This Guy Has Been Taking Photos With Celebrities Since Childhood (28 New Pics)
Rob Bierman’s photo journey began with a simple moment — a six-year-old kid, a proud dad, and a chance encounter with Muhammad Ali. “A picture is worth a million words,” his father said, choosing a photo over an autograph, and unknowingly sparking a lifelong project that would eventually span over 1,800 celebrity encounters.
From standing beside dumpsters to catching stars backstage or in parking lots, Rob has turned everyday settings into some rather memorable photos. With his new book "Snap Shots," this once-casual tradition becomes something much bigger: a visual memoir of unforgettable faces, chance meetings, and a father-son bond frozen in time.
Rob Bierman’s lifelong photo project started with a simple moment — a walk with his father through a sports show in Houston. He was only six when they stumbled upon Muhammad Ali signing autographs. Like any kid, Rob wanted the autograph. But his father had a different idea. “A picture is worth a million words,” he told him. So they went with the photo. That single frame with Ali wasn’t just the start of Rob’s gallery; it was the spark that turned a fun father-son outing into a decades-spanning tradition.
That photo with Muhammad Ali became the first of what would eventually be thousands. “Before we knew it, we had 90 pictures with different celebrities,” Rob recalls. “Our goal became ‘let’s get to 100.’ That turned into 500… then 1,000… and eventually we stopped counting after reaching 1,800. That’s when we decided to finally put together the book.” The result is Snap Shots, a curated selection of Rob’s favorite celebrity encounters, packed with nostalgia, surreal moments, and a whole lot of charm.
The journey wasn’t always glamorous — sometimes it meant standing by dumpsters to get the shot. “One of the funniest moments was when I got a picture with Jon Bon Jovi backstage. I had to wait in a very specific spot — unfortunately, that spot was right next to a dumpster! The smell was absolutely horrendous, but hey… I got the shot!”
Getting access to stars came down to persistence, luck, and a deep sense of respect. “Honestly, I’ve been incredibly blessed to experience things most people don’t get to do even once in a lifetime,” he says. “I’ve been on NBA courts, backstage at concerts, on tour buses, on TV, radio shows, in airports, nightclubs, parking lots, book signings, space centers, rodeos, zoos, restaurants, and conventions — just to name a few.” But for Rob, it wasn’t just about showing up. “I think being respectful really opens a lot of doors, more than people realize. And, of course, life’s all about who you know.”
Still, even with years of experience, not every encounter was smooth. “When I was younger, I was scared to take pictures with women!” he laughs. That nervous energy faded with time, though crowds can still rattle him. “The only time I feel pressure is when there’s a huge crowd. Then, not only do you need to get the celebrity’s attention over everyone else, but you also have to convince them to take a picture — and most of the time, they’ll only take one and move on.”
Through all the snapshots and spontaneous run-ins, what makes Snap Shots truly special is the connection behind the camera. “The book was truly inspired by the bond between me and my dad. He took every single photo that’s in it,” Rob shares. “It reflects the time we spent together over the years, and that’s what makes it so special for both of us. We wanted to share that experience through photos, because, like my dad always said, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’”