Today, we are excited to share some incredible images by Canadian photographer Benjamin Von Wong. Through his work, Ben focuses on highlighting environmental issues that affect the world. He can be considered a photographer-activist as his pieces, apart from being art pieces and requiring extensive planning, also carry important messages for everyone. Von Wong initially focused his photography work on capturing complex and extreme shots, such as those taken on building walls or in breathtaking underwater settings. However, the artist expressed his desire to create an impact and hopes that his audience not only finds his images shocking but also finds the underlying messages they convey.

In addition to sharing the final photographs on social media, Benjamin offers his fans a glimpse into his creative process by revealing some of the behind-the-scenes shots that showcase the backstage of his photoshoots. If you're interested in seeing more of this artist's unique work, previously featured on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | 500px.com | blog.vonwong.com