Bringing home a new puppy into your family is an exciting experience, and choosing the right name for the pup is an essential part of the process. As the most popular dog breed in America, Labrador Retrievers are beloved for their loyal nature and playful personalities. With their affectionate and obedient temperament, it’s no surprise that they are the go-to breed for families seeking a furry companion.

In this section, we will provide you with a list of the top 200 Labrador Retriever names for your new dog, along with helpful tips on how to pick the best name that suits your lab’s unique personality and character.

Tips for Naming your Labrador Puppy

  • Take the time to research popular choices, consider their breed characteristics.
  •  Focus on their quirks and traits.
  • Whether you opt for a classic name or a unique moniker, make sure it’s a name that you and your new Lab will love and cherish for years to come.
  • Explore the personality of your puppy and use that analysis to name.

Trending Names For Labrador Puppy

Choosing the right name for your new Lab is essential to capture their personality and individuality. In this section, we’ve put together a list of the most popular Labrador Retriever names of the year, giving you inspiration for your own pup’s name.

  1. Buddy – a friendly and loyal companion
  2. BaileyMeans – “bailiff” or “steward,” perfect for a dog that watches over their owners
  3. Luna – refers to the moon, great for a silver or gray coated Lab
  4. Charlie – a sweet and playful name for a friendly dog
  5. Cooper – means “barrel maker,” ideal for a Lab that loves to eat and play
  6. Max – short for Maximus, meaning “greatest,” a perfect fit for a large and powerful dog
  7. Daisy – a name that embodies sweetness and happiness
  8. Riley – a unisex name that means “courageous” and “valiant,” suitable for brave and fearless dogs
  9. Leo – a Latin word meaning ”Lion”.
  10. Milo – a beautiful-sounding word meaning ”gracious”

Here is a list of other great Labrador names to consider:

  1. Rocky
  2. Molly
  3. Duke
  4. Zoe
  5. Sadie
  6. Tucker
  7. Rosie
  8. Oliver
  9. Chloe
  10. Bear
  11. Lola
  12. Jake
  13. Lily
  14. Zeus
  15. Sophie
  16. Cody
  17. Ruby
  18. Bentley
  19. Mia
  20. Jack
  21. Gracie
  22. Zeus
  23. Penny
  24. Diesel
  25. Ivy
  26. Hank
  27. Maya
  28. Winston
  29. Ellie
  30. Louie
  31. Nala
  32. Gunner
  33. Abby
  34. Murphy
  35. Stella
  36. Ollie
  37. Simba
  38. Ralph
  39. Joey
  40. Ben

Famous Dog Names for Male Lab

Naming a male Labrador takes considerable brainstorming to suit the personality of the dog. Here you can find 10 best options to choose from:

  • Bear – A strong and powerful name, ideal for a Labrador with a robust build and a teddy bear-like affectionate side.
  • Jake – A simple and friendly name that conveys approachability and warmth.
  • Bentley – A name that exudes luxury and elegance, fitting for a Labrador with a graceful presence.
  • Zeus – Named after the powerful Greek god, suitable for a Labrador with a commanding and majestic demeanor.
  • Cody – Meaning “helpful” or “cushion,” a name that suggests a supportive and comforting presence.
  • Jack – A timeless and versatile name, perfect for a Labrador that is playful and spirited.
  • Winston – Conveying a sense of resilience and endurance, an excellent choice for a Labrador with a strong character.
  • Hank – A robust and rustic name, fitting for a Labrador with a down-to-earth and friendly disposition.
  • Louie – A name that adds a touch of charm and sophistication, suitable for a Labrador with a lovable personality.
  • Titan – Symbolizing strength, power, and immensity, a name that befits a Labrador with an impressive and imposing presence.

Top Name picks for Girl Labs

Here is a list of 10 famous names for your female labs:

  • Bella – A simple and elegant name meaning “beautiful” in Italian, perfect for a charming and graceful Labrador.
  • Daisy – Reflecting innocence and freshness, a name that suits a playful and joyful female Labrador.
  • Lucy – A timeless name meaning “light” or “illumination,” ideal for a Labrador with a bright and cheerful personality.
  • Molly – A friendly and approachable name, often associated with sweetness and warmth.
  • Zoe – Meaning “life” in Greek, a fitting name for a vibrant and lively female Labrador.
  • Sadie – A sweet and gentle name, conveying kindness and tenderness for a Labrador with a calm demeanor.
  • Rosie – A cute and endearing name, perfect for a Labrador with a lovable and affectionate nature.
  • Bailey – Meaning “keeper of the castle” or “bailiff,” a name that imparts a sense of authority and strength.
  • Chloe – A stylish and sophisticated name, suitable for a Labrador with a refined and graceful presence.
  • Sophie – An elegant and timeless name, ideal for a Labrador with a gentle and classy personality.

Chocolate Lab Names

If you’re looking for inspiration, we have gathered a list of unique Chocolate Lab names that pay tribute to their gorgeous coat color. Here are some of our favorites:

1.Cocoa

2.Truffle

3.Fudge

4.Brownie

5.Hershey

6.Cadbury

7.Mocha

8.Godiva

9.Hazel

10.Coffee

11.Nutella

12.Caramel

13.Toffee

14.Maroon

15.Chestnut

16.Sable

17.Brandy

18.Copper

19.Espresso

20.Auburn

Yellow Lab Names

Yellow labs are unique in color and so there name should be as interesting there color, here are some options:

  1. Sunny
  2. Daisy
  3. Bumble
  4. Banana
  5. Buttercup
  6. Amber
  7. Goldie
  8. Blondie
  9. Honey
  10. Saffron
  11. Butter
  12. Vanilla
  13. Sandy
  14. Lemon
  15. Topaz
  16. Butterscotch
  17. Ray
  18. Pumpkin
  19. Maize
  20. Glow

Black Lab Names

The black color is the most common yet sleek and beautiful coat color of a Labrador, here are some options to consider:

  1. Raven
  2. Shadow
  3. Oreo
  4. Panther
  5. Smokey
  6. Ash
  7. Coal
  8. Ace
  9. Diesel
  10. Onyx
  11. Knight
  12. Stormy
  13. Jet
  14. Thunder
  15. Magnum
  16. Bear
  17. Domino
  18. Luna
  19. Noir
  20. Zorro

Human Names for Labradors

Some owners like their buddies to be called by the same human names they are used to, here is a list to that:

  1. Hunter
  2. Ava
  3. Mason
  4. Grace
  5. Tyson
  6. Ivy
  7. Alex
  8. Stella
  9. Cody
  10. Mia
  11. Jasper
  12. Sam
  13. Bruno
  14. Emma
  15. Dexter
  16. Maya
  17. Apollo
  18. Harper
  19. Zeus
  20. Lila

Food-Inspired Names for Labradors

We all love food, so let’s get creative about naming our furry friend, let’s explore some food inspired options to be used in naming:

  1. Cookie
  2. Muffin
  3. Nacho
  4. Cupcake
  5. Pickle
  6. Olive
  7. Oreo
  8. Brownie
  9. Waffles
  10. Biscuit
  11. Latte
  12. Cinnamon
  13. Sushi
  14. Peanut
  15. Marshmallow
  16. Pancake
  17. Honeydew
  18. Tofu
  19. Truffle
  20. Caramel

Unique Labrador Retriever Names

Looking for something unique, thinking of a name that’s extraordinarily unique, here are some names that are sure to stand out in a crowd:

  1. Quasar
  2. Typhoon
  3. Moxie
  4. Zara
  5. Zeus
  6. Avalon
  7. Nebula
  8. Seraph
  9. Nimbus
  10. Echo
  11. Obsidian
  12. Xena
  13. Solara
  14. Galaxy
  15. Titan
  16. Zen
  17. Nova
  18. Azura
  19. Quest
  20. Eclipse

Celebrity Inspired Names:

Many owners are fans of pop culture and mainstream movie industry and wants to name their dog after some character, here are some ideas:

  1. Marley – From “Marley & Me”
  2. Buddy – From “Air Bud”
  3. Shadow – From “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”
  4. Old Yeller – From “Old Yeller”
  5. Chance – From “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”
  6. Hooch – From “Turner & Hooch”
  7. Beethoven – From “Beethoven”
  8. Max – From “Max”
  9. Pongo – From “101 Dalmatians” (1996 live-action)
  10. Toto – From “The Wizard of Oz”

Conclusion

Choosing a name for your Labrador Retriever is an exciting process full of possibilities, but it can also be overwhelming. Remember, the best Labrador Retriever name is one that reflects their unique personality and captures the bond between you and your furry companion. Pet parents should always be creative about naming their dog, never hesitate to consult family, most importantly, enjoy the process, Happy Naming!

