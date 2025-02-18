Apparently, I’m not the only one holding onto a grudge decades later, though. Redditors have recently been recalling petty moments that they’ll never let go, so we’ve gathered their juiciest stories below.

Well, I vividly remember that, one day, the classmate next to me read my answers incorrectly. This then led to my teacher explaining in front of the whole class that “it’s actually sheep , Adelaide, not sheeps .” I was furious because I knew for a fact that is what I wrote, but the damage had been done. And I will never forget that moment.

When I was in the second grade , my teacher often had us pass our papers to the student sitting next to us when it was time to grade them. Then, we would go around the room and read the answers written on each other’s papers, so the teacher could confirm whether or not they were correct.

#1 In 5th grade our teacher only gave homework on Wednesdays. One Wednesday the end-of-school bell was going to ring soon and we all realized the teacher had forgotten. With maybe 30 seconds left before the bell would free us, a twatty suck-up girl named Sabina raised her hand and reminded the teacher it was homework day. I'm still pissed off about it. F**k you, Sabina for denying us our small victory. I'm 68-years old, btw, and it still chaps my a*s.

RELATED:

#2 Cracker Jack removed the cool toy and replaced it with some s****y piece of paper.

#3 When my parents got divorced, neither of them wanted to keep our family dog that we had for 7 years at that point. (I should clarify, there was nothing wrong with her. She was a black lab mix, healthy, was as sweet as can be). I was 14, just going into high school, and I was begging my family to keep her. My sister and her husband wouldn’t even take her. We ended up having to give her away, and I sobbed for the entire day. Shortly after, my sister and her husband got a cocker spaniel instead, after telling me they didn’t want my dog because ,”well we don’t want any dogs in the house.”



I honestly should be over it now, 10 years later. She went to a good home. But I’m not. 🤷‍♀️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My best friend and I were going skiing post a night out. Hungover we decided to get McDonald's breakfast. Both got a combo and he ordered an extra hashbrown as well. The bag only came with 2 hash browns. He ate both and said they forgot mine. NO MAX THEY FORGOT YOUR EXTRA HASHBROWN. ITS BEEN 7 YEARS AND I STILL GET MAD ABOUT IT.

#5 Look this didn't even happen to me but my mom told me about a thanksgiving where her aunt took the crispy skin off the turkey and threw it in the trash because it's not healthy for you. I already didn't like this aunt but now 😤.

#6 My SIL got married and had sooooo much sushi leftover from the party. I told her "I can't wait to munch on some sushi later!". The husband threw it away. ALL OF IT. I am thinking of getting a sushi tattooed with the date under because of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My mom grew up in Germany. Speaks fluent German. She would speak German with her parents when we were little kids just so we wouldn’t understand. She refused to teach my brother and I how to speak it. Her excuse was we didn’t want to learn. As babies. You know. When you start speaking to your kids. It’s been over 40 years now and I’m still bitter about it. Because German is so damn hard to learn as an adult. Edited to add - maybe not petty per se. But something I’m mad about all these years later.

#8 Okay so 9-11 grade I had one Latin teacher. I started off with a C freshman year (in a class w mostly sophomores) and worked up to be the one everyone called to double check their translations. Senior year we got a new teacher. I was in a 3 person class of the people who’d stuck it out since we were freshmen in the sophomore class, and the new Latin teacher awarded the annual Latin seat to a senior a level below me. I AM TOTALLY FINE ITS BEEN 18 YEARS IM FINE.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My brother always beat me at everything. Our parents got us Super Nintendo and I beat Mario before he did. Oh my god, he lost his shit. My Dad could not stop laughing and when my brother would get a big head about games, my dad would remind him of the meltdown on New Years Day.

#10 Everytime around Christmas and someone mentions The Polar Express, I get reminded of the time a boy copied my art work in 2nd grade. We were to draw our favorite scene from Polar Express in art class, and the teacher was giving a present to the one she thought was best. He won, and I got a "talking too" about copying other people's work, even though he copied me!!

#11 My mom’s fully fluent in Spanish and stopped teaching me because my dad kept bugging her about how I didn’t need it. In all honesty I think it was him just trying to be petty and didn’t want his ex wife AND daughter being bilingual while he wasn’t

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My sister lied to my parents saying I ate the last two cookies and I got in trouble for “lying” to them. This happened when I was 7…..I’m 28 now…and I still tell her and my parents every chance I get that I’m still mad about that. 😂😂.

#13 Not me but my brother. He still blames me for deleting his saved game on Secret of Mana.







This is b******t, I did not delete it. I did not.

#14 I had a barbecue for friends. Whilst inside preparing a feast, my friend’s children picked off all my green baby passion fruit, and unripe baby lemons, to throw at each other. Literally 100s of fruit wasted. When I came outside and nearly cried and told the kids off, their parents told me they were only playing, and just children, and to get over it. I am still not over it. They weren’t great friends or parents in hindsight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I'm still pissed they took honey mustard off the sauce menu at McDonald's in Canada about 9 years ago.

#16 When I was a kid and my cousin’s son was a toddler, he got into my Ninja Turtles action figures and chewed on their weapons.



It’s been at least 30 years. He lives in another country so I’ve only seen him once since. I will always remember him as the little bastard who ruined my Ninja Turtles.

#17 The year was 2004. I had a kyocera phantom phone with a long standing game of tetris because the speed had capped out. We're talking somewhere around two years. I had a score in the bazillions (probably). While out to lunch, a friend picked up my phone and started a new game. Later she f****d my husband. I'm still mad about the tetris game.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 High school - Sophomore year:

My Literature teacher has us make comics based on ancient Greek poems. My group got Iliad. We put a lot of research and effort in the assignment, only to lose points because the teacher was expecting to see the Trojan Horse (which does not appear in Iliad, but in Odyssey and Aeneid).

Sure, I took the synopsis out of Wikipedia, but it was properly sourced. I even did check the original poem to see if the horse is there - nothing.

Turns out my teacher was basing his view on Iliad on a stupid novelization that included the goddamn horse.



Oh, and this very same teacher is one to fall hook, line & sinker into whatever b******t people share on Facebook, and still has no qualms about question Wikipedia.



F**k you, José. F**k you very very much.

#19 Rented a house that had an outdoor mini fridge by the built in bbq. Our utilities bills were outrageous in that house. Roommates, including my boyfriend, refused to unplug this fridge- that no one even used! "That's not whats making our bills so high". They mocked me for being so dumb!



Now the same man literally researches the lowest energy lightbulbs because "Every little thing adds up".



Every little thing, but not that outdoor fridge that sat in direct sunlight in the scorching summer, huh? Not that appliance?



I will DIE with this grudge in my heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 On my third birthday, I was gifted a tricycle. My then-8-year-old cousin rode it before I could and broke it before I even got a turn. I refused to acknowledge his name for like 5+ years after that. I would ONLY call him "the guy that broke my tricycle".

#21 I discovered McDonalds did pretty much the same thing in the Happy Meals. I was having a cr*ppy day at school one day and decided I would get a Happy Meal, then give the toy to one of my Life Skills students. When we discovered a garbage piece of cardboard you stick on a plastic stand, my nonverbal student looked at me and unmistakably said “wtf” with her whole face.

#22 One of my little cousins once took a bite out of the book I had brought to a family gathering and I refused to finish reading it out of spite... And now I never will know how Meerkat Madness ended...

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My brothers got to sit in my barbie blow up chair before me as a kid, and then it popped almost immediately. Still hurts. .

#24 A group of my friends decided to go to our college team bowl game in the 1990’s. I bought the tickets. They canceled and didn’t pay me. Fast forward 25 years… I commented on it and she denied it. I went upstairs and showed her the tickets that for some reason I kept. She was mortified. Anyway, that night her boyfriend convinced me to buy Apple stock. We are good, no grudge. Lifetime friends.

#25 When my sister and I were like 7-8 years old, we shared a room. We got into an argument one night and she pulled a rock from underneath her pillow and threw it directly at my face from 4ft away. I had a black eye forever. I’m still salty about it, even though a couple days later I sharpened a pencil, and stabbed her head, not that hard, but enough that we had to pop the lead out of her scalp like it was a pimple. Sibling relationships are bonkers hahaha.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 15 years ago I had a pair of Sony headphones die. The Sony store wouldn’t give me any warranty because I bought them from a Sony store in another country. They quoted me almost the same cost of a new pair to repair them. Haven’t bought anything Sony since.

#27 I went to Florida in 5th grade and got a deck of playing cards from delta. I brought them to school to show my friends and they disappeared from my desk at lunch. I looked evrywhere, asked all my friends, etc. Two weeks later the teacher is playing a math probability game and she hands out playing cards to everyone. wouldn't you know it she had my delta playing cards. I was salty then and still am. I still remember your a filthy thief mrs. Smith.



It was 40 years ago.

#28 During the pandemic I used to collect clothes and goods for the trash men where i used to life. I would leave them in the street anonymously and classified for them to take like clothes, toys, food, etc. would always try to make it every two weeks or so.



One day i was walking my dog (he is big but super gentle and chill) and one of them just looked at my dog and asked me if he was a good boy and i said yes thinking he was going to pet him or something, he proceeded to try and slap and kick him and laughed. Obviously i blocked him from getting to my dog and started screaming at him, the other guys just laughed. My dog was crying and my neighbours saw all of this and told them off.



Three weeks passed and they started asking around the block about the things someone used to leave for them to collect since they would be much help for them and they haven't seen anything for them in a while. I was just walking out of my building and over heard them asking my concierge, so i said "It was me, i collected that for you guys, it stopped the second you tried to assault my dog and thought it was funny", they looked like their eyes where about to leave their socket. They apologised, i said nothing so they went with "look, it's just an animal we have kids we need those things" so i said "It took me about a week to collect and clean things for you guys each time i left them there, i did it anonymously because i was always taught that charity with a name it's called vanity. You should always be respectful and treat people well not only when is convenient to you also don't ever feel entitled to people's kindness." Turns out i was the only one who did this in the whole county we where in. My neighbours all saw what happened so they refused to give them anything as well.



I never collected anything for them ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A girl in middle school having been convinced for a full 6 years that I drew on two fake moles under my left eye, every day from age 10-16, until one day she saw me during swimclass and went “omg they’re real?”



Turns out she had been talking a little s**t about me and some other girls, cause she thought i was trying to be “unique” inspired by anime and markings some characters have.



I cannot let go of how little of a life she must’ve had, and yes I still tell people that stupid a*s story, and yes, I make fun of her for it behind her back for it. (We’re not friends).

#30 In my senior year, the Regina George of my school got a guy (who was admittedly troubled but well liked) kicked out of school under controversial circumstances and admittedly pettiness. The school acted as saying his name was like saying f*****g Voldemort. Then when someone brought up his (in his eyes) unfair treatment and nepotism of the school in front of her, her family, and the principal, they get detention for a week. She brings it up in her valedictorian speech and gets off scott free while doing some crocodile tears.



F**K.



THAT.



B***H.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I was in the single board game shop in my town with my friends and one of my friends leaned on a shelf and broke it. I caught the shelf saving the majority of items on it and everyone, including the guy that broke it, said I had knocked the shelf over. Three expensive hardcover DND books were **slightly** damaged (I’m talking the corner was a little bit bent) and the store made ME pay for them. They were like $60 each. I’m still holding a grudge 6 years later.

#32 My wife when she was 18 (20+ years ago) had met a band at a concert and had asked them for a picture and a hug. And the lead singer responded



"We only hug pretty girls sorry".



He has been on my "on sight" list ever since I heard about it a decade ago. Especially since when she saw them, they were barely on anyone's radar and now they're pretty common knowledge.



Edit: Apparently the common question is who so...Theory Of A Deadman. I'm sure he's matured alot, but I'm not dropping the grudge.



Edit 2: well that's a lot of support! Thanks guys.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 20 years ago DirecTV charged me a cancellation fee when my military tour ended and I had to move. Wouldn't waive it. Never went back, never will.

#34 When I was a kid I bought a whale float, it was a black one that had 2 baby whales attached. I was riding it in my pool and one of my friends dropped by (I think unannounced... she did that often). Anyway she wanted to ride it and I had a bad feeling for some reason but I let her anyway. She fell over while riding it and her foot pulled one of the babies and popped it. It wouldn't balance right after that. I had just bought it the night before. I didn't even have it 24 hours and she already wrecked it. I never did get another one. She did try to give me another whale float (one without baby whales) but the one she gave me had a hole in it so it was useless.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I used to go out and pick flowers in my grandmother's garden and one day my grandfather told me I needed to ask her first because sometimes she had plans for the flowers. I could never imagine just allowing my kids to harass someone else's plants.

#36 We had no air conditioning when I was growing up. Sleeping was pretty much impossible. My sister, brother, dad, mom, and I all “camped out” in the living room during the summer nights because the rooms upstairs were over 100 degrees F. Mom got the couch and the others got comfy chairs, and I got the floor. Ok, no problem. But mom would take the only K-Mart box fan out of the window, and set it at the end of the couch so it blew directly on her, alone. Ok, it sucked because it was hard to breathe when we had absolutely still air with humidity you could practically see. Still, she’s the mom, I get it. But I had an ace up my sleeve. I had hidden the last bottle of RC Cola in the fridge, so well that everybody thought we were out of it. And then, the moment came when I pictured that cold, green 16 oz bottle of that tasty RC Cola, at 3:00 AM, and I snuck out to the kitchen. And there was mom, smoking a cigarette, and enjoying the last few swallows of my drink. That was 57 years ago, and mom passed away 23 years ago, but I still want my RC.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My sister ate my frozen peach juice while I was at mass, in 1970. Still pissed!

#38 I love how many of these are food related.

#39 I still remember the insult from 5th grade when one of the girls in my class said that my stutter reminded her of an annoying version of woody the woodpecker.

#40 Back in the mid sixties, I somehow wound up at a school where I was the only POC. We were playing softball. I was just learning how to play,and was about nine years old.



There was a play at second base that was being disputed, whether the runner was safe or out. Of course, the guys on my team were saying out, the runner and the guys on the other team were saying he was safe.



So I quietly said that I thought he was out. Then a guy that was *on my team* said, " Nobody cares what you think. And nobody wants you here."



That was close to sixty years ago. I still remember that kid's name and can still hear him saying that .

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My brother claimed my scooter and he knows it. When we opened them on Christmas back in 96 or so mine and red wheels and his had green. But as soon as the green one broke he claimed his was the red one. M**********r.

#42 A boy who broke up with me in the 5th grade because I was too flat chested. BTW - I’m 70.

#43 About ten years ago, my pregnant coworker managed to bug me into finally telling her what mine and my then-wife's baby name ideas were, if we were to ever have a kid (we didn't).



I said I'd only tell her if she promised not to use it.



She promised and even told me she already had her names picked out (and told me them but I forget now).



I told her, "Loughlan" (Lachlan).



A few weeks later on Facebook she introduced the world to Lachlan!



I was so pissed off on principle that I didn't even congratulate her. I just called her out on her post that she stole my name!



Anyways, it was petty because I didn't even want a kid at the time.



But it's the principle.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 My teenage brother went into a fit and ran away from home because i took a sip (one literal sip) from his red Powerade from the fridge. He threw his phone at me and ran off. I know it was wrong, but I was so worried and it took us 8 hours to find him. We couldn't report him to the police as a missing person because he was 16 (over 14) at the time and they said he had the will to do so and my parents where worried sick. We found him eventually in downtown Miami squatting with a group of homeless men. He is the pettiest person I know and later confessed he did it all to spite me for drinking a sip from his Powerade because I know no boundaries. He isn't wrong but he overreacted and til this day he hasn't forgiven me for the incident. He brings it up every chance he gets four years later. He is now 20 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My mom grew up in Germany. Speaks fluent German. She would speak German with her... sister and friends. I feel your pain! She didn't teach my brother, me, or my kids German because we were "American babies and it would be weird speaking German out loud to us when no one else around would understand." US! WE WOULD UNDERSTAND! EVENTUALLY! I begged her to teach my kids German. Nope



Now she's all remorseful because when she passes none of us will be able to call and check in on her sister (who refused to learn English) who will be all alone.

#46 It really makes me so mad. My great aunt passed a few years ago at 104 and I got to go through a wooden box of hers full of letters she sent back to Austria (where my family is originally from) looking for family members and all are written in German/Austrian German. And I can only recognize one word here and there because of Duolingo. Yay. They’re pretty amazing letters and I’ll get them translated someday.



I also remembered when I was a teen, my mom had found a hairdresser who was German and they would speak it when she was getting her hair done. She said it was so she could keep up the language. Like. Helloooo. All you needed to do was speak it to my brother and I and we could have always conversed in it. My mom came up with so many excuses as to why to not teach us. I could have been fluent, taught my kids. Being bilingual is amazing. Doesn’t matter what language really.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Coworker named Ryan (f*****g of course that's his name) who was "sweeping" a backroom by loosely holding a broom in the crook of his elbow as he meandered around the room at a pace a snail would get frustrated by. When I asked him if he knew how to sweep at *all*, he looked at me like ***I*** was the crazy one and said yes. A few minutes later, one of the higher-ups came in and thanked him for sweeping, which of course made him feel like he was doing something right.



I ended up having to resweep the entire floor as soon as Ryan left because there was still so much s**t everywhere. F**k you, Ryan.

#48 I refuse to drink Liquid IV because it’s a stupid f*****g name.

#49 5 years ago I went to the local butcher’s shop for ground beef. The sign said $8.99 lb, which seemed a bit high. I asked the person behind the counter how much their ground beef was. Their reply “read the sign”. I said “ I see the sign, but $8.99 for a pound of ground beef seems a bit steep. I just wanted to make sure that was the actual price. They replied again, “read the sign.” I’ve never stepped foot in that butcher shop again and have been driving an extra 25 min to a different butcher shop ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My ex friend who stood me up at homecoming 10 years ago. No calls, no texts. She was at an arcade. I left, never even went inside.

#51 My grandma did not buy me the P300 fashion glasses i was asking her to, while buying my sister P2000 shoes (we were together at the mall) I went home sad, never asked her for anything ever again. that was 12 years ago.

#52 My first D&D dungeon master noticed that I was doing EXP wrong (I thought your total got reset to zero every level) and decided not to correct me because he thought it'd be funny to watch me struggle to make level 3 while everyone else was level 7 or 8. He also had a habit of f*****g with my character the hardest.



Twenty-something years later: Dude matured a lot and he's actually pretty nice now. Occasionally he'll ask me to join a new campaign he's starting.



I tell him I'll only do it if I can play a character that starts out at a significantly higher level than the other players- to make up for all the levels that I missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 When my dad would go out to a doctors appt, he'd come back with mcdonalds for him, my mom, and my son, but wouldn't get s**t for me. at that point it was only a dollar or two but the complete lack of respect still pisses me off.

#54 I applied for a televised quiz show that tests your knowledge of a particular topic (chosen by you) as well as general knowledge. My first choice subject was turned down as "being too limited in scope" and my others were rejected, so I didn't get on. I felt pretty vindicated that it was NOT "limited in scope" - but also incredibly aggrieved - when someone went on the next series of this quiz show with that exact same topic. It's been five years and I'm still salty.