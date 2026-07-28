Toxic MIL Excludes Bride From Wedding Portrait, Petty Bride Erases It From The Gallery

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Even though a wedding might be a magical day in a person’s life, the photos will last forever, helping folks relive the memory. That’s probably why some couples put so much importance on getting the perfect pictures even if it causes family drama.

This is what happened when a bride secretly told her wedding photographer to hide a family photo that her mother-in-law wanted, simply because she wasn’t in it. She felt it was justified to do something sneaky like that despite how special the picture was to her new husband.

More info: Reddit

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Drama with one’s in-laws can sometimes become too much to handle, which is why folks might have to resort to extreme measures

Image credits: bokodi / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The bride said that since she always faced friction with her partner’s loved ones, she wanted to make sure that during all the wedding family portraits they both were included

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Image credits: vasilij33 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the groom ended up secretly getting his photo taken with his family when the bride wasn’t around, and later his mom asked for that exact picture for the gallery

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman didn’t like that her mother-in-law wanted the one photo that she specifically wasn’t in, and that at the wedding the older woman had referred to her as “that girl”

Image credits: Playful-Cat-8738

Eventually, the bride decided to sneakily ask her photographer to remove her husband’s family photo from their wedding gallery as it made her feel excluded

The woman explained that because there had always been a lot of tension with her partner’s family, she had always felt excluded and treated as an outsider. That’s why, as their wedding approached, she specifically told her fiancé that she wanted to be in every single formal portrait and not be left out.

According to professional photographers, when it comes to bridal events, couples need to discuss and decide which group pictures are most important to them and why. This way, they can make sure to bring those loved ones and family members together for a photo that will always be a treasured memory.

The reason why the poster was so fixated on being in all of her husband’s formal portraits with his relatives was that she didn’t want to feel excluded from his family even on their wedding day. Unfortunately, he ignored her wishes and took a picture with his mom and siblings at the exact moment she went to get a drink.

When it comes to setting boundaries with a loved one, experts explain that you should be clear about your expectations and also set consequences if your partner disrespects your rules. Rather than just accepting their actions and hoping they’ll do better next time, it’s good to hold them accountable and protect your mental peace.

Image credits: garetsvisual / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the woman learned that her husband had taken a photo with his family without her, she was heartbroken. She also felt horrible when her mother-in-law reached out later and specifically requested that picture for the wedding gallery, even though she knew her daughter-in-law wasn’t in it.

The reason this pained the poster so much was both the tense history she had with her partner’s family and something her bridesmaid had mentioned. The other woman shared that the groom’s mom had referred to the bride as “that girl” during the wedding, which is probably why she didn’t care whether she was in the photo.

It can be difficult for brides and grooms to set boundaries around specific portraits on their wedding day, especially if their guests think they know better. That’s why professionals explain that people need to keep their photographer in the know about their rules and have them enforce them, regardless of whether other folks are following them.

That’s exactly why the woman decided to hide her husband’s family photo and conspired with her photographer to have it removed from the wedding gallery. Even though she knew it might cause some drama, she felt that it was the right thing to do after always being excluded by her in-laws.

Do you think the woman’s actions are justified? Let us know what you think and how you would handle such a situation.

Folks were divided on the issue, with someone feeling the woman’s husband was the real problem, and others thinking that the bride was being too petty