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Having an annoying roommate is one of those things everyone needs to survive at least once. Sure, it tests every ounce of your patience and sanity, but the horror stories you get out of it are pure gold. And this Redditor’s experience was absolutely one for the books or possibly the big screen.

The woman he had to deal with was so insufferable he nicknamed her “the banshee,” which should tell you everything you need to know. So when it came time to move out, he decided to leave her with a parting gift—a pretty wild piece of revenge.

Read the full story below and decide for yourself if this payback was deserved.

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Twenty years ago, the man found himself stuck sharing a place with an absolutely insufferable roommate

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So when the time finally came to move out, he made sure not to leave empty-handed, and gave her a parting gift in the form of revenge

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Михаил Крамор / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ethidiumbrimide

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ethidiumbrimide

When he reconnected with the woman and her husband decades later, he finally revealed the truth to them and all of his friends

About twenty years ago, the Original Poster (OP), then a young biology student, made the mistake of accepting his aunt’s offer to rent a room in an apartment bought by her friend for her children. He assumed his roommate would be the woman’s son, but it turned out to be her daughter, Nicole.

The OP knew Nicole from high school, and even back then, she had a less-than-flattering reputation among their classmates. His aunt assured him that she had matured since then, but the first couple of weeks under the same roof quickly proved otherwise.

Over the course of several months, Nicole did everything she could to make his life miserable.

She banged on the wall of his room at night and threw his food out of the refrigerator, claiming it was spoiling hers. She scared the author’s girlfriend when she once spent the night in his room, yet allowed her own friends and boyfriend to steal the OP’s beer from the fridge.

Overall, our hero quickly regretted giving in to his aunt’s persuasion, while she kept insisting he should be grateful for her help with housing.

The OP’s patience ran out long before the lease expired, and he was even willing to lose a $500 deposit just to move out of Nicole’s hostile home sooner. Still, on his last day there, he could not resist getting a little revenge.

Nicole had always accused him of urinating in the shower, so in the end, he did exactly that, and then some more. Then came a two-decade time skip to the present day, when the original poster was sitting in a pub with friends, drinking beer. And who should walk up to the table? Nicole and her husband, who had been her boyfriend back then. As it turned out, he worked with someone sitting at the table with the author.

Word for word, Nicole and her husband started reminiscing about the time the OP had shared a place with her, only to begin badmouthing him almost immediately. They painted him as an allegedly terrible roommate. At that point, our hero had had enough, and the beer in his system demanded that he finally tell his side of the story.

So he told them, in full detail, what Nicole had been like and how he had gotten revenge on her in the end. They were probably too stunned to do anything.

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

History knows many ways to get revenge on an unbearable roommate, and there are even full articles collecting ideas for petty but effective payback. One such article on The Tab suggests, among other things, stealing a roommate’s shampoo.

“The shower can be an angry place. Lots of time to think, lots of time to get into a fake argument about the massive pile of recycling that no one’s taken out yet. So no wonder that multiple students admit to have stolen their housemates’ toiletries to satisfy their need for revenge. It’s only fair,” the article claims. Overall, the original poster really did make the shower “an angry place.”

The commenters on the original post seemed to split into two camps. One admired the author’s wit. The other was more focused on criticizing his grammar, though the OP reasonably pointed out that he had written the post while drunk after a night out with friends. Naturally, we are more interested in the first group.

“This is great. Every time you don’t see her and she sees you, just know you are living in her head. For life. Isn’t that great?” one of the responders wrote. “And that’s why the milk was sour, Nicole,” another person in the comments added.

This kind of revenge is undeniably wild and questionable, but it certainly makes for a story that’ll raise eyebrows and draw some gasps. What do you think—was it justified, or did the author take things a step too far?

As wild as the revenge was, commenters mostly praised the author’s wit