Top 100 Exotic Brown Dog Names for Your Chocolate Pup!
So you’ve got a new pup or are planning on bringing one home, but you still don’t know what to call them? If you know their coat colour, this may well help in your decision-making. Choosing a name that matches their fur colour can be a neat idea.
Many of us prefer not to choose a popular name in the local dog park, instead opting for something more exotic. Here we’ve gathered 100 interesting dog names, for that new special someone in your life.
- FAQ
What is a unique dog name?
In my clinic, there are specific names that we see over and over again. These tend to be trendy names, as well as classic ones which are used by generations again and again. Some example would include Rex, Rover and Charlie. As lovely as these names are, they are by no means unique.
If you want your dog to stand out thanks to their name, read on for some great suggestions.
What are cute names for brown puppies?
Image credits: Helena Lopes.
When you are thinking up a new name for your pup, do remember that the name will have to serve them for over a decade! While it can be tempting to choose an extra cutesie puppy name, make sure it will suit them for their whole life.
A name like Tiny or Dinky may not hold up when your dog is fully grown and weighs more than you.
My top 10 favourite brown puppy names include:
- Fudge
- Cashew
- Pluto
- Scooby
- Buster
- Pickle
- Brownie
- Fig
- Oakley
- Auburn
What are some fun brown dog names?
If you’re a fan of something a little different, you can always pick a name that is a little more ‘out there’. Some fun and entertaining names I’ve come across in my clinic include:
- Carob
- Butterscotch
- Bambi
- Tootsie Roll
- Kahlua
- Baileys
- Brandy
- Snicker
- Biscuit
- Chipper
Remember, you’re not naming a baby, so you can really have fun and go for some unique names that may even raise a few eyebrows.
What names for dogs do they hear best?
This is a great question. There are certain names that dogs find easier to hear when across a field and during their training. These include names with ‘stronger’ consonant sounds as well as those with long vowel sounds at the end, so you can elongate the name. Picking a name that they can easily hear can make training sessions easier all round.
Some examples of these names for chocolate-colored dogs would include:
- Scooby doo
- Mocha
- Papi
- Corky
- Teddy
- Bodhi
- Harlow
- Randy
- Crunchie
- Happy
What if my dog is light brown?
Image credits: Jamie Street.
If your dog has a light rather than dark brown coat, you may want their name to reflect this. You can consider a dog’s names such as:
- Fawn
- Scotch
- Whiskey
- Chai
- Caramel
- Chestnut
- Fudge
- Ginger
- Fox
- Blondie
Should I choose a different name for a female brown dog vs a male brown dog?
You’ll find that most names can be unisex, but you may want to pick a gender specific name for your furry friend. Try to choose an option that rolls of your tongue and that you’ll be happy to be saying multiple times a day, for many years to come.
Here are my top 10 boy vs girl cute brown dog names, if you’ve had trouble deciding:
Male Dog:
- Bear
- Duke
- Max
- Cooper
- Baxter
- Beau
- Harry
- Champ
- Dude
- Fred
Female Dog:
- Cocoa
- Bella
- Daisy
- Pepper
- Lola
- Honey
- Cookie
- Zoe
- Bam-Bam
- Dakota
Should I consider the breed when coming up with ideas for brown dog names?
When naming your chocolate-coloured companion, you might want to consider what breed they are. For example, a Dachshund lends itself beautifully to the name Sausage thanks to their conformation and fun-loving personality!
Let’s take a look at some other names which reflect the breed of your pooch:
- Dachshund – Sausage
- Labrador – Scout
- Brown Spotted Dalmatian – Chip
- Shih Tzu- Gizmo
- Mastiff – Bison
- Chow Chow- Monkey
- Chihuahua – Hershee
- Boxer – Rocky
- Poodle – Prince
- Cocker Spaniel – Archer
FAQ
What about human names for inspiration for brown dog names?
Why not look to the humans you know for some name inspiration? You could always find the perfect name from looking in a baby name book. I do find that names which work well for humans can be some of the sweetest ones to name your dog.
Great examples include:
- Maya
- Freddy
- Amber
- Harper
- Luca
- Samson
- Cleo
- Oscar
- Poppy
- Milo
What if my dog is white and brown?
If your dog’s coat is not completely brown, you may want their name to reflect this. Some dog owners strongly want their dog’s name to be determined by their colouring. This is especially true of a breeder who is naming a big litter of pups with varying fur shades.
A nice name for your dog in this scenario could include:
- Stracciatella
- Java
- Latte
- Cappuccino
- Marble
- S’mores
- Mocha
- Domino
- Checkers
- Oreo
What are the most popular dog names for brown dogs?
Some dog lovers prefer to stick to the ‘tried and tested’ names, and plenty of names will fit the bill for your new dog. I’ve taken a look at my current patient list and some of the most frequently used and best brown dog names are:
- Buddy
- Molly
- Rosie
- Jack
- Leo
- Stella
- Luna
- Kobe
- Winnie
- Sam
So, there you have it! A fantastic list of ideas and the top 100 names that I love for dogs with brown coloured fur, whatever the shade.
Remember, picking a name should be fun and when you choose the right one, you’ll know right away.
A final tip: For some pet parents, they’ll want to spend a few days with their new puppy before selecting a name; making extra sure it suits them. And keep in mind, if after a few days you’re no longer ‘feeling’ the name, there is no reason you cannot change it. Dogs adapt really well to name changes, especially in their first few months of life.