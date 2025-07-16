Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Not A Landlord”: Guy Refuses To Give His Home To Sister And Her Family
Young man relaxing on couch, embodying a confident attitude about not being a landlord in a casual home setting.
“I’m Not A Landlord”: Guy Refuses To Give His Home To Sister And Her Family

We expect our siblings to be there for us whenever we need them, and understandably so. For many people, they are the next of kin, the emergency contact person, and one of the very first phone calls they’d make if they got into a bind. 

However, it turned problematic for a frequent traveler who had their sister stay at their empty home. Tensions rose when the woman and her family attempted to rearrange the furniture in the house and make it feel like their own. 

A disagreement ensued and tempers flared, turning a supposed non-issue into a brewing family drama. Check out how the story unfolds below. 

    Houseguests are expected to act accordingly, regardless of their relationship with the homeowner

    For this frequent traveler, having their sister over became a source of conflict

    As the rift worsened, the author wondered whether they were being unreasonable

    Conflicts among adult siblings are widespread, and for varying reasons

    Rifts among adult siblings are more common than they are often perceived to be. According to a 2019 survey by Cornell University, 27% of Americans aged 18 and older were compelled to cut ties with a family member, and 8% of them were due to unresolved sibling conflict. 

    A 2021 survey also revealed that 51% of 2,000 adults have a competitive relationship with their brothers and/or sisters. 26% compete over career goals, while 22% fight over home ownership. 

    As for the cause of these conflicts, how a family defines success is a common one. As licensed mental health counselor Jody Mykins tells AARP, the outgoing, more accomplished child may receive more parental attention than their quieter sibling. 

    It may then lead to resentment because the least favored child may feel undermined despite their accomplishments. 

    Then, there is the issue of estates and wills. According to certified life coach Dr. Krystal Conner, a rift may ensue when one of the children feels they are not getting what they are entitled to. 

    While there isn’t much of a backstory between the siblings in the story, what was made clear was the boundary issues that the sister appeared to show. Such behavior is one of the many manifestations of a crack in the relationship. 

    That then begs an important question: How can one determine that a ruined sibling relationship is worth fixing? 

    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Kalley Hartman, a good sign is the willingness to communicate and the ability to receive constructive criticism. However, it still takes effort from both parties to begin the process of healing and forgiveness during a time of conflict. 

    In an interview with Everyday Health, Hartman’s first piece of advice was to establish rules of respectful behavior. In this case, it could be the author telling their sister that her desire to rearrange the house is unacceptable. 

    Hartman also emphasized the importance of making an apology at the right time, along with a genuine acceptance of responsibility. 

    As for the siblings in the story, taking the time to sit down and hash out their differences may help resolve the problem. However, in this case, the sister may need to be more understanding and respectful of the homeowner’s desire to keep things the way they are.  

    Most commenters sided with the author and had choice words for the sister

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

