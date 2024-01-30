Employee Saves Someone’s Life While On The Train To Work, Ends Up Getting Fired For Being Late

ADVERTISEMENT

When commuting to work in the morning, most of us are just going through the motions. But on rare occasions, we might have the opportunity to become a real-life superhero and make another traveler’s day (or even save their life).

One Reddit user recently shared that they were tardy to work because they stopped to ensure that a fellow train passenger was okay. But their reward for this good deed was getting fired. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers have shared.

This person didn’t hesitate to help a fellow train passenger who needed medical attention

But according to their boss, saving a life isn’t a valid reason to be late for work

Later, the employee provided an update and shared more details about the situation

They also responded to several readers and added even more information

About 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy

In this day and age, it’s becoming increasingly common for us to ignore strangers in public. It depends on the culture you come from, of course, but smartphones have certainly distracted us from many things. And if we all have our heads down and our ears full of earbuds when traveling, it wouldn’t be surprising for us to miss someone falling over from a seizure or yelling that they need help.

But being an observant bystander can literally save someone’s life. The employee in this story noted in a comment that the man on the train had a seizure, and according to the Cleveland Clinic, about 11% of people in the United States will have a seizure at some point in their lives. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, and the risk of premature death is up to three times higher for those with epilepsy than the general population.

While many people manage to live long and healthy lives despite having epilepsy, there is a risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP. The CDC notes that each year there are 1.16 cases of SUDEP for every 1,000 people with epilepsy. And most of these cases occur during or directly following a seizure.

Knowing CPR can be a life saver in many situations

The man on the train was lucky that the OP knew CPR and first aid in this situation, because it’s unlikely that many people who don’t work in the healthcare industry would feel comfortable providing CPR to a stranger. According to Harvard Health, 65% of people in the United States have received CPR training at some point, but only 18% actually keep up to date on their training.

And a key factor in performing CPR is that it is done immediately. The CPR Care Association notes on their site that when CPR is started immediately after a cardiac arrest, it can double or even triple a person’s chances of surviving. But at the same time, for every minute CPR is delayed, a victim’s chance of surviving can decrease by 10%, so acting fast is a key factor.

In this particular situation, it appears that the employee acted swiftly, but they still weren’t able to get to work fast enough to please their employer. And unfortunately, many employers are allowed to fire workers for turning up late, even just one time. But just because they can doesn’t mean that it’s wise for companies to fire workers under extenuating circumstances such as these.

In extenuating circumstances, being tardy to work should be forgiven

Punctuality is important for the vast majority of employers, and allowing workers to show up late without any consequences can be a slippery slope. But according to Indeed, there are a few cases where even bosses should understand that an employee did their best to show up on time. The first valid reason for being tardy is extreme weather. If it’s unsafe to drive in a storm, traffic is moving slowly due to ice on the roads, trains are cancelled due to snow or flooding has shut down the highways, it’s not worth it to risk your life to be at work on time.

Traffic can sometimes be a valid excuse as well, although it can’t be used often. Family illness can also be an understandable reason to show up late, as parents can’t predict when their children will wake up with a fever or stomach bug. And adults might suddenly have to care for ill parents or grandparents as well. If you plan on being late to work, just be honest with your employer and communicate with them as early as you can. Apologize for the delay, and make sure that your responsibilities are still taken care of. If they’re a reasonable person, they should understand.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you respond if you had been fired for saving someone’s life? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing anti-work themes, look no further than right here!

Readers shared their reactions to the story, as well as advice on how to publicize it

One even had a similar story of their own to share