for both of us. We wanted to share that experience through photos, because, like my dad always said, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’”
    #11

    Young boy posing with a celebrity, holding a baseball, both smiling at an event with bright lighting.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #12

    Boy posing with a celebrity, wearing a red shirt, shorts, and holding a ball, standing beside a person in sunglasses indoors.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #13

    Child posing with celebrities in casual attire.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #14

    Young fan posing with a celebrity in casual attire, featuring iconic musician.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #15

    A young boy posing with a celebrity, wearing casual clothes with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #16

    A young fan takes a photo with a celebrity, both smiling, against a car backdrop.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #17

    Child posing with a celebrity in casual attire, smiling outdoors.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #18

    Young boy taking a photo with a celebrity, both smiling outdoors at night.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #19

    Young boy in striped shirt posing with a well-known celebrity outdoors, surrounded by a crowd.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #20

    Child posing with celebrity musician holding a guitar, both smiling for the camera.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #21

    Child posing with a celebrity boxer in a gym setting, highlighting celebrity encounters from a young age, dated 6/19/97.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #22

    A young boy posing with a celebrity in a casual setting.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #23

    Boy posing for a photo with a celebrity, smiling together.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #24

    Young boy smiling with a celebrity, both in formal attire, capturing a memorable photo together.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #25

    Young boy with a celebrity in a tuxedo, smiling together for a photo op.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #26

    Childhood photo with David Copperfield, featuring a young boy and the illusionist in casual attire, smiling for the camera.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #27

    Child posing with a celebrity in formal attire, smiling at the camera.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

    #28

    Childhood photo with a celebrity, featuring a young boy in a suit and a man wearing a hat, smiling together indoors.

    pictureswithcelebrities Report

