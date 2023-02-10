Woman Loses Out On $25,000 Prize After Man She Insulted Takes Revenge
Online communication often encourages negativity. Without face-to-face contact, a person might be more inclined to say something insulting or hostile, safe in the knowledge that their target is far away. But we should never forget that on the other side of the screen there is a human being with real feelings and, more importantly, the capacity for revenge.
Recently, Reddit user Daligheri detailed his experience with having his appearance insulted online. What’s worse is that the negative comment wasn’t from a stranger; no, it was from an acquaintance. He wasn’t going to take this lying down, so the fact that he posted in r/pettyrevenge should tell you where this is going.
Image credits: MgrSanko (not the actual photo)
The acquaintance ended up blocking OP after he reached out, so he hatched a plan to make her lose an online contest
Image credits: CD Projekt RED
The person gave her the benefit of the doubt at first, but she preferred to block all communications
Image credits: Brian Jiz (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Daligheri