“New Fear Unlocked”: Photographer Breaks Down After Realizing All The Photos From The Wedding Are Lost
Recently, a professional photographer named Justin Gummow from southern California shared a honest video on his TikTok channel that won the hearts of the internet.
“So the worst thing that could happen to a photographer when shooting a wedding happened to me,” Gummow said in a video that amassed a whopping 17 million views. He continued telling the viewers how his card got corrupted when transferring his photos and he realized he’d lost all the photos.
Gummow explained how he faced the fact of breaking the news to the newlyweds, as well as handling this whole situation with incredible persistence and unmatched professionalism.
More info: Instagram | Linktr.ee/Justintakespix
Image credits: justinshootscanon
This is the candid video that won Justin the hearts of the internet
@justinshootscanon #greenscreen #wedding #photography #canon #fail ♬ original sound – Justin Gummow
This is what people commented about the incident
Who in their right mind as a professional photographer has a camera with only one memory card slot? Or a camera that isn't capable of uploading to the cloud?
How did the bride and groom react?
He didn’t break down. What’s with the title?
Who in their right mind as a professional photographer has a camera with only one memory card slot? Or a camera that isn't capable of uploading to the cloud?
How did the bride and groom react?
He didn’t break down. What’s with the title?