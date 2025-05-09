ADVERTISEMENT

Many Bored Panda readers may already know Massimo Bietti for his soul-stirring portraits of children around the world. But this time, the Italian photographer turns his lens toward a different kind of story — one etched in wrinkles, wisdom, and quiet resilience. In his series of portraits of elderly people, Bietti captures the kind of beauty that doesn’t shout, but lingers — a beauty rooted in experience, memory, and grace.

At a time when society often glorifies youth and speed, these images invite us to slow down and honor the richness that comes with age. Each face tells a story — not just of survival, but of joy, heartbreak, endurance, and love.

More info: Instagram