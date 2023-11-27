ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs are our furry friends, but can also wreak havoc on our manicured lawns. Digging and marking their territory are natural habits, but they leave the lawn looking rough and call for extra care.

To keep these good pups off your green space, try using natural repellents or set up some fences. You can also put in motion-activated sprinklers that startle them away. Talking to your neighbors before issues arise and training their dogs can help, too.

In this article, we’ll discuss effective strategies to keep our safe from the dogs. These steps will keep your lawn in top shape but also make sure it stays a beautiful part of your home.

Understanding Why Dogs Like Your Lawn

Image source: Ralu Gal

Dogs find our yards super interesting, and here’s why:

Curiosity of Dogs : Dogs love to explore—naturally. They get excited by the different things they can feel and smell on a well-kept lawn. It’s like a fun, outdoor space for them to check out, leading to lots of running and sniffing around.

: Dogs love to explore—naturally. They get excited by the different things they can feel and smell on a well-kept lawn. It’s like a fun, outdoor space for them to check out, leading to lots of running and sniffing around. Smells and Claiming Space : Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. They sniff out traces of other animals left on the grass. They often pee there to say, “This place is mine now,” covering up those other smells with their own.

: Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. They sniff out traces of other animals left on the grass. They often pee there to say, “This place is mine now,” covering up those other smells with their own. The Appeal of a Lush Lawn: A nice lawn is soft and full of life, attracting bugs and little critters. Dogs love this because it’s comfy to play on and they might even find something to chase.

Knowing these points can help you figure out ways to keep dogs away from your lawn—if you want to keep it just for yourself, that is.

Setting Up Physical Barriers to Deter Dogs

Image source: Anchor Lee

To stop dogs from getting on your lawn, you need good barriers.1.

Installing Fences

Fences are the best way to keep dogs out. Think about a fence that’s high enough and made of the right stuff—like tall, sturdy ones that stop dogs who jump, and make sure there are no gaps they can squeeze through.

Even invisible fences work but remember, dogs need to learn what those hidden lines mean. Always check that the gate is shut tight and look out for any doggie-dug tunnels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Securing the Lawn’s Perimeter

Try spreading special scented granules or sprays of fertilizer around the perimeter of your yard. These smell bad to dogs but are safe and won’t hurt them or the lawn. It’s a gentle way to tell them to keep off from flower beds where dogs can urinate.

Planting Dog-Deterring Plants

For a natural fence, grow plants that dogs don’t like—think of ones that are spiky or have thorns, which act like a prickly barrier.

Grow lavender and citronella—they’re great at keeping dogs away because of their strong smell. Put these plants close together along the edge of your yard to make a thick, natural wall. This not only looks good but also stops dogs from thinking they can walk through.

Building Pavers and Walls for Canine Visitors

Paver walkways and brick walls are tough surfaces dogs usually avoid. They add a nice touch to your garden while keeping it a no-go zone for dogs. Plus, planting tall hedges, daylilies, and decorative grasses can give you a lush, green barrier that’s pretty and practical. Set up areas with hard patios where dogs don’t like to step.

Repel Dogs with Natural and Home Remedies Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats Image source: Georgia de Lotz Going the natural way to stop dogs from coming onto your lawn is smart and kind to the earth. Try these easy ideas: Coffee and Pepper Trick : The strong, bitter smell of used coffee grounds and the hot taste of cayenne pepper are not dog favorites. Spread this repellent to keep the dogs away. They can’t see this barrier, but they sure can smell it.

: The strong, bitter smell of used coffee grounds and the hot taste of cayenne pepper are not dog favorites. Spread this repellent to keep the dogs away. They can’t see this barrier, but they sure can smell it. Vinegar Spray : Mix white or apple cider vinegar with water and spray it around your lawn’s edge. Dogs don’t like the sharp smell and will usually stay away.

: Mix white or apple cider vinegar with water and spray it around your lawn’s edge. Dogs don’t like the sharp smell and will usually stay away. Citrus Scents : Dogs aren’t fans of citrus. Scatter lemon or orange peels in your yard, or use citrus-scented oils to keep them at bay. The fresh, tangy smell works wonders.

: Dogs aren’t fans of citrus. Scatter lemon or orange peels in your yard, or use citrus-scented oils to keep them at bay. The fresh, tangy smell works wonders. Mustard Oil : The strong scent and flavor of mustard oil are big no-nos for dogs. Soak some cotton balls in it and dot them around your lawn, or spray a mixture along the borders for a dog-free zone.

: The strong scent and flavor of mustard oil are big no-nos for dogs. Soak some cotton balls in it and dot them around your lawn, or spray a mixture along the borders for a dog-free zone. Smelly Plants : Grow things like lavender and citronella. They smell good to us but dogs tend to stay away.

: Grow things like lavender and citronella. They smell good to us but dogs tend to stay away. Spicy Sprays : Mixing Tabasco or hot sauce with water makes a spicy spray that dogs don’t like. Also, a baking soda solution can hide the smell of dog pee, so they won’t want to come back.

: Mixing Tabasco or hot sauce with water makes a spicy spray that dogs don’t like. Also, a baking soda solution can hide the smell of dog pee, so they won’t want to come back. Lemon and Baking Soda Mix : Combine lemon juice and water with a bit of baking soda and spritz it where dogs have been or where you don’t want them to go.

: Combine lemon juice and water with a bit of baking soda and spritz it where dogs have been or where you don’t want them to go. Chili Powder : Carefully spread it around your yard to keep dogs out. If you mix it with water, you can spray it on the grass instead.

: Carefully spread it around your yard to keep dogs out. If you mix it with water, you can spray it on the grass instead. Ammonia: The strong smell keeps dogs and cats away. Dip rags in ammonia and put them around your lawn, or dilute it and spray it on the ground. These easy-to-make remedies can work well if you keep using them, especially after it rains. Just be sure they’re safe for your lawn and plants. Also, clean the lawn when there’s dog urine. Technological and Motion-Activated Dog Repellent Using high-tech tools can help protect your lawn without the need for fences or chemicals. They’re a smart way to keep dogs at bay. Motion-Activated Sprinklers Get your lawn a cool guard—motion-activated sprinklers: Picking the Right Sprinkler : Look for a sprinkler with a wide range, good sensitivity to movement, and long-lasting batteries—like the Havahart 5277, which can shoot water up to 100 feet and is solar-powered.

: Look for a sprinkler with a wide range, good sensitivity to movement, and long-lasting batteries—like the Havahart 5277, which can shoot water up to 100 feet and is solar-powered. Strategic Placement : Put the sprinkler where dogs usually sneak onto your lawn, maybe near the fence or the driveway. Make sure nothing’s in the way, like big plants or garden decorations.

: Put the sprinkler where dogs usually sneak onto your lawn, maybe near the fence or the driveway. Make sure nothing’s in the way, like big plants or garden decorations. Tweaking the Settings : Play with the sprinkler’s sensitivity and the direction it sprays water to make sure it covers the right spots. You might need more than one to guard your whole lawn.

: Play with the sprinkler’s sensitivity and the direction it sprays water to make sure it covers the right spots. You might need more than one to guard your whole lawn. Regular Maintenance: Keep an eye on the battery and the water it uses. You’ll have to change or fill them up now and then. Plus, you can switch the sprinkler to just water your plants too. Thoughtful Ways to Use Sprinklers Against Dogs: These sprinklers are a friendly way to say “stay away” to dogs—they just get a little wet, without any harm.

But watch out, not all dogs mind getting sprayed—some might think it’s playtime! If that happens, you might have to try something else or add another trick to keep them out.

Remember, these sprinklers could surprise not just dogs but also your local wildlife like raccoons, skunks, or the person delivering your mail. It’s a good idea to turn them off when you’re expecting company or enjoying the yard yourself. Ultrasonic and Other Deterrent Devices Sound repellents can keep dogs away without hurting them: Ultrasonic Repellents : These gadgets make a high-pitched noise that dogs don’t like but we can’t hear. They’re good for stopping dogs from barking or coming into your yard. Take the APlus+ Handheld Dog Repellent for instance—it can work from over 16 feet away, has different sound settings, and even a flashlight.

: These gadgets make a high-pitched noise that dogs don’t like but we can’t hear. They’re good for stopping dogs from barking or coming into your yard. Take the APlus+ Handheld Dog Repellent for instance—it can work from over 16 feet away, has different sound settings, and even a flashlight. Other Deterrents: Some devices use noises that we can hear, like alarms or whistles, or they might flash lights or give off small shocks. The Sound Defense K9 Warning Device can send out a loud noise to keep dogs away and clips onto your belt. When looking for the best device, think about how far it reaches, how long the battery lasts, how tough it is, how easy it is to use, and if it works. It’s smart to check out what other people say in reviews before you decide to buy one. Setting Up and Using Deterrent Devices Properly: Here’s how to use those high-tech devices to keep dogs off your lawn: Where to Put Them : Set up the device where dogs usually come in—like near your fence, gate, or driveway. Make sure it’s not hidden behind anything so dogs can see and hear it well.

: Set up the device where dogs usually come in—like near your fence, gate, or driveway. Make sure it’s not hidden behind anything so dogs can see and hear it well. How to Use Them : Change the settings to what you need. You can use a remote or let the motion sensor do its thing when a dog comes by. These devices can also help train your dog to stop barking or jumping.

: Change the settings to what you need. You can use a remote or let the motion sensor do its thing when a dog comes by. These devices can also help train your dog to stop barking or jumping. Taking Care of Them : Always check the batteries and see if the device is working right. Turn it off when it’s not needed, or when friends or animals you like are visiting your yard.

: Always check the batteries and see if the device is working right. Turn it off when it’s not needed, or when friends or animals you like are visiting your yard. Being Kind to Animals: These devices are safe—they won’t hurt dogs or wildlife. But if they’re too loud or bright, they could scare some animals. It’s a good idea to talk to your vet or a trainer if you’re thinking about using one with your pet. Watch how dogs react to the device and if they seem upset, it’s best to stop using it. If dogs from next door keep showing up in your yard, here’s a friendly way to handle it: Find the Right Time : Talk to your neighbors when it’s a good time for both of you. Be calm and clear about what’s going on, and make sure to listen to what they have to say.

: Talk to your neighbors when it’s a good time for both of you. Be calm and clear about what’s going on, and make sure to listen to what they have to say. Work Together : Offer ideas on how to fix the problem and be open to compromise. If lots of neighbors are having the same issue, maybe you can all agree on rules for pets in the neighborhood.

: Offer ideas on how to fix the problem and be open to compromise. If lots of neighbors are having the same issue, maybe you can all agree on rules for pets in the neighborhood. Know the Rules: If talking doesn’t work, look up your local laws on stray dogs. Legal steps are there, but they can make things awkward with the neighbors. It’s best to get advice from a lawyer if you’re thinking about this. Remember, being friendly and understanding can go a long way in solving these issues without anyone getting upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training Tips for Dog Owners to Keep Dogs Out of Your Yards Helping your dog learn to avoid the lawn takes time and effort. Here’s how to do it: Training Your Pup Leash Lessons : Keep your dog on a leash to show them where they can’t go. Give them treats and love when they stay off the grass. Stay regular with this training.

: Keep your dog on a leash to show them where they can’t go. Give them treats and love when they stay off the grass. Stay regular with this training. Reward Good Behavior: Start simple with treats or praise when your dog listens, then slowly make it harder by adding distractions. Keep rewarding them for staying off the grass. Changing How Your Dog Acts Get Help from Trainers : A dog trainer can offer special help with setting lawn limits. They know how to teach your dog in a kind and steady way.

: A dog trainer can offer special help with setting lawn limits. They know how to teach your dog in a kind and steady way. Advanced Help for Tough Cases : If your dog still doesn’t listen, a dog behavior expert might use things like clicker training. This teaches them to link the sound of a clicker with getting a treat when they do the right thing.

: If your dog still doesn’t listen, a dog behavior expert might use things like clicker training. This teaches them to link the sound of a clicker with getting a treat when they do the right thing. Make Other Spaces More Fun: Keep your yard boring for your dog by having toys and playtime in other spots. This makes them want to hang out where it’s fun, not on the lawn. With these tips and some patience, your dog will get the hang of where they can play and where they can’t.

Additional Tips to Keep Your Lawn Safe All Year

Keep up with these steps to make sure your lawn stays protected:

Check Everything Often : Always look at your fences and barriers to find and fix any breaks or weak spots. Put down more natural dog-repellent after it rains or you water your lawn.

: Always look at your fences and barriers to find and fix any breaks or weak spots. Put down more natural dog-repellent after it rains or you water your lawn. Change with the Seasons : When the weather changes, like more rain or snow, you might need to put repellents down more or make your fences stronger to handle the weather.

: When the weather changes, like more rain or snow, you might need to put repellents down more or make your fences stronger to handle the weather. Watch for New Ideas : Keep an eye out for the newest dog-repelling tech. You might find something that works better or is easier to use. Checking how well your methods work will help keep dogs off your lawn all year.

: Keep an eye out for the newest dog-repelling tech. You might find something that works better or is easier to use. Checking how well your methods work will help keep dogs off your lawn all year. Finding Support from a Gardener: A professional gardener can help you keep dogs off your lawn by using plants, repellents, or barriers. They can also fix any damage like brown spots, holes, or chewed plants that dogs have done to your lawn.

Wrapping Up: How to Keep Dogs off Your Lawn To sum it up, there are lots of ways to keep dogs away from your yard, from simple home remedies like vinegar to fancy gadgets that spray water. It’s important to be nice to the animals and to get along with your neighbors while you do it. We’d love to hear what’s worked for you—sharing ideas can help everyone keep their lawns looking great. FAQs

ADVERTISEMENT

What can I put on my grass to keep dogs away?

Mix water with baking soda, dilute some ammonia in water, or use a vinegar solution around your lawn’s edge. Plants with strong smells, like Coleus canina, or a spray made from cayenne pepper can help too.

How do I stop my dog from ruining my lawn?

Train your dog regularly and always be positive when they do what you want. Give them their spot to play and go to the bathroom. Watching what they eat and drink can also help protect your grass.

What can I put on my lawn to stop dogs from pooping on it?

Scented repellents work well for this. You can also put up fences or use sprinklers that start working when they detect movement to keep dogs off your property.