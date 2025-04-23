ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Bierman’s photo journey began with a simple moment — a six-year-old kid, a proud dad, and a chance encounter with Muhammad Ali. “A picture is worth a million words,” his father said, choosing a photo over an autograph, and unknowingly sparking a lifelong project that would eventually span over 1,800 celebrity encounters.

From standing beside dumpsters to catching stars backstage or in parking lots, Rob has turned everyday settings into some rather memorable photos. With his new book "Snap Shots," this once-casual tradition becomes something much bigger: a visual memoir of unforgettable faces, chance meetings, and a father-son bond frozen in time.

More info: Instagram