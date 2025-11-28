And even though most of these stories were in fact fictitious - who actually cares? Especially since, as we now know, reality sometimes brings completely unbelievable plot twists into our lives. Unbelievable - but still completely true. So here are around four dozen such stories for your attention!

People do love to listen to and tell stories . It's probably in our blood - from those ancient and beyond times when prehistoric people, gathered around a fire in a dimly lit cave, listened to the elderly and their tales of mammoth hunts, heroic adventures, and journeys to distant magical lands.

#1 Moving interstate, all our belongings on the little trailer. Pulled over the side of the road so my SO could pee. Too close to the side of the road, and the trailer slid down a small ditch. Not enough to wreck the car but too steep for our little car to pull out. Next thing you know, a white mini bus pulls up, and out jumps a half dozen guys who were a weightlifting team from I think Argentina (it was 25 years ago, not sure now). They LIFTED our trailer up on to the road, climbed back in their van, and drove off.

#2 I beat an Olympic medalist at volleyball.





I usually leave out the fact that she wasn't an Olympian for volleyball.

#3 Came home late one night to find David Bowie laying on my bed watching Mary Tyler Moore on my small black and white TV. (owned an after-hours club in NYC, and my boyfriend met him and brought him home to hang out).

There's a long-standing but very interesting thread on AskReddit. Its author, the user u/llorgge, one day had the brilliant idea of ​​​​asking netizens: "What perfectly true story of yours sounds like an outrageous lie?" Today, the thread has over 15K upvotes, and the vast majority of its 12K comments were actually written way before the invention of artificial intelligence, so you can rest assured that all the stories told in our today’s collection were definitely told by real people.

#4 My dad tried to smuggle a diamond out of Sierra Leone but the guys helping him get it through customs ran off with the diamond.



EDIT: wow I didn't expect to get this kinda response. Here's the full story for those who want to know:



So my dad was working for a company that works in mining in Africa, he went out to inspect how the Sierra Leone operation was running. While over there he bought a diamond of off a local chief who worked with the company, he bought it for much lower than its actual worth so decided not to declare at customs and try and smuggle it through... People at the company told him what to do: pay off one guard and give him the diamond, he would then meet another guard with the diamond beyond all the checks, the second guard never showed and that's the story.

#5 I received a car as a tip while working as a cocktail waitress. Without extra service.

I found out he had overheard me talking to coworkers about not having a car and lining up rides. Also, I was trying to save money to go back to college, since I did poorly the quarter before (yes, still on the quarter system and my parents stopped footing the bill)

He paid his tab with his two friends and left me a $50 tip. Note: this was over 15 years ago and the tip was almost the cost of the bill.

The car was delivered to me at work the next day by his lawyer and I never saw the man again. At first I wouldn't accept it because I wondered his motives and what strings would be attached. The lawyer assured me it was just a kind gesture and his client wanted nothing in return other than that I return to school and finish my degree.

Now it wasn't a fancy, flashy, brand new car, but it was still a car, only couple years old. Come to find out the man owned quite a few car dealerships as well as all of the "company I will not name" the area.

I never tell this to people, because hell, I probably wouldn't believe it either.

#6 My mom was annoying me and being nasty and childish to my step dad. I was in the field with my horse later and she came in and I whispered, "give her hell". He promptly went up to her and bit her. And then again. He kept being super menacing to her, following her around with his ears flat against his head etc, even though usually he was the most laid-back animal ever. Eventually I went over to him, patted him and said, "leave it" and he stopped.



A year or so later he kicked a pony who slammed into me in the field and knocked me over. I was fine, just covered in mud, but once again he didn't stop menacing this pony until I went up to him and said, "that's enough now, stop."



Even typing that sounds like total bs but I swear it's totally true.



EDIT: the horse was doing the biting/menacing, not my step-dad!!

Yes, some of the stories you'll read in this collection, made for you by Bored Panda, seem completely implausible. And some - especially since we can't verify them - are actually lies. On the other hand, real life often presents us with such incredible plots that no fantasy writer could possibly come up with something similar. For example, stories about unexpected close encounters with celebrities. After all, many of them date back to the second half of the last century, when even rockstars or famous actors and actresses behaved not like celestial beings, but like ordinary folks, without their own special security services or arrogant behavior. So, situations where David Bowie could simply drop by a friend's house, lie down on the couch, and turn on the TV were actually quite real back then. Any modern celebs? Well, I'm not sure they would behave that way, to be honest...

#7 I almost choked trying to warm up a frog I had picked up. It was early spring and I found a small frog moving slowly along my parents pond. I picked it it up and cupped it in my hands and held it up in my hands to breathe warm air on it and it jumped into my mouth. It lodged in my throat and I could feel it struggling as I horked it up.

#8 I was out clubbing with friends one night, and as we were leaving the first bar we walked down an alleyway. I all of a sudden stopped and walked back to where there was a little old Italian man, because I could smell fresh chillies. In the back tray of his ute, there were mounds of these fresh chillies.



I told him they were beautiful chillies, asked if he grew them himself etc, while my friends begged me to keep walking. He asked if I wanted some. I love chilli so I said yes, expecting he'd give me a couple. He grabs this plastic bag and fills it with about 50 chillies - I ask him how much money he wants for them but he refuses, and with a hug sends me on my way.



I only had a small purse on me, so I just carried the bag with me as we went about our night. We ended up going into 2 nightclubs. The bouncers at both asked to check in my bag, then laughed when I just said to them - it's a long story. They let me keep them, so I just held them as I danced and drank the night away.

#9 I crashed my car on the way to homecoming, and my date and I rode up to the venue in the back of a police car.

But how is it that some of us experience completely unbelievable events, while others live their entire lives in complete calm and ordinariness? Perhaps it all lies in how we perceive the surrounding reality. Awkward or mundane, awesome or obvious. After all, in any case, we remain social creatures. "Awkwardness is really a collective failure - people aren't awkward, situations are. And they become awkward because you don't have the resources to navigate your way through tricky social situations," this dedicated article at The Conversation says. So, depending on how broad a person's social framework is, that’s how strange or awkward they perceive any given situation. Moreover, many narrators actually tend to embellish the truth, often adding details and particulars that are nonexistent. And no, this doesn't happen because they're inveterate liars. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Just up the street from my apartment in San Francisco, there was one of those fast food restaurants that was either a KFC or a Taco Bell, depending on the angle from which it was viewed. The establishment was a frequent stopping point for students coming from the nearby college... and those students were a frequent target for a remarkably bright crow.



Now, on most days, the bird in question would just hang around the restaurant (as well as other ones nearby) and scavenge for scraps. Every once in a while, though – I saw this happen twice, and had it happen to me once – it would enact a much more complex scheme than simply going through the gutter: The crow had apparently discovered that money could be exchanged for food, so it would wait until it saw a likely mark, squawk at them to get their attention, then pick up and drop a coin. Anyone who responded would witness the bird hopping a few feet away, then following its "victim" toward the source of its next snack.



When the crow approached me, it dropped a nickel on the ground. I stooped, picked up the coin, and then jumped slightly when the bird made a noise that sounded not unlike "Taco!"



Needless to say, I bought that crow a taco.



The final out-of-pocket cost for me, minus the nickel, was something like $1.15. Even so, I figured a bird that smart deserved a reward simply for existing.



Of course, that was probably exactly what I was *supposed* to think.



**TL;DR: A crow paid me five cents to buy it a taco.**.

#11 A friend of mine told me about how he went to KFC and they ran out of *chicken*. The Church's around the corner was flooded and the guy in the back was like "Did KFC run out of chicken again?" like this happens on some sort of regular basis.

#12 My house was broken into while I was asleep on the couch in the living room. I captured my would be burglar with a battle axe replica that my roommate had on the wall. I made him call 911 on his own phone since I couldn't hold on to him and the axe and a phone at the same time (he tried to get away a few times). A very surprised 911 dispatcher sent the police who eventually got there, arrested my prisoner, and thanked me for not hurting him.

On the contrary, people subconsciously aren't sure they'll be believed. So, they begin to lie, trying to appear more credible. Sometimes this also happens because the narrator has poor social skills and is trying to add credibility to their story. However, people don't realize that they're ultimately harming their tale. The authors of this study on social communication, published at the National Library of Medicine, prove that even the slightest misunderstanding in tone and wording can develop into more serious problems over time. Well, this is precisely why many strange and implausible stories often remain untold forever - people simply don't want to be known as liars and prefer to keep silent about what happened.

#13 I was waiting for a client in a coffee shop, and I saw a man exit an apartment on a higher floor from the balcony. He sorta abseiled down in his undies and ran across the courtyard.





Edit: http://imgur.com/IQVbN1p I forgot I took a pic.

#14 Almost 20 years ago, my father sold his photo camera to buy some booze. He was an alcoholic and a terrible person, among other equally funny things. Inside the camera bag there was a piece of paper with a hand made aperture and shutter speed chart. I had drawn little circles in that paper when I was a child.



Fast forward 15 years.



There's a pawn shop near the place where I work, and from time to time I go there to see what hidden gems I can find. One day there was a camera that looked quite similar to the one my father sold. I bought it on a whim, without even checking if it worked properly. Just because it looked like the one he undersold.

Once at home, I took a closer look, cleaned it properly and searched the bag.



Yes, you know where this is going.



There it was the paper with the chart and my little circles in blue biro.

I sat on the sofa for a moment just to let that WHAT moment sink in.

That camera is now in a place of honor among my other cameras.





EDIT: Wow, this is my highest rated comment ever! That you very much!



EDIT 2: Some of you asked for a pic of the camera. [Here it is](http://imgur.com/a/TyEZ6)



EDIT 3: English is not my 1st language, please don't look too close at my grammar and writing skills. I'm working on it.

#15 * When I was a kid we live about a mile from a huge world famous zoo.



* Being so close I eventually figured out a way to get in for free.



* This being long enough ago the were no security cameras so I started going in after it was closed.



* Doing it so often I figured out the guards schedule and knew when it was safe to be there and not get caught.



* Me being a kid I took my bike in there in case I needed a fast get away.



* Me being a very bad kid I stole beers from my brothers hiding place to stick in a backpack for private picnics in the zoo.



**PETA will down vote me for this but I shared beers and peanut butter sandwiches with a large female African elephant so often that she welcomed me with a hug when I showed up on my bike.**.

Let's consider how much of a positive impact such incredible cases actually have on our lives. On the one hand, the fewer strange situations that happen in our lives, the better for our peace of mind. On the other hand, we only live once, so if we have something to remember - even if it's completely incredible stories - that's also great, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When I was a little kid I convinced a friend to restart Pokemon Blue and trade me a Squirtle, claiming he'd be able to just reload his previous save anyway. I knew full well he'd lose all his progress but I wanted to catch them all. After we traded and he realised, crushed, that he'd lost everything, I told him he must have messed up somehow.



Then, around 15 years later on Christmas Eve I posted this story anonymously in a "confessions" type thread on 4chan. He was in the thread. By insane coincidence I got a chance to apologise for my misdeed as an adult. I would have screencapped it for posterity, but I was a little nervous to keep records because he had to reveal a bunch of personal info to prove he knew me. Suffice to say, even the people in the thread didn't believe it wasn't just me acting both parts.

#17 I went to Disneyworld when I was 7 and split my eyebrow open sliding down a slide. Blood everywhere, ruined my Tshirt.



Disneyworld in all their sympathetic glory gave me a new T-shirt that was way too big and nothing else.

#18 Spencer Horseman (the magician from America's Got Talent) lives in Baltimore and performs at a bar in the city. We went and saw him perform (he was great). After the show I had to use the bathroom and as I'm peeing, he comes in to pee as well. I go over and wash my hands and they have one of those hand blowers that is activated by hand motion.



I say "Hey Spencer, check this trick out"...I wave my hands in front of the blower and say "abracadabra" and it starts. I turn and say "See, I can do magic as well". Guy started laughing hysterically.

Okay, you may or may not believe all the stories told here, but either way, we’re pretty much sure it could be an exciting read for all of you. So now, please feel free to read all these tales, no matter how false they seem to you, and probably add your own story in the comments below. In case you have something similar under your belt as well.

#19 This will get buried but here goes.....



This happened a couple years ago, I'm from Scotland but I was staying at a hostel in Korea while travelling, one night I headed down to the common area to chill out, at the time I was friends with an Aussie girl and we used to Skype chat a lot. I say myself in the corner and tried to get a wi-fi signal to call her but no such luck, I was texting back and forward with her on Facebook messenger telling her that I couldn't get a signal and decided to move over to the large table in the centre of the room to see if if was any better there.



On sitting at the table I finally got a wi-fi and mentioned it to the guy next to me who was busy typing away on his phone, he laughed and said he was also talking to a friend. I noticed he had an Aussie accent and asked where he was from, he said "Melbourne" and I was like "Wow, the girl I am trying to call is from there", he then asked her name and where she stayed. As they seemed about the same age I was reluctant to tell him her name but I said she stayed in "Mornington", he then looked shocked and said that was where he was also from and pressed me for her name, I finally told him her name and he showed me his phone, would you believe it? Of all the people in the world this dude was talking to the exact same girl as I was about to call and was also messaging. Turns out that they has been best friends since primary school.



We were both pretty freaked out at first and then we decided that he would send her a photo of the two of us together. As you can imagine she was also mega freaked out.

#20 One time as I was leaving the mall I balled up a piece of paper and flicked it at the trash can and hit a fly in mid-air.

#21 My rabbit jumped over our cat once.



He used to get out all the time so eventually we just let him roam free. He wasn't afraid of the cat so the cat left him alone, thinking he was a freak of nature that smelt like a rabbit and looked like a rabbit but wasn't.



One day the cat decided 'what the hell, that *must* be a rabbit' so he goes in for the pounce. Rabbit sails straight over his head and nonchalantly goes back to eating grass. The cat checked to see if anyone was looking then slunk away in shame.

#22 One time, someone accidentally shipped me $20,000 worth of boa constrictors. That was a very surprising day lol.



Edit: Since so many people are asking, I figured I'd tell the story! I did buy a *single* boa (worth way less than $20k) from this breeder, but he mixed up the shipping label with that of a gentleman who purchased a high-end breeding colony. There were 11 designer boas in the box, and they all made it safely to their intended recipient in the end :)



Now the boa **I** bought was almost k****d by an idiot FedEx driver during the mix up, but that's a different story...



Edit 2: Okay the gist of the second story is that despite having a guaranteed delivery time of before 10 am, the delivery guy left her in the back of his truck until near 6 pm *on a 95 degree day*. By the time we tracked him down (actually had to call them and intercept the driver), she was in bad shape: ataxic, severely dehydrated. She couldn't hold her body up. The stress caused her to develop a respiratory infection, which took 2 months of injectable antibiotics to treat. Happily, she recovered fully and is doing well today!

#23 An internet conspiracy theorist implicated me in 9/11.

#24 I located a multi-million dollar jade deposit two years ago and have no plans to tell anyone where it is because it is on sacred land.

#25 At church one fine sunday, when I was around 16, I was leaning back in my chair against one of those flimsy fake walls/room dividers. The wall (of course, because I really was kinda asking for it) gave way and I slipped and hit the wood floor of the gymn with a sonic BOOM. At least it feels that way in the reverence of church meetings... It was loud enough that even the classroom theyd set up next door fell completely silent, to find the source of the racket. The collapsible metal chair I'd been on folded in on me, and in my embarrassment, I began to laugh very loudly and awkwardly, as I tried to untangle myself. The judgmental eyes of my peers, booring holes through my ability to focus. Because of the building pressure on my abdomen from laughing and being folded in half (and perphaps because god wanted to punish me for interrupting the reverence of the room) I then proceeded to fart. The *loudest* fart ever produced. It reverberated off the metal chair seat that was still *firmly* attached to my tushy, like a drum roll from hell, ending in a sound barrier shattering squeak of a finish. Everyone in the room at this point was stunned and just stared as I laughed hysterically at the misfortune of my existence... Finally I had separated my body from the stupid chair and collected my self enough to just walk out. Only a few people giggled. For the most part everyone else just stared in stunned silence as I walked, head held high, from the chapel. Never to darken the doorway again. Litteraly. I never went back to that church. I prefered eternal damnation I spose.



I can laugh now, at the time it was a bit of a horrifying experience.



TLDR; I got stuck in my chair and farted in church...



Edit: Ah yes, also I have a smaller side story. I once power walked approximately 26 miles. Alone. 1/3rd of the journey was through a windey canyon. I left at roughly 10 pm, arriving at my destination at around 630am. I did this entirely on a whim, with only a snack and a few water bottles in my backpack. I would have walked even more miles through the canyon, but was stopped by a park ranger, and all but forced to ride with him to at least the next town. It wasn't easy to explain to him I definitely wasn't on illegal substance. Just bored. And enjoyed walking.

#26 My stepdaughter acquired a guinea pig that, big surprise, turned out to be pregnant. She gave birth to two normal babies and a runt that was too weak to walk or drink milk from the mother. The little guy was on the way out so I got my stepdaughter to hold the mother in a sort of sitting position while I squeezed some milk out of a papilla that was about the size of a decent pimple. I jammed the baby onto the papilla and he finally got the idea, drinking enough to kickstart his growth, while we held mom still for about 20 minutes.

He lived and we eventually gave the 4 of them to someone else. Shortly after a fox broke into their hutch and ate all of them except the runt.

#27 I watched a man with two peg legs walk up a harbor ramp at low tide. It was one of the singly most inspirational events I've witnessed.



Edit: Harbor ramps connect land to the docks which move up and down on pilings as the tide changes. When the tide is out the ramp is at a steep incline. At high tide the ramp is nearly level with the land. This particular incident occurred on an abnormally low tide where the ramp was at a near 90 degree angle. I did not offer help as clearly a man with two pegged legs is the captain of his own vessel. He achieved this great feat of human mastery by placing one peg in front of the other while using the railing as leverage and pure grit and determination for traction. He offered a level glance at me as I passed him on my way down and the heavy rain motivated us forward without conversation. I've mentioned his story to people before and invariably the response is either 'I know of him' or 'Get lost, let's get whiskey drunk'. Any more of his story that I know is lost to the walls of dingy fishing bars that were once saloons.

#28 My family lived in Hong Kong for awhile when I was younger. From what I understand we had to take a ferry to get to some sort of beach like area to spend the day at. On our way back to the mainland I was the first on the ferry, with this man assisting all the kiddies back on the ferry over the gap between the dock and the boat. I turn around to welcome my tiny adorable brother, who's like 21/2 years old, onto this exciting ferry ride when this dude goes to jump onto the boat and slips down right through the crack and proceeds to fall into the ocean. My mom jumps in to save him, and starts freaking out splashing and yelling at the guy who dropped Kevin into the ocean. Seriously yelling "get away from my family!" As he's trying to get them into an inner tube and to safety. They get back on the ferry, brother's head is all damaged from barnacles and everyone is alive. Cool.



Mom calls dad who is in NYC for business and tells him the story, dad was freaked out because he had a dream that night that Kevin fell off a building. With the time difference the two events would've been happening at similar times. Always weirded everyone out.

#29 I was taking illegal substances with a friend in a rather isolated area. We were lying in the grass on a hill maybe 100-200m away from the nearest path where people would sometimes walk by.



At some point an older white haired man with weirdly dirty pants walked all the way up to us. After some initial questions about whether we had seen his sheep (which at that point we didn't realize was a rather weird question) he asked us what we thought was most important in life.



Friend: "Friendship?"



White haired stranger: "No. God."



At that point he started to glow from the inside in my perception and during the long monologue about god he proceeded to give us I couldn't stop laughing, which I still feel a little bad about. And yes, he was real: He handed out flyers in the end that we still treasure. I will never forget Johan, the shepherd.

#30 A seagull once dropped a whole mackerel on my head. I smelled like fish all day.

#31 I had a 8-9 hour brain surgery with complications. To fix one of the results of those complications I needed surgery on my optic nerve, both eyes. It didn't take and I needed it again. I also had two lumbar punctures which took literally 8 attempts each, needle in the spine, to get fluid.



The original surgery was to remove a brain tumour. It grew back.

#32 Vanilla Ice left me a happy birthday voicemail.



15 years ago, I was friends with a guy who is a professional guitar tech and travels all over with different bands. He was in Miami with a fairly successful band, and Vanilla was at the show. Later, on the tour bus, my friend called me at like 3:00 am to wish me happy birthday and handed the phone over to Vanilla Ice and he wished me happy birthday.



Unfortunately, my service provider's voicemail system only allowed you to save a message for 7 days, and I couldn't figure out how to save it any other way, so it's disappeared into the ether.

#33 Lived alone for a year when I was 8.



Tldr- first generation Asian immigrants, mom goes back to the motherland to renew US visa, gets stuck, I'm sent back ahead of time thinking it was going to be a couple week delay, family friends helped me get settled back into a routine for school, weeks turned into months, months turned into a year, mom comes back to find me 40 pds heavier cause 8 year old me was eating 3 frozen dinners a night.



Also almost burned down the house at least on 4 separate occasions, discovered unlimited amounts of adult content, and my father was an awful human.

#34 Last time I went kayaking I nearly got hit by a train.



Edit: we were stopping for lunch and headed up a launch ramp, where there was an "abandoned" railway line crossing. Guide said it was fine to leave stuff near the line as he'd never seen trains go through. Started to take some humourous photos of me not grasping the concept of the outdoors or sport when we heard a train coming. Plenty of time to get out the way, but we did have a giggle at what the insurance claim would say if something happened.



Sorry I kept you in suspense.

#35 I played 11 Degrees of Random Internet Separation and wound up at myself.



I was working on my Geocities website in 1998 on campus at UT-Austin. I was looking for design ideas (to poach HTML code) from a friend's website, but he didn't have anything I didn't. So I went to his list of 20+ friends, picked a random one, and looked at that guy's page for design ideas. Then I thought, "I wonder where in the world I'd end up if I did 'friend of a friend' ten times like that. New York? China? ISS? So I did. Went to that guy's friends list, picked a random one, went to that person's friends list, and so on.



The tenth person was an employee of UT, so I didn't even make it off campus, let alone to another country. But he had a webcam in his office, one of those that refreshed an image every 30 seconds. The lights were off, there were open miniblinds, but I couldn't really see much beyond them. Then I noticed that he listed his office number: FAC 222. Flawn Academic Center, second floor, room 222. I realized that I was doing all of this from a computer on the second floor of Flawn Academic Center. I looked up to see that the computer I was on was at the end of an aisle directly across from room 222. I went to the window. Open mini-blinds, lights off, webcam on top of his monitor. I go back to my computer to see my own face in the webcam image peeking in his window.

#36 I spent two years as a child in a christian school in Guatemala that turned out to be a cult. They would lock us up for weeks in tiny cages isolated out in the jungle because we were suspected of having bad "thoughts"



www.shimberberis.com.

#37 I once nearly unalived my older brother with a spear...

He and I were playing cowboys and indians, and being the only one with a bb-gun, he was by default the cowboy. I had about a 5 foot long stick sharpened to a dull point on one end, and was the indian.



He walked up to me (summer in Georgia) where I had a pair of shorts between me and the lord, and shot me point blank with that bb-gun barrel full of sand, and then took off running. He went across the yard, turned right at the fence and continued running hard away from me.

I didn't even think about the consequences, took the spear and made a javelin throw that an Olympian would be proud of, and hit him in the back of the neck at between 35 and 40 yards away. He faceplants with the spear standing upright like a proud flag I had planted on the moon, then the spear falls over. The tip of the spear went between two vertebra in his neck, the spear fell because the tip broke off in his neck.

I CELEBRATED the victory, then walked over to see what remained... We ended up in the emergency room, where the doctors decided NOT to operate, but rather to let the spear point work it's way out on it's own. (It took 25 years to completely do that)

My punishment for this act was that I received a bb-gun, figuring that the worst I could do with that was to put his eye out, but that at least we would be on level footing in combat...

Child rearing in the 60's was a different thing, and having a big family (built-in spares) helped a lot... :).

#38 Taylor Swift pushed me out of a swing when I was in 3rd grade. I used to go over to my neighbor's house to play just about every after noon. He had an older sister and she just happened to be friends with the then unpopular Taylor Swift. I went over one day doing typical first grader things on the swing set with my neighbor when they came out. Taylor demanded that we get out and let her swing. Rebel me said "No" and she said "Fine then, I'll push you". The next thing I know I had a skinned up knee and a mouthful of dirt.



I ended up going to the same middle school and high school as her and always heard about how great she is. To me, she'll always be that b***h that pushed me out of a swing.



TL:DR I refused to give up my swing to Taylor Swift so she shoved me out.



Edit: After asking my parents and doing math, I was actually in 3rd grade at the time.



Edit 2: I forgot to mention this but since she became famous she has contributed quite a few times to the community. One donation, coincidently enough, was a plaground.



[Link](http://littletikescommercial.com/country-western-star-taylor-swift-helps-rebuild-flooded-playground/).

#39 My grandfather brought a sword to the office and tried to behead my dad for a poor quarterly performance. Family businesses are tough.



My grandfather has Alzheimer's/dementia (not sure...Asian family in Asia, everyone denies mental issues) and before that incident, our family didn't know he was unraveling.



**EDIT:** Yeah, this story is so incredible, that the whole family was in a dilemma about what to say to the doctors/lawyers/bankers/etc. when they needed to declare my grandfather was mentally unfit to make his own decisions. My dad was going, "What do I tell them? My dad tried to k**l me? With a sword? Who's going to believe this???"



I mean, even my dad thought the calls he got from his employees were part of a prank. Went to the office, got stopped by the freaked out security guards asking him what they should do, and finally realized it was for real. Everyone just hid and waited it out until my grandfather got tired of waiting and went home.



It even took a few more crazy incidents before the entire family believed my dad. Most of his siblings thought it was an elaborate ploy to take over the company for the longest time, and it nearly turned into a crazy court case.

