ADVERTISEMENT

Splitting the bill evenly might seem like the most convenient option. However, it’s not always the fairest one, especially for those who are on a budget, drink or eat less than the rest, or are simply tired of covering friends’ cocktail-tasting habits.

When redditor y2kdreamxoxo was offered to share the cost of dinner equally among everyone, she firmly stood her ground and refused, as she barely ate anything. This didn’t sit well with her friends, who later accused her of ‘ruining the vibe’ in the group chat.

Splitting the bill evenly isn’t always the fairest option

Share icon

Image credits: Valeriya Kobzar (not the actual image)

When this woman felt slighted, she made sure to stand her ground

Share icon

Image credits: Jannissimo (not the actual image)

Image credits: y2kdreamxoxo

“Don’t let a few dollars ruin your relationship or get you on the ‘do not invite’ list”

In redditor user’s case, etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital that she could’ve simply split the bill evenly if she sensed that it was going to cause dissatisfaction among everyone. “In some cases, it’s too difficult or awkward to split the check to match whatever you consumed. Pay up,” Randall said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggested thinking about it as “an investment for being a part of the group and for having a good time.” If the person is on a tight budget, the expert recommends informing others about it ahead of time. “Whether it’s just drinks and appetizers or a full meal, if you have budget concerns, you don’t drink, or just order a small salad, discuss it with your friends in advance,” she said.

It’s best that the individual doesn’t wait until the check arrives to break such news. If they are looking to save additional money, Randall advises cutting back on expenses during the week, like declining invitations to events.

She also notes that confusion about splitting the bill shouldn’t interfere with friendships. “If relationships have history, you all get along, and it has many positive aspects. Don’t let an off-balanced split check split up the relationship. Don’t let a few dollars ruin your relationship or get you on the ‘do not invite’ list,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual image)

Splitting the bill evenly can cost more than $1,560 a year

Certified financial planner Andrew Latham noted that splitting the bill evenly can eventually add up, which isn’t what money-conscious people really want. He did the math and reported, “Let’s say you go out with a group of four friends and the total bill comes to $100, splitting the bill equally means each person would pay $25.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you only get a $10 salad but your friend gets a $40 steak, you will end up paying $15 more than your fair share. If you eat out twice a week, that is $1,560 a year.”

He additionally mentions that if the person is with friends who are drinking, this can amp up the amount even more. “Alcoholic beverages can significantly increase the cost of a meal, and splitting the bill equally means that non-drinkers end up paying more than their fair share. For instance, if a group of six friends goes out and two of them order cocktails that cost $15 each, splitting the bill equally means that everyone would pay an extra $5.”

Doing that a couple of times a week can add $520 to those $1,560 a year. This means that a person can spend more than $2,000 financing their friend’s meals and drinking habits.

A better approach for anyone who’s trying to save such a sum is to foot the entire bill with a credit card that rewards dining purchases and let the group repay with Venmo. This way the person can be reimbursed for the part of a purchase, which saves some money. Such a method can also take the pressure off when a server arrives with the bill instead of trying to hurriedly work out what every individual owns.

Personal finances are important, and more often than not, other people will feel the same about wanting to save a few bucks. There are plenty of options on how to cut back on money and time, so if one feels uncomfortable bankrolling other people’s expensive choices, they should speak up. True friends should respect such a decision and be supportive of their budgeting journey and becoming responsible adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ArtHouse Studio (not the actual image)

Some readers agreed with the author

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, others not so much