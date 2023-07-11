This Photographer Offers A Glimpse Into His Creative Process And Here Are His 43 Backstage Photos Interview With Artist
Today, we are excited to share some incredible images by Canadian photographer Benjamin Von Wong. Through his work, Ben focuses on highlighting environmental issues that affect the world. He can be considered a photographer-activist as his pieces, apart from being art pieces and requiring extensive planning, also carry important messages for everyone. Von Wong initially focused his photography work on capturing complex and extreme shots, such as those taken on building walls or in breathtaking underwater settings. However, the artist expressed his desire to create an impact and hopes that his audience not only finds his images shocking but also finds the underlying messages they convey.
In addition to sharing the final photographs on social media, Benjamin offers his fans a glimpse into his creative process by revealing some of the behind-the-scenes shots that showcase the backstage of his photoshoots. If you're interested in seeing more of this artist's unique work, previously featured on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, or here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | 500px.com | blog.vonwong.com
Bored Panda reached out to Benjamin Von Wong to find out more about his work and creative process. First, we wanted to know how photography came into his life. Ben shared with us: “Life is unexpected. In just one decade, I went from being a hard-rock mining engineer to an environmental activist. I first discovered the power of photography after a breakup with an old girlfriend. I needed to find a way to introduce awe and wonder back into my life, and photography was an easy way to see the world through new eyes. Along the way, I discovered that I could also share that magic with others by creating exciting behind the scenes videos and photos of all of my projects. Today, the surreal worlds I create are designed to invite people to care about the planet and to rethink how we consume.”
Asked how he first got interested in the environmental movement, and when he decided to feature it in his work, Benjamin told us: “Two documentaries got me interested in the environmental movement: Cowspiracy and Racing Extinction. These documentaries made me ask: How can I make a difference? I started small - becoming vegan, reducing single-use plastics - but soon started dreaming of bigger projects to invite others to join. My mermaid on 10,000 plastic bottles was probably my most successful project, getting over 36 million views on Facebook with worldwide press coverage.”
We were wondering if Von Wong could tell us more about his creative process. We also wanted to know how many people usually get involved in the project. We found out that: “Projects these days always start with a funder: Some person, company, or institution interested in paying for big art. From there, we look for non-profit and volunteer support to engage the community and bring the project to life. Throughout the entire creative process, we try to think about how the art created can serve not just one organization, but the entire environmental movement. Then, we can come up with powerful symbols that convey simple stories that are easy to share. For every project, there are dozens, if not hundreds of people that contribute to bringing them to life.”
Asked how he feels knowing his projects go viral and reach so many people, Benjamin answered: “Virality today is about partnerships more than anything else. Find the right partners with big audiences who are interested in amplifying, remixing, and sharing your work - to transform those stories into meaningful change. Not only can you increase your reach, but most importantly, you can increase your impact.”
Next, we wanted to find out what kind of project Ben would like to work on in the future. The photographer revealed: “I’ve always wanted to create an underwater living art installation that can help attract tourists while preserving/supporting nature - but funding was always an issue since it costs a lot! The next project I’m very excited about building would be made from Biochar - One of the easiest ways we can sequester carbon. I just need to find the right partner!”
Lastly, we asked the photographer if there is anything he would like to share with the our readers, and he said: “I often look at other artists on Bored Panda and feel a sense of imposter syndrome. I wonder if my work is too repetitive. If I’m a real artist. If my work matters. Sometimes, it gets so bad that I think about quitting. Inspiration is weird. Too little of it paralyzes you. Too much can also paralyze you. The magic lies somewhere in between. To get just inspired enough to do something. Anything. Those small actions lead to bigger ones which can eventually change our lives entirely.”